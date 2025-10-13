Are You a Small Business Owner Buckling Under Economic Pressure? Here's How You Can Cope

Tariff concerns are looming over small businesses, but their ripple effect goes beyond balance sheets.

As strategies unravel and survival mode sets in, the true crisis isn't just financial — it's emotional. And it's a threat to the leadership structures for small businesses if left unmanaged.

In today's economic environment, small business leaders are carrying the weight of constant disruption; if left unattended, organizations risk more than profit loss — they risk leadership collapse.

Kiplinger's Adviser Intel, formerly known as Building Wealth, is a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.

Recent data underscore this dynamic: While many small business owners remain cautiously optimistic about long-term prospects, policy uncertainty, workforce gaps and capital constraints are driving a surge in anxiety. This isn't just a resilience gap on paper — it's a leadership crisis brewing in plain sight.

Small business leaders are being asked to juggle a lot. Each day brings a new challenge, and policy uncertainty means they can sense looming danger ahead.

A recent Goldman Sachs survey of 10,000 small businesses unpacks this paradox: While many leaders remain optimistic about the long term, they harbor real hesitance about the immediate future.

Chief among their concerns is access to capital, with three-quarters of respondents citing tariffs and their ripple effects as significant sources of uncertainty.

The constant threat of the future creates a sense of quiet panic — something that can be ignored on a day-to-day basis, but can have long-term impacts as the emotional toll of the stress erodes both team and personal confidence.

For entrepreneurs, whose success generally depends on their ability to be decisive and reactive to their environment, living with this panic dulls their ability to react, leaving them weakened at a time when clarity is needed most.

This sort of decision fatigue has serious consequences: Leaders get burnt out, their teams lose confidence, and business performance tanks.

Recognizing this reality is the first step. Sustained leadership in uncertain times requires tending to both the business and the well-being of the people driving it, and just as businesses plan financial resilience for times of uncertainty, they need to plan for emotional resilience.

Emotional resilience for leaders depends on three key traits: awareness, authority and agility. This emotional power trifecta can help leaders develop more healthy coping strategies and systems of support.

Awareness

First, understand that you're not alone. The Goldman Sachs survey clearly demonstrates that anxiety during such times is both real and common. Talk to your peers, and you'll find many experiencing the same stress brought on by the relentless pressures of leadership.

You might believe you're hiding it well, but stress often reveals itself in ways you don't recognize.

The path to regaining control begins with humility, the willingness to acknowledge the emotions that might drain your capacity to lead with clarity and strength.

Suppressing these feelings only compounds the strain. By facing them openly, you create space to reset, steady yourself and lead from a place of resilience rather than depletion.

Your team looks to you for clarity and for the goals and strategies to guide them through turbulent times. They might carry the same doubts you feel, perhaps more intensely, because they often lack the broader perspective you hold.

It's essential to center yourself. When you're grounded, you can communicate with confidence and provide the direction your organization needs to navigate these unprecedented challenges.

Authority

Pause before you react. A leader weighed down by anxiety can't lead with confidence. Impulsive reactions might bring temporary relief, but grounded responses create lasting trust and clarity. Even if that pause is brief, use it deliberately as a moment of self-assessment.

Look inward. Try approaches that might feel unfamiliar at first, whether it's a breathing exercise, a mental reset or simply reframing the situation. These small acts of reflection will recenter you and give you the clarity to shift your perspective, allowing you to respond with calm, steady confidence rather than reactive urgency.

There are other coping mechanisms available, some straightforward, even obvious. Yet, the constant pressure to put out daily fires can blur your vision, keeping you locked in the urgent rather than the important.

That's why the first step is simple but powerful: Focus on what you can control. By reclaiming even a small measure of control, you create space for clarity and resilience to emerge.

This doesn't have to be complicated:

Take 10 minutes to breathe and reset before significant conversations

Carve out quiet time each week to reflect on priorities

Lean on a trusted peer or mentor as a sounding board

By centering yourself in these small but intentional ways, you'll not only protect your leadership presence but also create the space to communicate a clear strategy, one your team can trust to carry them through turbulent times.

Leaders should take emotional regulation self-assessments to recognize early signs of stress or dysregulation before those emotions take hold. Awareness is the foundation for control.

Step back and reconnect with the bigger picture. It's easy to let daily urgencies shrink your vision, but authentic leadership requires reminding yourself — and those you lead — of the long-term mission. That broader perspective restores purpose and ensures that short-term stress does not overwhelm long-term strategy.

Agility

From there, practice becomes critical. Simple self-soothing techniques, such as deep breathing, journaling or even short mindfulness pauses, can recalibrate your nervous system and allow you to re-engage with clarity rather than tension.

These practices aren't indulgences; they're leadership essentials that anchor you in calm authority.

Equally important is how you connect with your team. Developing strong storytelling skills allows you to frame challenges in a way that feels both relatable and inspiring. Storytelling isn't just a communication skill — it's a leadership strategy.

In disruption, data informs, but a story inspires. When leaders communicate through a story rather than detached directives, teams see themselves in the narrative and find renewed motivation to push forward.

No leader is expected to have all the answers alone. Seeking resources on emotional regulation and resilience, whether through reading, professional development or peer networks, strengthens your toolkit while modeling humility and growth for those you lead.

Final thoughts

Leadership in turbulent times doesn't demand superhuman endurance — it requires human-centered clarity, resilience and connection.

Prioritizing emotional resilience doesn't dilute ambition; it empowers it. This is the essence of becoming a future-proofed leader — equipped to regulate emotions, stabilize teams and chart a path forward, no matter the storm.

By tending to your inner equilibrium — through self-assessment, small reflective pauses, peer support and storytelling — you strengthen not just your own leadership but also the collective resolve of your organization.

In uncertain times, leaders who recognize and regulate their emotional landscape will not only guide their teams through the present storm — they'll help shape what comes next.

