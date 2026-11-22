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While many retirees are staying put in 2026, some plan to trade their larger homestead for simpler, easier-to-manage space.
According to Freddie Mac research, 66% of Baby Boomer homeowners (aged 62 to 80 in 2026) who are planning to move say they intend to downsize, joining the 36% of Boomer movers who have already scaled back.
Downsizing may offer some clear perks, like moving closer to family, ditching yard work, or freeing up home equity. Yet for longtime homeowners sitting on decades of appreciated value, the biggest financial hurdle may lie in the U.S. tax code.
That's because IRS rules hold several quiet traps that can turn a familial home sale into an unexpected tax bill. For instance, claiming a home office deduction years ago can erase tens of thousands of dollars in tax-free capital gains.
So before you put a "for sale" sign in your yard, watch out for these five hidden downsizing tax traps in 2026.
1. Missing the two-year deadline for surviving spouses
Losing a spouse is overwhelming, and rushing into a move is often the last thing on a grieving partner's mind. Yet waiting too long to sell can unfortunately trigger what some tax pros call the "widow's tax penalty."
Many retirees assume they can wait several years after a spouse passes away to downsize, not realizing half of that tax shield expires on a deadline.
Under IRS rules, an unmarried surviving spouse only keeps the full $500,000 home sale exclusion if they close within two years of their spouse's date of death.
After the two-year mark, the surviving spouse's filing status shifts to single, cutting their maximum home sale exclusion in half to $250,000.
Any profit above $250,000 (net sale price minus the home's adjusted tax basis) is taxed at long-term capital gains tax rates of 0%, 15%, or 20%, depending on income.
However, when a spouse dies, their share of the home generally receives a "step-up" in cost basis to its fair market value on the date of death (and in community property states, the entire home usually gets stepped up). That reset can shrink or even eliminate the surviving spouse's taxable gain, though selling within two years of death still allows the surviving spouse to claim the full $500,000 capital gains exclusion before it drops to the $250,000 single-filer limit.
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2. Depreciation recapture on an old home office or rental
Have you ever claimed a home office deduction, rented out your house, or listed a spare bedroom on a rental site like Airbnb? When you later sell your home, the IRS may look to collect.
If you used part or all of your home for business (using the actual-expense method) or rental income, the IRS requires you to account for the depreciation you claimed — or were allowed to claim — over the years.
That means, when you sell your home, this prior depreciation is subject to "recapture."
The IRS taxes the gain tied to those deductions you claimed (or were allowed to claim) at your ordinary income tax rate, capped at 25%.
However, depreciation taken on certain personal property or accelerated depreciation on land improvements can be taxed at federal income rates up to 37%.
And you generally can't use a Section 1031 "like-kind" exchange to defer taxes on a primary residence. That tax break applies only to portions of real property actively held for business or investment use.
But keep in mind — recapture only applies if you sell the home for a net gain above your adjusted tax basis.
Thus, the best way to avoid this tax trap altogether may be to leave the property to your heirs as an inheritance. Or, if you do plan to sell, make substantial capital improvements to help offset your overall taxable gain.
3. The "non-qualified use" rule on vacation home conversions
One popular retirement strategy is moving into a former vacation home or rental property — both to downsize and to unlock a tax-free sale after living there for two years to satisfy the IRS primary residence rule.
However, Congress closed much of this tax loophole under the Housing Assistance Tax Act of 2008. This law states that any time you owned the property and used it as a second home or rental after 2008 — and before you converted it into your primary residence — counts as "non-qualified use."
Because of that rule, you can't exclude the full gain on the sale. Instead, the portion of your gain eligible for the tax-free exclusion is prorated based on the ratio of "non-qualified use" days to your total days of ownership (specifically, you multiply your total gain by the non-qualified use ratio to determine the taxable portion, while the remaining gain is eligible for the standard $250,000 or $500,000 exclusion).
Additionally, any gain attributable to depreciation claimed after May 6, 1997, can't be excluded and is taxed separately as depreciation recapture.
But if you live in the house as your primary home first and then rent it out for up to three years before selling, that later rental period does not count as non-qualified use and is therefore tax-free.
