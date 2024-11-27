Career on Autopilot? Executive Coaching Can Give You a Boost

Baby Boomers and Gen Xers, what’s next for your career?

If you’re like most successful executives in the prime of your work life, you’re moving fast and are fully engaged in your day-to-day job responsibilities. But have you paused to think about what you’d like to accomplish before retirement?

Maybe it’s a global role, increased responsibilities, a corporate board seat or a passion project that cements your legacy. Maybe it’s continuing to grow your team and generate strong results for your current organization. Maybe it’s a pivot to something new, like consulting, non-profit work, teaching or running your own business.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Whatever your vision, bringing it to reality means being just as prepared and intentional about your own career goals as you are in supporting your company’s objectives.

One of the best ways to accomplish this is to invest in yourself by working with an experienced career coach.

When choices carry greater weight, it’s essential to make the right moves

Why team up with career experts, especially later in life? Because the steps you make in the last 10 to 15 years of your career may have a greater impact than earlier professional moves. When you reach your 50s and 60s, there’s less time to realize your ultimate goals and make a strong transition into your next chapter.

There’s also a common misconception that if you’re good at your job, others will recognize it. The next great opportunity will simply appear, with an executive recruiter, a past colleague or the head of HR setting the wheels in motion. It’s why many executives take a “hands off” role in their own career planning.

In reality, no one is better equipped to target new opportunities than you are. But, it means switching from “autopilot” to “engage” so you’re taking an active role in identifying your career priorities, developing your professional network and implementing a plan to achieve your goals.

A biotech CEO who was skeptical about career coaching explained the value this way: “Time is an incredibly precious commodity,” he said. “When you’re 25 years into your career, the steps you make feel more important than in the past, because there aren’t that many left to make. A misstep can easily cost you five years. Making sure that the next thing you do is as good as it can be is really an essential investment.”

Should you hire a leadership coach or a career transition expert?

Providing career guidance — especially at the VP and C-suite level — is a specialty. These experts differ from leadership coaches or executive coaches.

An executive coach helps individuals become better at what they’re doing in their job. For example, overcoming a specific challenge at the office, improving leadership skills or finding ways to increase performance.

helps individuals become better at what they’re doing in their job. For example, overcoming a specific challenge at the office, improving leadership skills or finding ways to increase performance. A career transition coach helps professionals find fulfilling work that leverages their skills, experience and personal passions. For example, targeting the right opportunities, networking and interviewing tips, building a great résumé or creating a compelling LinkedIn profile.

There’s great benefit in working with someone who has a methodology to follow, as well as training or certification as a professional coach. That means your coach is not just a “wise” person, but someone with discipline, experience and context they can bring to bear on your engagement.

Another important consideration is whether to work with an individual career coach or a career transition firm. An individual can be less expensive and more flexible, but will likely require you to source additional experts for tasks like résumé writing and LinkedIn optimization. With a team, you’ll have access to a variety of specialists and a more process-driven approach.

Finally, a focus on career development for executives (particularly those in VP and C-suite roles) will be more likely to add value compared to a generalist. Look for career consultants with backgrounds in executive search and recruiting, board service, human resources, talent development or corporate leadership.

When you’re ready to get started, tap your network for referrals or find professionals with a web search. Remember, like any adviser or resource, it’s smart to do your due diligence and make sure there’s a good fit with your needs. Ask about areas of expertise, frequency of meetings and whether the engagement runs for a set duration or lasts until you land your new role. The good news is that with today’s technology, you’re no longer limited by geography; you can work virtually with career transition experts across the country.

Planning what’s next doesn’t mean you’re ready to quit

While working with a career transition coach or firm can result in you leaving your company for a new job, that’s not the only option. In fact, a number of executives leverage outside expertise to identify new paths within their own organizations, to land a corporate board seat or to be proactive about their transition from full-time leadership roles to retirement.

If you’re restless in your current role or ready for new challenges, a career coaching engagement can help clarify your options and determine next steps. If you’ve got a clear goal in mind already, these experienced resources can help you fast-track the tools and effort needed to achieve it.

Taking a fresh look at your next steps — and your vision for retirement and beyond — can be at times scary, exciting and potentially life-changing. But you’ll find new ways to share your purpose and passions. You’ll achieve your goals faster, with a team of peer experts guiding you at every step.

Best of all, you’ll be able to thrive in your last decade of full-time work. What could be better than that?

Related Content