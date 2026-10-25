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In Sir Terry Pratchett's 1993 Discworld novel "Men at Arms,"Captain Samuel Vimes laid out his grand economic theory: a rich man spends $50 on a pair of good leather boots that last ten years. A poor man, who can only afford $10 cardboard-soled boots, has to replace them every year.
After ten years, the rich man still has his expensive boots and dry feet. But the poor man has spent $100 and still has wet feet. As Vimes noted with characteristic cynicism, "The reason that the rich were so rich…was because they managed to spend less money."
Retirees on a fixed income face similar traps with their income taxes.
For instance, maxing out traditional 401(k)s and IRAs to save on taxes during your working years feels like a sensible, frugal choice. But deferring taxes without a plan is the financial equivalent of buying cardboard-soled boots — it gives temporary relief today, only to push you into higher federal tax brackets tomorrow.
The good news? You don't need a fortune in cash to keep your feet dry. You just need to know how to patch your boots in retirement.
How the "Boots Rule" of retirement tax planning works
The "boots rule" of retirement tax planning acknowledges a simple reality: most retirees don't have wads of cash hanging around.
As Sam Vimes alluded to in Discworld, everyone would buy durable, high-quality boots if they could afford the upfront cost — or, put another way, retirees would make the "perfect" financial move if circumstances allowed.
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Nowhere is this clearer than in traditional retirement accounts. During your working years, deferring taxes offers an immediate, affordable benefit: get your employer's match, deduct your contributions today, then pay the taxes later.
However, deferring taxes means deferring them on decades of compound growth, creating a mounting tax liability down the road.
Then, when standard financial advice tells you to "just convert your 401(k) to a Roth IRA today," it ignores the immediate, out-of-pocket tax bill that conversion triggers. Just like the worker was forced to keep buying cheap boots, many retirees stay in tax-deferred accounts because they lack the upfront cash needed to buy their way into tax-free growth.
To overcome this, you can become a financial cobbler. Rather than paying a big upfront tax bill all at once, you can patch your financial boots on a modest budget using three core levers:
Smart timing. Withdrawing money from specific account types during "low-income gap years" (the window between career retirement and when Social Security or required distributions begin) to minimize tax exposure.
Bracket management. Intentionally filling lower federal income tax brackets (like 10% or 12%) without accidentally spilling into higher marginal tiers.
Account sequencing. Choosing the order in which you spend down your taxable, tax-deferred, and tax-free accounts to prevent artificial income spikes later in life.
Coordinating these three levers creates a personalized "repair strategy" that systematically plugs your tax leaks year by year using dollars you already have. This can help protect your retirement portfolio against unoptimized RMD payments, higher taxes on Social Security benefits, expensive Medicare surcharges, and wasted charitable deductions.
Four "leaks" to plug in your retirement dollars
Without proactive planning, four major tax traps act as the "cardboard soles" of retirement — quietly draining your portfolio year after year. Here is how to fix each leak using low-cost levers:
1. Required minimum distributions (RMDs). Starting between ages 73 and 75, mandatory pre-tax withdrawals from traditional IRAs and 401(k)s force taxable income into your bank account, pushing you into higher brackets whether you need the cash or not.
The "shoe repair": Use smart timing to execute targeted "micro-conversions" during your gap years. Moving smaller IRA amounts — maybe $1,000 annually — from a traditional IRA to a Roth systematically chips away at future forced RMDs (since Roths aren't subject to them). Roth distributions are also not taxable when withdrawn.
Plus, by only converting small amounts, you're less likely to push yourself into a higher marginal federal tax bracket. This type of bracket management may keep the federal tax on those annual Roth conversions as low as $100 to $220 per year (assuming a 10% to 22% marginal tax bracket rate).
2. The Social Security "tax torpedo." Unmanaged IRA withdrawals stack directly on top of your Social Security benefits. This triggers a compounding formula that can tax up to 85% of your Social Security income.
The "shoe repair": Blend tax-free Roth withdrawals or health savings account (HSA) funds to cover discretionary spending spikes (like home repairs or travel). Keeping ordinary income below the threshold limits helps protect your Social Security from taxation.
The "shoe repair": Instead of draining pre-tax accounts first, sequence your annual withdrawals across three buckets: taxable, tax-deferred, and tax-free. Blending these sources keeps your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) low, potentially helping your retirement income steer clear of IRMAA cliff edges. For more information on the three-bucket model, check out Kiplinger's report, The 40-Year Retirement Rule.
4. The RMD legacy and charitable waste. Donating cash directly from your checking account overlooks significant tax savings once you reach RMD age (and even a little before that).
The "shoe repair": If you are age 70½ or older, use a qualified charitable distribution (QCD) to transfer funds directly from an IRA to a qualifying charity (up to $111,000 per individual). This satisfies required distributions without adding a single dollar to your taxable income.
But if you want to donate outside an IRA, you can still get a tax advantage. Starting in 2026, the new charitable deduction for standard filers allows up to $1,000 in tax savings per individual on direct cash contributions.
Comparing your options side-by-side
To help evaluate your options, the breakdown below contrasts sticking with default standard tax-deferred accounts against a low-cost "boot repair" strategy.
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Feature
"Cheap Boots"
"Luxury Boots"
"Boot Repair" Strategy
Upfront cost
$0 today (if not already retired)
High (to cover conversion taxes)
$0 to minimal ($100- $220/yr for micro-conversions)
Primary mechanism
Kick the tax bill down the road
Pay taxes on large sums today for lifetime tax-free growth
Leverage gap years, fill low brackets, and blend accounts
RMD exposure
High (forced, compounding income)
None (Roth IRAs have no RMDs)
Minimized (systematically chipped away)
IRMAA & tax torpedo risk
High risk of unintended spikes
Low long-term risk
Managed or minimized risk
Best suited for
Those who need every dollar of immediate cash flow
High earners with excess cash outside retirement accounts
Everyday retirees looking to optimize existing dollars on a budget
The bottom line: Keeping your feet dry
Navigating taxes in retirement isn't about finding a magic bullet (or a magic shoe). As Sam Vimes realized, the real challenge is that short-term financial constraints often force choices that drain long-term wealth.
You don't need $5,000,000 sitting in a bank account to protect your portfolio from future tax hikes, Medicare surcharges, or mandatory distribution cliffs.
By making small, deliberate adjustments — filling low tax brackets, utilizing gap years, and sequencing your withdrawals — you can patch your financial boots year by year using the money you already have. But financial strategy is highly personalized, and no one size fits all.
So take a look at your current account mix today. Identify whether your savings sit primarily in pre-tax accounts, and map out your income gap between retirement and forced RMD age based on your specific financial circumstances.
A few simple patches could help to keep your tax bill more predictable, your income intact, and your financial feet dry for decades to come.
Disclaimer
This article does not cover state income tax and is for educational purposes only. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or tax advice.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Kate Schubel, CPA, is a senior tax writer for Kiplinger.com. With a focus on retirement planning, state-level taxation, and affordable living, Kate specializes in translating complex tax codes into actionable strategies for retirees and their families. From "Cheapest Places to Live" to charitable giving, she bridges the gap between technical compliance and lifestyle finance.