Older Homeowners Are Cutting Their Property Tax Bills by Volunteering

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Shortly before 9:00 a.m., Diane, a 68-year-old retired middle school teacher, walks into her local library and notices a crooked display of flyers for after-school homework help. She straightens them before signing the volunteer timesheet at the front desk.
Over the next three hours, she shelves a stack of worn graphic novels, tidies the children's picture book bin, and hauls folding tables for Saturday's book sale. At noon, rolling her sore shoulders with a tired smile, she signs out and heads home to work in her fall garden.
For her morning's work, Diane doesn't receive a paycheck; instead, she earns a $45 credit toward her annual property tax bill. That's because her municipality participates in a "Tax Work-Off Program," which lets older residents lower their local taxes through community service.
While Diane is a composite snapshot, her morning routine reflects a real trend. According to AARP, older adults across the U.S. save up to $1,500 a year through these municipal programs.
So whether you're looking to trim your home expenses or simply stay active in retirement, here's how you might find — and make the most of — a tax work-off program in your hometown.
Why older adult tax relief is needed, and how it works
According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), about 168,000 adults over 65 face eviction or forced displacement annually, while other reports indicate that homeowners over 50 make up 25% of all foreclosures.
Skyrocketing local assessments may drive many older adults into foreclosure by inflating property tax bills far beyond what fixed incomes can absorb.
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To help combat this problem, some states have established frameworks for Tax Work-Off Programs (TWOPs), allowing qualifying households to contribute their skills in exchange for a direct reduction in their property tax liability.
Here's how these programs generally work:
Eligibility: Residents typically must be 60 or older (sometimes 62 or 65, depending on local rules), military veterans, surviving spouses, or a person with a disability.
Residency: Eligible homeowners must own and occupy their primary residence year-round within the participating municipality.
Service: Volunteer work must be performed for municipal departments, like public libraries, community centers, or local administrative offices.
Credit rate: Hours worked are credited toward the property tax bill at an established rate, usually tied to the state minimum wage or a fixed local rate.
Tax benefit: Typically, the earned reduction is applied to your property tax bill after federal income taxes, Medicare, and any applicable state taxes are withheld (though federal exemptions for volunteer first responders are allowed).
Note: These guidelines vary by region. Check your local municipality's official website to verify specific property tax relief rules.
Which states allow property tax savings for volunteer work?
Because property taxes are levied locally, these programs aren't available everywhere.
Only eight states currently have legal frameworks allowing volunteer work to offset property taxes — and even in those states, each municipality or school district must individually vote to adopt the program:
Massachusetts: Capped by commonwealth law at $1,500 per fiscal year (though towns can vote to increase the cap up to $2,000 or lower it). Qualifying residents earn credits at the state minimum wage rate.
Maine: Municipalities may allow residents aged 60+ to earn up to the greater of $1,000 or 100 times the state minimum wage. Volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel can earn these tax benefits regardless of age. The benefit is applied as a local property tax reduction and can't reduce total tax liability below zero.
New York: Active volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers who meet certain service and residency guidelines may receive up to 10% property tax exemption, if their local tax jurisdiction permits.
Pennsylvania: Public school districts can implement "senior" tax rebate programs, offering older adults property tax credits in exchange for volunteer hours. While many districts cap this benefit between $550 and $1,000, some offer up to $1,200. Active volunteer fire and EMS personnel may also receive real estate tax rebates.
The health and social benefits of an active retirement
We've covered the obvious financial benefit of using volunteer work to ease a heavy property tax bill (if your town allows). But there's also an under-the-radar benefit of staying active in retirement.
Turns out, volunteering delivers profound physical, mental, and social health benefits for all, but specifically older adults, including:
Mental health: According to AmeriCorps Seniors, serving just 1 to 2 years in volunteer work led to significant drops in depression, anxiety, and loneliness among older adults.
Cardiovascular health: A Carnegie Mellon University study found that adults over 50 who regularly volunteered had a lower risk of developing high blood pressure.
Longevity and mobility: An NIH survey found that older adults who volunteer at least 100 hours per year (roughly 2 hours per week) face a lower mortality risk, experience fewer physical functioning limitations, and maintain higher overall physical activity levels than non-volunteers.
Plus, studies suggest volunteering helps combat cognitive decline, improves sleep, and restores a sense of daily purpose for retirees missing the social connection of workplace colleagues.
Ultimately, whether you're like Diane and can use volunteer work to cut your property tax bill, or you live in a region exploring other tax relief options, getting involved in your local community can be a win-win — for your heart, your mind, and your body.
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Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Kate Schubel, CPA, is a senior tax writer for Kiplinger.com. With a focus on retirement planning, state-level taxation, and affordable living, Kate specializes in translating complex tax codes into actionable strategies for retirees and their families. From "Cheapest Places to Live" to charitable giving, she bridges the gap between technical compliance and lifestyle finance.