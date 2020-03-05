38 Ways to Earn Extra Cash With a Cool Side Hustle

1100 13th Street, NW, Suite 750Washington, DC 20005202.887.6400Customer Service: 800.544.0155
By Bob Niedt, Online Editor
March 5, 2020
Coming up with extra cash to pay the bills, cover unexpected expenses, boost savings, accelerate your 401(k) or perhaps even finance a dream vacation isn’t as hard as it seems. Plenty of legit, and many unique, moneymaking opportunities are out there for you to capitalize on at your convenience, with the perk of no long-term commitment and, in most cases, setting your own hours.
Updated for 2020, our diverse list of side hustles is packed with more tactics to earn extra cash than ever — 38 ideas for you to consider, along with resources and pointers to get you started. Some are good for a fast buck, while others could turn into consistent streams of income. Find out which cash-generating ideas could work best for you.
You can cash in on our right to vote on Election Day. Many localities need election officers, especially those who are bilingual. And while the hours may be long, the pay isn’t bad for a day’s – in some cases 5 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. – work.
For example, in Fairfax County, Va., which needs thousands of poll workers, election officers are paid $175 for a full day (step up your game and get paid $225 as an assistant chief election officer and $250 as a chief election officer). In Monterey County, Calif., election officers are paid $135 (for clerks) and $185 (for inspectors).
Generally, to qualify, you must be at least 18 years of age and a registered voter in the state, be a U.S. citizen, read and write English, and have transportation to the polling place. You'll likely also have to devote time to attend a training class. Here’s a video about becoming an election officer.
Pro tip: Bring plenty of snacks. It's a very long day, and you cannot leave the polling place to grab some chow.
This one may require some creative workarounds with your full-time job – but that’s the deal with most moonlighting work. In the case of coaching youth teams, it often means late-afternoon, evening and weekend availability, plus knowledge of the intricacies of a sport – soccer, hockey, softball, you name it -- and the patience and talent to teach it to others.
Many recreational youth sports clubs, especially travel teams, around the country pay their coaching staffs. The pay scale for youth soccer coaches on club teams, for example, tops out at around $2,000 per month at the highest level ($200-$400 per month at the lowest level), according to Job Monkey, a job-search website. But note: You must be certified at various levels to earn that kind of money and have safety certifications, which may or may not be paid by the organization.
Some high schools around the country also rely on outside individuals to coach teams if teachers aren’t interested in taking those positions. (I coached high-school soccer and a club youth soccer team for a few years while also working my full-time job as a journalist.) Pay varies. I received $2,500 per season for coaching high-school soccer. Of course, from pre-season to post-season and all the daily practices and games in between, that’s not a lot of money – but it helped, and it was a lot of fun.
If you’re a professional, colleges and universities are always on the lookout for adjunct professors or lecturers. Some may require a master’s degree; others just a college degree and professional experience to share with students. I taught visual and print journalism at two esteemed J-schools – one required a master’s degree, which I have – for 10 years while holding down a full-time job. The side hustles added several thousand dollars to our annual household income, and, more, it was richly fulfilling to work with students eager to learn. How do you get an adjunct teaching job? Reach out to community colleges, colleges or universities where you live. Depending on your specialty – say, accounting – contact the department head in that particular school and inquire about becoming an adjunct.
How about substitute teaching? Grade schools and high schools nationwide are looking for people to substitute teach. Some districts hire directly (during a recent federal government shutdown, the Fairfax County Public School system in northern Virginia outside of Washington, D.C., actively encouraged furloughed government workers to substitute teach and held a series of workshops seeking substitute teachers). Some districts have outsourced the hiring process. ESS, a Knoxville, Tenn.-based K-12 educational staffing firm, works with more than 700 school systems in 27 states to fill substitute teacher and other staffing positions with its base of more than 60,000 substitutes and permanent employees.
The company says it fills many nonteaching roles that don’t require certification. These are filled by people who are maybe getting their feet wet, seeing if they want to pursue a teaching career. It varies by state and school district, but some don’t require substitutes to have teaching certification. Pennsylvania, for example, allows people with a bachelor’s degree to apply for a one-year emergency certification to substitute. Check the websites of school districts in your area to see if they are hiring substitutes.
Pay varies by district. The Fairfax County Public School system pays substitute teachers $14.50 to $20.50 per hour.
Here’s a state-by-state guide to requirements, and in some cases, pay and benefits, for substitute teachers, courtesy of the National Education Association.
If you live near an historic site overseen by the National Park Service, you could become a licensed guide with the Association of Licensed Battlefield Guides. For example, the Licensed Battlefield Guides of Gettysburg, the Pennsylvania site of one of the greatest battles of the American Civil War, are licensed and regulated by the National Park Service and are the only individuals legally allowed to conduct visitors around the national park for a fee. Rates for a two-hour basic battlefield tour range from $63 to $132 depending on group size, with prorated fees of $31.50 to $66 per hour for additional time. Tips are not required but often given.
