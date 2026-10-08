Types of Retirement Income the IRS Doesn't Tax

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For some retirees living on a fixed income, making ends meet can be especially challenging when everyday costs are high, as they are now. Just a couple of months ago, gasoline prices were up 27.4% from a year earlier, while grocery and housing prices keep rising.
When affordability is straining your budget, keeping more of the income you already have can make a difference. Enter taxes: another cost retirees have long had to contend with.
As you likely know, not all retirement income is taxed the same way. Some income is fully taxable, some is partially taxable, and some can be excluded from your federal taxable income altogether.
Knowing which income is tax-free can help you make the most of your retirement money and keep more of it available for everyday expenses. Here's a look at five common types of retirement income the IRS won't tax.
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This is not an all-inclusive list of types of income the IRS won't tax. It's merely a sampling, for educational purposes, of some common sources of retirement income.
Because every individual's financial circumstances are different, consult a trusted tax advisor or certified financial planner who knows your situation and can offer tailored guidance.
1. Life insurance proceeds
Life insurance proceeds generally aren't taxable income when paid to a beneficiary after the insured person's death.
This isn't technically retirement income in a traditional sense. Rather, it's money that a surviving spouse, child, or other beneficiary may receive after a loved one passes away. But because life insurance can provide a significant source of cash to a retiree's family, it's worth understanding the tax treatment.
For example, if your spouse has a $500,000 life insurance policy and you receive the $500,000 death benefit after your spouse passes, you generally won't owe federal income tax on those proceeds.
But...there are exceptions. Interest paid in addition to the death benefit is generally taxable. Special rules can also apply if you transferred a life insurance policy for value.
2. Qualified Roth account withdrawals
Qualified withdrawals from Roth IRAs and Roth 401(k)s are tax-free.
That's a key advantage of Roth retirement accounts. You contribute money after paying income taxes on it, so you don't get an upfront tax deduction. In exchange, you generally don't pay federal income tax on qualified withdrawals in retirement.
States, cities, and other government entities issue municipal bonds to help finance public projects.
For retirees and others who want investment income, tax-exempt municipal bond interest can provide cash flow without increasing federal taxable income.
For example, if you receive $5,000 in tax-exempt interest from qualifying municipal bonds, that interest generally isn't included in your federal taxable income.
There are exceptions. Interest from certain private-activity municipal bonds can be subject to the alternative minimum tax, and some municipal bond interest is taxable for federal income-tax purposes.
State tax treatment can also vary. Depending on where you live and which bonds you own, you could owe state or local income tax even when the interest is exempt from federal tax.
Note for Retirees
Even though municipal bond interest is generally exempt from regular federal income tax, the IRS includes tax-exempt interest when calculating whether your Social Security benefits are taxable. That means municipal bond interest can push your combined income above the applicable thresholds, potentially making up to 85% of your Social Security benefits taxable.
Additionally, interest from certain tax-exempt private-activity municipal bonds may be included in income for purposes of the Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT). State or local income taxes may also apply, depending on where you live and which municipal bonds you own.
4. Part of some pension payments
If you contributed after-tax money to a pension or annuity, you generally don't have to pay income tax again on the portion of your payments that represents your original investment.
This situation is more common with certain traditional pensions and annuities than with Social Security benefits or retirement accounts. The IRS generally refers to the after-tax portion as your "investment in the contract."
For example, suppose you contributed $50,000 of after-tax money toward a pension. When you begin receiving payments, you generally won't pay income tax on the portion of each payment that represents a return of that $50,000. The remaining taxable portion is generally included in your income.
The IRS has rules for determining how much of each payment is taxable and how much is tax-free. Depending on when your pension began and the type of annuity or pension you have, different calculation methods may apply.
So don't assume that your entire pension check is taxable simply because it comes from a traditional pension. Check your plan documents and tax forms (and/or consult a tax attorney) to determine whether you have an after-tax investment in the pension.
5. At least 15% of Social Security benefits
Up to 85% of your Social Security benefits can be subject to federal income tax, meaning at least 15% of your benefits will remain nontaxable. Depending on your income, the tax-free portion could be much higher — or your entire benefit could be tax-free.
That's because the IRS looks at what's called your "combined income" to determine whether your Social Security benefits are taxable. Generally, that includes half of your Social Security benefits, your adjusted gross income, and tax-exempt interest.
For 2026, Social Security benefits generally aren't taxable if your combined income is less than $25,000 for single filers or $32,000 for married couples filing jointly.
Once your combined income exceeds those thresholds, up to 50% of your benefits may be taxable. At higher income levels, up to 85% of your benefits can be included in taxable income.
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Combined income
Single
Married filing jointly
Benefits generally not taxable
Less than $25,000
Less than $32,000
Up to 50% of benefits may be taxable
25,000–34,000
32,000–44,000
Up to 85% of benefits may be taxable
More than $34,000
More than $44,000
That 85% maximum is why at least 15% of your benefits remain outside federal taxable income. And if your income is below the applicable thresholds, you could pay no federal income tax on your Social Security benefits at all.
Another important consideration: Withdrawals from a traditional IRA or 401(k) can increase your combined income and may make more of your Social Security benefits subject to tax.
Other states may exempt Social Security benefits but tax some or all pension income, traditional IRAs, 401(k)s, or other retirement accounts.
Some also provide special deductions or exemptions for older taxpayers or for certain types or amounts of retirement income.
State retirement taxes can make a significant difference if you're considering where to retire. But don't judge a state's tax burden based solely on whether it has an income tax. As Kiplinger has reported, property taxes, sales taxes, estate and inheritance taxes, and other state and local levies can affect your overall cost of living.
If you're comparing states for retirement, look at how each one would tax your specific mix of income and assets, rather than relying on a state's reputation as being "tax-friendly" for retirees.
Retirement taxes: Bottom line
If you're worried about taxes eating into your retirement income, start planning before you need to make withdrawals. Traditional IRA and 401(k) withdrawals, for example, are generally taxable, as are many other common sources of retirement income, including interest, dividends, and capital gains.
Look at your expected income for the year and consider how a withdrawal, investment sale, or other financial decision could affect your overall tax picture. In some cases, it can help to spread income out when possible, rather than creating a large taxable-income spike in a single year.
As mentioned above, don't forget about state tax. If you're considering a move in retirement, compare the tax rules in the states you're considering based on your actual sources of income.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
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Kelley R. Taylor is the senior tax editor at Kiplinger.com, where she breaks down federal and state tax rules and news to help readers navigate their finances with confidence. A corporate attorney and business journalist with more than 20 years of experience, Kelley has helped taxpayers make sense of shifting U.S. tax law and policy from the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), to SECURE 2.0, the Inflation Reduction Act, and most recently, the 2025 “Big, Beautiful Bill.” She has covered issues ranging from partnerships, carried interest, compensation and benefits, and tax‑exempt organizations to RMDs, capital gains taxes, and energy tax credits. Her award‑winning work has been featured in numerous national and specialty publications.