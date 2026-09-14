September Fed Meeting: Live Updates and Commentary

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Who gets to vote at the September Fed meeting? The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has 12 total members, eight permanent and four who rotate each year. The eight permanent voting committee members include the Fed chair and vice chair, the five Fed governors and the president of the New York Fed. Four regional Fed presidents are rotated in each calendar year. The 2026 FOMC voting committee consists of: The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has 12 total members, eight permanent and four who rotate each year. The eight permanent voting committee members include the Fed chair and vice chair, the five Fed governors and the president of the New York Fed. Four regional Fed presidents are rotated in each calendar year. The 2026 FOMC voting committee consists of: Fed Chair Kevin Warsh

Vice Chair Philip Jefferson

Fed Governor Michael Barr

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman

Fed Governor Lisa Cook

Fed Governor Jerome Powell

Fed Governor Christopher Waller

New York Fed President John Williams

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan

Philadelphia Fed President Anna Paulson In 2027, the presidents from Chicago, Richmond, Atlanta and San Francisco will rotate in as FOMC voting members, according to the Federal Reserve. - Karee Venema

The stars are aligning for a rate hike but Warsh remains a big question mark The stars are aligning for the Fed to hike short-term interest rates by a quarter percentage point at the policy meeting this Wednesday. Energy prices haven't come down from their lofty levels, and non-energy price inflation hasn't improved, either. The economy is doing ok, with a strong employment gain in August. The majority of the committee is likely to favor raising rates, with a minority wanting to leave them unchanged. This meeting is especially important because the next one ends on October 28, and it's unlikely that the Fed will want to start raising rates right before Election Day. That would spark conspiracy theories, for sure. The safest political route is to raise rates at the September and December meetings, and leave them unchanged in October. But, as always, the key question mark is Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh. Warsh has talked tough on inflation, but he may be hoping that will suffice, and he won't have to actually raise rates. If so, then it appears that he has talked himself into a corner, and he may have no choice but to raise. If he resists, the long-term Treasury bond market is likely to pitch a fit and drive rates up anyway. We will see what happens. - David Payne David Payne Social Links Navigation Staff Economist, The Kiplinger Letter David Payne is both staff economist and reporter for The Kiplinger Letter, overseeing Kiplinger forecasts for the U.S. and world economies. Previously, he was senior principal economist in the Center for Forecasting and Modeling at IHS/Global Insight, and an economist in the Chief Economist's Office of the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Will Kevin Warsh support a rate hike? "Fed Chair Kevin Warsh finds himself caught between a rock and a hard place heading into this week's FOMC meeting," says Jay Woods, chief market strategist at Freedom Capital Markets. "The economic data increasingly argues for a rate hike. The market overwhelmingly expects one. Several of his colleagues appear ready to vote for one." But the question, Woods says, is whether Warsh will support a rate hike if the committee votes for one. In July, the Fed's decision to hold rates steady was split one, with three members — Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan — voting to raise rates by a quarter-percentage point. The August jobs report quieted concerns that the labor market is in dire straits, while the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) reports showed that inflation remains well above the Fed's 2% target. But Woods says that Warsh could cite core CPI in arguments to hold rates steady again, as the year-over-year increase slowed to 2.4% in August from 2.5% in July. Given that Warsh said in his Jackson Hole speech that the Fed should focus more on trends than isolated data points, Woods believes "this could be his one last line of defense and go against a growing chorus and odds that there is a hike." - Karee Venema

Fed meeting schedule for 2026 The next Fed meeting, which runs from September 15 through 16, marks the sixth gathering of 2026. "The committee meets eight times a year, or about once every six weeks," writes Kiplinger contributor Dan Burrows in his feature, " When Is the Next Fed Meeting? ". The Federal Open Market Committee "is required to meet at least four times a year and may convene additional meetings if necessary," Burrows adds, noting that "the convention of meeting eight times per year dates back to the market stresses of 1981." Fed meetings last two days and wrap up with the release of a policy decision at 2 pm Eastern Standard Time. This is typically followed by the Fed chair's press conference at 2:30 pm, though this could change under Warsh's leadership. Here is the full remaining Fed meeting schedule for 2026: September 15 to 16

October 27 to 28

December 8 to 9 - Karee Venema