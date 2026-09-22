How the IRS Values (and Audits) an Inherited Home

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Over the coming years, older generations — primarily baby boomers — are expected to pass tens of trillions of dollars to their heirs in what's colloquially known as the "Great Wealth Transfer." But cash and stock portfolios aren't the only assets changing hands.
In fact, a recent Kiplinger survey found that real estate accounts for about one-third of everything parents expect to leave behind.*
Yet, as houses are passed down to the next generation, a surprising amount of uncertainty surrounds what actually happens next. The same study revealed that 43% of parents and 33% of heirs are left guessing about potential tax bills.
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On the surface, inheriting a home comes with significant tax advantages designed to protect against capital gains tax — most notably, the "stepped-up basis" rule. Securing that protection often requires an accurate baseline value, whether through a date-of-death valuation or a retrospective appraisal.
By understanding how tax authorities calculate true property value, where the hidden pitfalls lie, and discussing the future with your family, you can safeguard both your financial legacy and their peace of mind.
*Note: Conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of Kiplinger, this survey included over 5,100 adults aged 25 and older. All adult child respondents had at least one living parent, and all parent respondents had at least one child age 18 or older.
How the IRS values an inherited home
When passing a house to the next generation, a home's tax basis typically resets to the property's fair market value (FMV) as of the owner's date of death.
Because the baseline "steps up" to this new standard, heirs who sell the home shortly after inheriting it usually owe little to no federal capital gains tax.
However, whether heirs sell immediately, rent the property, or wait years to sell, documenting the home's date-of-death value is essential to claim the stepped-up basis on future tax returns. (Or, if an estate has a federal tax return, executors may be allowed to value the house six months after the date of death).
Unfortunately, when reporting a property's value on tax returns or estate disclosures, families can make the mistake of using one of two incorrect methods:
Property tax assessments. Local assessors determine values for property tax purposes, often using automated algorithms, valuation caps, or (at worst) outdated data. Because these figures are usually significantly lower than actual market value, using them may shrink your home's taxable baseline — exposing your heirs to unnecessary capital gains tax rates if they eventually sell.
Comparative market analyses (CMAs). A real estate agent's opinion or online estimate offers a helpful starting point for listing a home, but it lacks the formal, standardized methodology federal tax law requires. As a result, the figure provided may not withstand IRS scrutiny.
To establish an official stepped-up basis for a property you plan to hold, rent, or keep long-term, the general IRS "gold standard" requires a formal, qualified appraisal conducted by a licensed or certified real estate appraiser who specializes in retroactive "date-of-death" valuations.
What should an inherited home appraisal look like?
From the IRS's point of view, a perfect appraisal occurs on the day of death. In reality, estate administration, probate, and the natural grieving process mean months — or years — can elapse before anyone addresses the tax baseline.
That's where a retrospective (or retroactive) appraisal comes in.
Qualified appraisers can evaluate the home today and use historical market data, past comparable sales, and public records to determine what the property was worth on a specific past date.
For the IRS to accept the report, the valuation must meet specific criteria:
Professional credentials. A qualified appraiser with a recognized professional designation and verifiable real estate experience. The valuation must also adhere to the core principles and substance of the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP®).
Detailed scope. The report should include specific, important information, like the exact valuation date, localized market comps leading up to that date, and an analysis of the home's physical condition at the time.
As-is condition. Reflects whether the property was pristine, outdated, or in need of repair. Ideally, the home should not be renovated, repaired, or staged before the appraiser documents its baseline state to ensure an accurate date-of-death valuation.
Formal inherited home appraisals typically range from $500 to $1,500 and may vary depending on factors like area, size, or property complexity, according to industry cost guides. Compared to potential tax liabilities and penalties, this can be a modest investment in protecting your estate (more on those later).
Quick sales of inherited homes
Do you always need a retrospective appraisal? No.
For heirs selling an inherited property within a six- to 12-month window in an open-market, arm’s-length transaction, the IRS and the U.S. tax court frequently accept the actual closing price as strong evidence of the date-of-death fair market value.
This may make a separate date-of-death appraisal unnecessary for federal tax reporting, provided that local market conditions remained stable and no material alterations were made to the property during that time.
But if your heirs must file an estate tax return, tax experts generally recommend obtaining a formal retrospective appraisal to establish a stepped-up basis.
Plus, a formal appraisal is often required to complete local probate court inventories. It may also serve as vital, objective documentation to protect the heirs if the IRS audits the tax basis or if beneficiaries dispute the asset's value.
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The cost of an improper valuation
If the IRS audits an estate or personal tax return and finds an unverified or inflated property basis (resulting in a tax underpayment exceeding $5,000), the financial consequences for heirs can be steep.
A 20% substantial valuation misstatement penalty. Applied to the tax underpayment if the reported basis is 150% or more of the actual FMV.
A 40% gross valuation misstatement penalty. Doubled if the claimed basis is 200% or more of the true market value.
A 20% consistency penalty. Applied automatically if a larger estate files a federal estate tax return and an heir claims a higher basis on their individual tax return than what the estate declared.
Compounding interest. Applied retroactively to both back taxes and penalties from the original tax filing due date.
Note on stacking: The IRS does not stack these three penalties on top of each other for the same pool of money; usually, the federal tax agency applies the single highest applicable rate (capped at 40% for a gross misstatement) plus the compounding interest.
Starting the conversation today
Discussing estate plans can feel daunting. The Kiplinger survey shows that talking about inheritance ranks among the most uncomfortable topics for both parents and heirs — more than politics and even end-of-life wishes.
But approaching the conversation thoughtfully today may help remove confusion during what will likely be an emotionally tumultuous time.
Here are a few steps to take now to ease the process of passing down an inherited home:
Identify a certified appraiser. If your heirs plan to keep or rent the home, research reputable, state-certified appraisal firms in your area so your heirs have a trusted professional to call when the time comes.
Organize household records. Maintain a designated folder with home improvement receipts, closing documents, and property deeds. Remind heirs to keep records of appraisal fees and closing costs. These documents may help prove the home's tax basis (repairs generally do not add to the basis).
Clarify the taxes. Many heirs incorrectly assume inheriting a house triggers an immediate, overwhelming tax bill. Explaining how the stepped-up basis works — and how you are setting them up to use it — can help them understand the financial picture more clearly.
By taking these small steps today, you do far more than shield your children from tax headaches and audit risks — you give them space to process their grief without the weight of financial uncertainty.
Estate planning is ultimately an act of care, and properly protecting your home’s value ensures your legacy remains the true gift you intended it to be.
Disclaimer
This article does not cover state income tax and is for educational purposes only. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or tax advice. Talk to a trusted tax professional when necessary.
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Kate Schubel, CPA, is a senior tax writer for Kiplinger.com. With a focus on retirement planning, state-level taxation, and affordable living, Kate specializes in translating complex tax codes into actionable strategies for retirees and their families. From "Cheapest Places to Live" to charitable giving, she bridges the gap between technical compliance and lifestyle finance.