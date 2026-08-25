Keep, Sell, or Rent? What Happens Tax-Wise When You Inherit a House

If you’ve inherited a house, you’re not alone. Data show that 38% of people in the U.S. report real estate as part of their past or expected inheritance.
But once the deed is in your hands, you’re probably wondering what comes next. Beyond deciding whether to keep it, sell it, or rent it, there’s one almost universal question: What are the tax implications?
There's good news: Inheriting a house doesn’t automatically mean you’ll owe taxes to the IRS or your state. But what happens next depends on several factors, including whether you decide to sell the property and how the step-up in basis affects your tax bill.
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Here’s more of what you need to know.
What happens with taxes if you inherit a house
Inheriting a house doesn’t automatically trigger federal taxes. Instead, you’ll need to decide what to do with the property. Whether you sell it, keep it, or turn it into a rental, each option can have different tax implications.
One of the most important tax rules for inherited property is the step-up in basis. A home’s basis is the amount the IRS uses as the starting point for calculating capital gains tax.
Think of the home’s basis like a car’s trip odometer. Resetting the trip odometer doesn’t erase the miles already driven. Instead, it creates a new starting point, tracking only the miles driven from that point forward.
- When you inherit a home, the IRS generally measures your gain from the home’s fair market value on the date of death instead of what the previous owner originally paid.
- The step-up in basis doesn’t change what the house is worth. It changes where the IRS starts measuring your gain.
For example, your parents bought a home decades ago for $150,000. By the time you inherit it, it’s worth $700,000. If you later sell the home for $750,000, your taxable gain would be $50,000, not $600,000.
That’s because your taxable gain is based on the appreciation that occurred after you inherited the home, not when your parents owned it.
Selling, keeping, or renting inherited property
Selling an inherited home is often one of the biggest financial decisions you’ll make after inheriting property. A Real Estate Inheritance Report from Trust & Will finds that 56% of heirs choose to sell an inherited home, making it the most common path forward.
- Fortunately, you won’t pay capital gains tax on the difference between what the original owner paid for the home and its fair market value when you inherited it. Instead, the IRS uses the home’s stepped-up basis as the starting point for calculating your taxable gain.
- That means when you sell, you’ll owe capital gains tax only on any appreciation that occurs after you inherit the home.
- If you sell the home soon after inheriting it for about its fair market value, your taxable gain may be minimal.
What if you decide to keep the house? Keeping an inherited home doesn’t create an immediate federal tax bill. You’ll still be responsible for ongoing costs like property taxes, homeowners insurance, and maintenance. If you eventually decide to sell the home, the stepped-up basis will determine how your capital gains are calculated.
Some beneficiaries—roughly 17%—decide to turn an inherited home into a rental property. If you do, rental income is typically taxable. You may also be able to deduct certain expenses related to the property.
Depending on your situation, you might qualify to claim depreciation, which can affect both your annual taxes and your capital gains calculation if you eventually sell.
Estate and inheritance tax considerations
If you’ve inherited a house, you may also be wondering whether you’ll owe inheritance tax or estate tax.
For most families, the answer is no.
The federal government doesn’t impose an inheritance tax, and only a handful of states do. Furthermore, the federal lifetime estate and gift tax threshold sits at $15 million per individual ($30 million for married couples), meaning it generally applies only to exceptionally large estates.
Whether either tax applies depends on factors like the overall size of the estate, where the deceased lived, and state law.
Where you live matters with inheritance
While federal tax rules dominate the conversation, state-level rules can create unexpected financial surprises. But the baseline rule is the same: Nearly all state tax codes conform to the federal step-up in basis, resetting the property's starting value to its fair market value on the date of death for state capital gains purposes.
However, state rules diverge from IRS rules in several key areas:
State Capital Gains Rates: If you hold the home and sell it after it appreciates further, any post-inheritance gain is subject to state income tax alongside federal capital gains tax.
In high-tax states like California, New York, or Minnesota, state capital gains tax rates can add 8% to 13%+ to your tax bill.
State Inheritance and Estate Taxes: Five states—Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Kentucky, and Nebraska—levy a state inheritance tax on certain heirs.
Additionally, twelve states and Washington, D.C. enforce state estate taxes with exemptions far lower than the federal threshold—in places like Oregon or Rhode Island, kicking in on estates valued as low as $1 million or $1.8 million.
Local Property Tax Reassessments: In some jurisdictions, transferring title triggers a local property tax reassessment. The capped property tax rate the previous owner enjoyed could reset to current fair market value, significantly increasing annual holding costs.
Key questions to consider before making a decision
Before deciding whether to sell, keep, or rent an inherited home, take time to evaluate a few financial factors:
- What is the home’s official stepped-up valuation? Securing a professional, independent appraisal as of the date of death establishes your baseline basis and protects you if you sell later.
- Can you afford the ongoing carrying costs? If you plan to keep the home, calculate the true cost of holding it — including updated local property taxes, insurance premiums, utilities, and deferred maintenance.
- Are there co-heirs or sibling dynamics to navigate? If you inherit with siblings, clarify whether everyone agrees on selling or keeping the property, or if one party needs to buy out the others.
- What are the local property tax reassessment rules? Check with the local tax assessor to see if transferring title triggers an immediate tax reassessment that could increase annual property taxes.
Inheriting a home: Frequently asked questions
Tax laws are complex, and every beneficiary's tax situation is unique. The information provided here is for general educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute formal tax, financial, or legal advice. Be sure to consult a qualified tax professional, CPA, or estate planner to evaluate your specific circumstances before making any financial decisions.
Do you automatically pay taxes when you inherit a house?
No. Inheriting a house by itself won’t trigger federal taxes. Taxes may arise later depending on what you do with the property.
Can you sell an inherited house immediately?
Generally, yes. Many beneficiaries sell an inherited home shortly after probate or once they have the legal authority to do so. However, the timing depends on the estate administration process and state law, so consult a trusted professional to understand any timing restrictions that may apply to your situation.
How is capital gains tax calculated on an inherited house?
In many cases, capital gains are calculated using the stepped-up basis, meaning the home’s fair market value on the date of death becomes the starting point for measuring future gain.
What if I inherit a house with my siblings?
If you inherit a house with your siblings, you may become co-owners of the property. Together, you’ll need to decide whether to keep the home, sell it, or rent it out. If you sell the home, each beneficiary’s share of any capital gain is based on their ownership interest and the home’s stepped-up basis.
Can I live in an inherited house without paying taxes?
Usually, yes. Moving into an inherited home doesn’t automatically create a federal tax bill. However, you’ll likely become responsible for ongoing expenses like property taxes, homeowners insurance, and maintenance.
If you later sell the home, your taxes will depend on the selling price and your stepped-up basis.
What if the house was held in a trust?
It depends on the type of trust. Many homes held in a revocable living trust receive the same step-up in basis as homes passed through a will.
Some trusts, however, have different tax rules that can affect your tax situation. If you’re unsure how the trust is structured, consider consulting a tax professional before selling the property.
Do I have to pay property taxes on an inherited house?
Yes. Once you inherit a home, you’ll typically become responsible for ongoing property taxes, just as any other homeowner would be. Depending on where the property is located, you may also need to update or reapply for property tax exemptions after ownership changes.
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