As long as you still meet the "2-out-of-5-year" primary residence test at the time of sale, any gain from that post-residence rental period remains eligible for the exclusion (excluding depreciation recapture).
Plus, any years you owned and rented the property before January 1, 2009, are excluded from the non-qualified use penalty, though they still count toward your total years of ownership — which helps dilute the taxable ratio.
If you live in the property longer or convert it back to a rental for a qualifying period to establish "investment intent" for a Section 1031 exchange, you might help dilute or defer the tax hit from this trap.
Keeping thorough receipts for home improvements also increases your cost basis, though consulting a qualified tax professional to figure out the exact math might be the best defense against getting blindsided at closing.
Note on "test driving" a new home: If you downsize into a new house, realize you dislike the neighborhood, and then sell within two years, you generally forfeit the primary residence capital gains exclusion altogether. However, if you qualify for an IRS safe harbor exception, like a documented health issue or unforeseen circumstance, you may be exempt from the two-year rule and claim a partial (prorated) home sale exclusion based on the time you lived there.
4. Downsizing too late and losing the "stepped-up basis"
As noted earlier, when heirs inherit a home, they typically receive the property at a stepped-up basis, meaning the home's tax basis resets to its fair market value on the date of death. Your children can often sell the inherited house immediately and owe little to no capital gains tax.
Yet downsizing very late in life can unintentionally undo that estate-planning advantage.
By selling a highly appreciated family home in your late 80s or 90s, you may trigger capital gains taxes today on any profit above your original purchase price, documented capital improvements, prior step-up from a deceased spouse, and the $250,000 or $500,000 home sale exclusion — shrinking the wealth you may pass on.
Once home equity converts to cash to be left in a savings account or CD, there's no step-up in basis on those funds for your heirs.
Furthermore, interest earned on leftover home-sale cash in standard bank accounts is taxed annually at ordinary federal income rates, which are typically higher than long-term capital gains rates for retirees in higher tax brackets.
So, work with a tax professional to see whether downsizing earlier in retirement can maximize your and your heir's tax advantage.
Alternatively, you can reinvest leftover home sale proceeds into appreciating assets like stocks or index funds, which also qualify for a stepped-up basis for your heirs. For more information on downsizing tax benefits, check out Kiplinger's report, Downsize in Retirement With 3 Key Strategies.
5. Triggering the 3.8% Net Investment Income Tax (NIIT)
The net investment income tax (NIIT) is an extra 3.8% surcharge tax that's usually associated with stock dividends, capital gains from securities, and rental income. Consequently, retirees may be caught off guard to learn that it can apply to the sale of a personal home.
Yet under IRS rules, any taxable profit from a home sale above your $250,000/$500,000 exclusion counts as net investment income.
If that taxable gain pushes your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) over $200,000 (single filer) or $250,000 (married couples filing jointly), the IRS applies the 3.8% NIIT on top of your regular capital gains rate.
Specifically, the 3.8% tax applies to the lesser of your net investment income or the amount your MAGI exceeds those thresholds.
Thankfully, you might shrink that taxable profit with good tax record-keeping. For instance, if you keep receipts for permanent upgrades made over the years — like a kitchen remodel or deck addition — these expenses can increase your home's cost basis and reduce your taxable gain. Also, strategies like tax-loss harvesting or making qualified charitable distributions (QCDs) from an IRA can help lower your income below the NIIT threshold.
Bottom line
Downsizing in retirement is a significant lifestyle and financial decision — and the tax rules surrounding it are rarely as simple as they look on the surface.
If you're considering listing your home, sit down with a qualified financial advisor to tally your home's adjusted tax basis and map out the timing.
And if the numbers show that staying put makes more sense for your family and estate plan, don't lose heart: you can always console yourself in the comfort of your current home.
Disclaimer
This article does not cover state income tax and is for educational purposes only. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or tax advice. Consult a qualified tax professional when necessary.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Kate Schubel, CPA, is a senior tax writer for Kiplinger.com. With a focus on retirement planning, state-level taxation, and affordable living, Kate specializes in translating complex tax codes into actionable strategies for retirees and their families. From "Cheapest Places to Live" to charitable giving, she bridges the gap between technical compliance and lifestyle finance.