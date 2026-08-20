Which Trust Type Saves Your Kids The Most Money?

Passing down your life savings shouldn't require surrendering thousands of dollars to court fees and probate lawyers. Yet every year, millions of families watch their inheritances get chipped away by those costs.
To bypass the costly court process, some households turn to a trust.
It sounds simple enough — until you look at the price tag. With trust setup costs routinely running into the thousands, plus a dizzying choice between revocable and irrevocable options, it's easy to wonder:
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Is a trust actually worth the headache, or is a basic will enough?
The short answer: it depends.
While an irrevocable trust can shield your wealth from taxes and nursing home costs, its legal complexity and ongoing maintenance fees might not suit your family. On the other hand, a revocable trust can spare your kids the nightmare of probate court, but paying higher setup costs upfront doesn't always guarantee a net payoff for smaller inheritances.
We'll break down the differences between wills and trusts, what each really costs, why your state's laws change the math, and how to choose the option that leaves the most money for your heirs.
Wills vs. revocable and irrevocable trusts: key differences
Before we dive into the numbers, let's start with the structural differences between a standard will,a revocable trust, and an irrevocable trust.
Key differences are highlighted in the table below.
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Estate Planning Tools in the U.S.
Feature
Will
Revocable Trust
Irrevocable Trust
When it takes effect
After death
Immediately after signing
Immediately after signing
Can you change it?
Yes, anytime before death
Yes, anytime before death
No, changes are difficult and rare*
Avoids probate?
No
Yes
Yes
Privacy level
Public record
Private
Private
Lifetime control over assets
Yes
Yes
No
Creditor protection
No
No
Yes
Tax status
Standard personal income rates
Standard personal income rates
Trust tax rates (typically higher)**
Medicaid planning
N/A
N/A
Protects assets from long-term care costs
Can name minor guardians?
Yes
No
No
Upfront setup cost
Low
Moderate to high
High
*Changes may be made easier by an independent trustee through a process of "decanting" — pouring assets from an old trust to a new one with approval — if your state allows.
**However, if you have a "grantor trust," the creator of the trust still pays the taxes on their personal return, thus potentially saving some money.
As you can see from the above table, one of the general main advantages of a fully funded trust is skipping probate court.
This can save your heirs time, keep legal filings private, and prevent your personal estate details from entering public record.
In addition to these benefits, an irrevocable trust removes assets from your taxable gross estate, shielding wealth from transfer taxes and potential creditors.
Plus, if you anticipate needing long-term care (e.g., a nursing home), an irrevocable trust (like a Medicaid Asset Protection Trust) can safeguard your savings while helping you qualify for government assistance, provided it's established well outside Medicaid's look-back window.
But all those advantages come with one big disadvantage: higher upfront costs.
You'll typically pay higher legal and accounting fees to set up your trust than you would for a standard will. So the key question for most families is whether paying those higher fees today will actually save their heirs enough in court costs and taxes down the road to make the investment worthwhile.
How much do wills and trusts really cost you?
From a purely financial standpoint, the cost-benefit analysis of a trust hinges on location, estate complexity, and overall asset value.
For instance, an estate that passes through a standard will may undergo probate for some or all of its assets. Probate expenses (court and attorney fees and filing costs) generally run 3% to 8% of the probate estate's gross value, according to industry-wide averages.
But if your assets pass automatically through joint ownership or designated beneficiaries (like a 401(k) or IRA), probate may be minimal or bypassed entirely.
Below is a cost comparison showing what you may pay today versus what your heirs could pay later if you chose a will vs. a trust. The data is compiled from nationwide legal surveys, consumer finance benchmarks, and historical probate data.
Note: The table utilizes national averages for probate and administrative costs, not estate tax rates. Exact numbers vary depending on your geographic location, state laws, attorney rates, and complexity of assets.
Households who opt for a revocable trust may do so to pay a larger amount upfront today to help save their kids from paying thousands in probate fees decades later.
But the savings aren't quite as high as you might think. Consider these facts, assuming a standard 2.5% to 3% long-term inflation rate, and an estate worth roughly $300,000 to $400,000.
If a revocable trust saves your kids $15,000 in probate fees 30 years from now, those future savings might only be worth roughly $6,000 to $7,000 in today's dollars.
Thus, if you paid $2,000 in setup costs today to save a net $5,000 in inflation-adjusted dollars down the road, it's still a win — but it's not the huge $13,000 windfall it would appear to be on paper.
Whether those net savings of $5,000 justify the upfront effort and expense depends on your family’s priorities, estate complexity, and location.
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Why where you live matters
Federal estate taxes typically only apply to very high-net-worth individuals ($15 million per person in 2026). However, individual state laws can dramatically alter the math for average-income families.
