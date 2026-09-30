Is Your Property Tax Bill Too High?

Whether you pay your property tax directly or through an escrow account, reviewing your assessment each year is important. If you don't, you could miss local tax breaks, or worse, pay a higher bill on incorrect property details.
Research from Realtor.com shows that local governments potentially overassess more than 40% of U.S. properties. That means millions of homeowners miss median property tax bill savings of $539 per year — money that could go toward home improvements or other housing essentials.
So don't let your hard-earned dollars go to waste. Test your knowledge below to unlock potential property tax savings.
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