That's why where you live (and die) matters to your heirs.
To see how this works, consider the following scenario.
A parent passes away, leaving $100,000 in non-real-estate probate assets to a child serving as an executor. In one scenario, the parent lived in Florida. In another, they lived in Missouri.
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Avg. Probate Costs in Florida vs. Missouri
Cost Category
Florida
Missouri
Court filing fee
~$345 to $401
~$135 to $191
Attorney fees
~$0 to $3,000
~$3,300
Executor fee
$0 (waived by heir)
$0 (waived by heir)
Misc. costs (like notices/docs)
~$150 to $400
~$415 to $850
Total probate cost
~$495 to $3,800
~$3,850 to $4,341
Total kept by family
~$96,200 to $99,505
~$95,659 to $96,150
Note: The example provided represents averages and is not indicative of a particular taxpayer's financial situation.
In the table above, the heir can save $3,355 more in Florida compared to Missouri. Why? Well, there's a specific state rule about inherited personal property in the Show-Me State.
Under Missouri law, the threshold to file a simplified small estate return is capped at $40,000. That means the heir is forced into a standard, full court-supervised administration (the $3,300 in attorney fees).
Conversely, Florida allows a $100,000 estate to bypass the traditional court-supervised administration via "Summary Administration" (which applies to nonexempt personal assets up to $150,000 and exempt primary homestead property), meaning the heir can avoid formal executor appointments and ongoing court oversight entirely.
Meanwhile, in higher-cost states like California or New York, statutory attorney fees and executor commissions can push probate expenses significantly higher, making revocable trusts far more attractive than standard wills in those states.
Do tax benefits outweigh the setup costs?
It depends entirely on your estate size and which type of trust you choose.
Revocable trusts vs. wills. A revocable trust or a standard will offers no direct income tax savings during your lifetime (beyond basic inheritance tax rules). Any income generated by assets inside either flows to your personal tax return (Form 1040) using your standard individual tax brackets.
From an annual tax perspective, a revocable trust and a standard will are treated almost identically. So don't expect to recoup your upfront setup costs through annual tax savings; they simply don't exist for wills and revocable trusts.
Irrevocable trusts. An irrevocable trust offers structural estate tax savings by removing assets from your taxable personal estate. However, that benefit comes with two important annual tax trade-offs:
Compressed tax brackets. If an irrevocable trust retains income rather than distributing it to beneficiaries, that income may be subject to the top federal tax bracket at much lower thresholds than an individual return. As a result, maintaining an irrevocable trust (non-grantor) can actually lead to higher annual taxes, even if it lowers the overall tax burden for your heirs when you pass away.
Recurring maintenance costs. Because trust assets are legally separate from your estate, you must file a separate annual fiduciary tax return (Form 1041). This adds recurring accounting expenses every year.
Typically, irrevocable trusts make the most financial sense if your total net worth exceeds the federal estate exemption (over $15 million in 2026), if you live in a state with high death taxes, or if you need to protect assets from creditors or long-term care costs. In those specific scenarios, the long-term tax and asset protections can outweigh the setup and maintenance fees.
How to save your kids the most money
Ultimately, whether a trust or a will saves your kids the most money depends on high-end estate and gift taxes, as well as how you want to approach probate.
Here are a few sample scenarios outlining when a will vs. a trust could be more beneficial for you or your heirs:
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When to Use a Trust vs. Will
Sample Strategy
Scenario
Explanation
Will.
Modest estate consisting of liquid assets and payable-on-death beneficiaries.
Minimal upfront cost; most funds pass outside probate via direct designations.
You're leaving "everything to my spouse, then kids."
May be direct and economical if probate costs in your state are reasonable and assets are jointly titled.
Revocable trust.
You want incapacity protection or privacy.
Allows a successor trustee to manage assets seamlessly if you become incapacitated.
Irrevocable trust.
You own a business and want to keep your inheritance protected.
Provides lawsuit and creditor protection for your heirs.
Irrevocable trust.
Net worth exceeds federal limits or long-term care shielding is needed.
Maximizes estate tax reductions and Medicaid asset protection.
However, these scenarios don't cover every person's unique financial situation. So before deciding, review your state’s specific inheritance and probate rules, take inventory of how your accounts are titled, and consult a qualified estate planning attorney or tax professional.
Disclaimer
This article does not cover state income tax and is for educational purposes only. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or tax advice.
Kate Schubel, CPA, is a senior tax writer for Kiplinger.com. With a focus on retirement planning, state-level taxation, and affordable living, Kate specializes in translating complex tax codes into actionable strategies for retirees and their families. From "Cheapest Places to Live" to charitable giving, she bridges the gap between technical compliance and lifestyle finance.