Are you a runner? Consider earning extra bucks as a running tour guide. City Running Tours – “sweat and sightsee simultaneously” – is one company offering “sightrunning” (it’s a thing) services in 14 (and counting) U.S. cities, including Washington, D.C., and Honolulu (and two cities in Canada). The company offers personalized or group tours. Tips aren’t required, but permitted.
"Our tour guides make on average about $20-$40 per tour plus incentives based on seniority, type of tour, distance, number of participants, referrals and positive reviews," Michael Gazaleh, president and CEO of City Running Tours, tells us.
Don’t leave smart phones, tablets, computers or game consoles you’re no longer using in a desk drawer or the back of a closet. You can easily cash in on your unwanted electronics – even damaged items – by selling them online.
Sell used smart phones and Apple products at Gazelle.com and get paid by check, PayPal or an Amazon gift card; you can also use one of ecoATM’s mall kiosks and get instant cash. You can sell smart phones, tablets, and wearables (think “smart watch”) to NextWorth.com and get paid by PayPal or by check. At uSell, you can sell smart phones, tablets, game consoles, and more. You get paid by check or through PayPal. Shipping with all of these sites is free. Or bring your video games, game consoles, smart phones and tablets, and accessories to GameStop to earn cash or store credit without the shipping hassles.
Federal and state coffers hold billions of dollars’ worth of unclaimed property. Some of it could be yours, but it's up to you to track down the cash.
The feds hang on to tax refunds that are returned to the IRS because of mailing-address errors or that are never claimed by taxpayers because they didn’t file returns. The government also holds on to forgotten savings bonds, government-guaranteed mortgage-insurance refunds and government pensions that were never claimed. There's no central database, so you'll have to check with individual federal agencies about missing funds.
State governments hold onto uncashed dividend checks, returned utility deposits, unclaimed state-tax refunds, uncollected insurance benefits, and stock dividends, among other things. (If a bank or other payer doesn’t have your last known address on file, it will turn over your money to the state in which the institution is incorporated.) You can search for unclaimed property held by states at Unclaimed.org and Missingmoney.com.
Yes, I did this, in 2017. And yes, I found some unclaimed funds, in the coffers of New York state, where I once lived. I followed the procedure and sent a notarized letter to New York and heard back. I received three checks totaling $134.
If you have a special skill -- whether it’s the ability to play an instrument well, paint like Picasso or explain calculus in a way anyone (even me) can understand -- you may be able to make money sharing it with others. For example, you could earn $10 to $75 an hour tutoring individual kids or college students if you speak a second language or have great math, science or writing skills.
Advertise your services on school, campus and community bulletin boards, or tutoring web sites such as Wyzant (where you choose your own hourly rate) and Tutor.com. And take advantage of social media sites, such as Facebook, to let people know about the lessons you’re able to teach.
Modeling is another great way to earn money. If you’re comfortable posing nude in front of artists and are capable of holding poses for as long as 30 minutes, consider life modeling. Artists want to draw bodies of all shapes and sizes in order to hone their skills. Typical sessions last three hours, and pay is about $18 to $25 per hour, according to job listings on Jobmonkey.com. During sessions, models start with short one-minute gesture poses, then transition to longer poses lasting from five to 30 minutes. If you’re interested in becoming a life model, contact art schools at local colleges, art organizations and community centers. You can also check Artmodeltips.com for a list of life drawing sessions in the U.S. and guidance on entering this field of work.
If you’re uncomfortable with nekkid life modeling, you could take other routes. How about modeling just part of your bod? Fashion magazines, TV shows, commercials and movies are always in need of attractive hands, feet, legs, even beards, unique ears and that perfectly shaped bald pate. In-demand body-part models earn anywhere from $1,000 a day for TV work and $2,000-$5,000 for print work, according to Forbes. Contact local and national modeling agencies, including Los Angeles-based BodyPartsModels.com.
Market-research firms are hired by big businesses to get inside the heads of consumers. Participation in an in-person focus group led by a moderator, such as those run by Focus Pointe Global, can earn you between $50 and $750. Focus Pointe Global also has opportunities for telephone, app or online surveys as well as clinical trials.
In exchange for taking online and phone surveys, firms such as Harris Poll Online and Inspired Opinions by Schlesinger offer rewards points redeemable for gift cards and merchandise from the likes of Visa (debit cards), Amazon.com, Starbucks and iTunes. Beware scams, though. Legitimate firms won’t charge a fee or ask you to cash a check and wire back part of the money.
Lawyers are getting in on the act, too. “Online jurors” can earn cash for giving their opinions on legal cases. EJury.com pays $5 to $10 per case. You’ll need a PayPal account. At OnlineVerdict.com, where fees for “jurors” range from $20 to $60 (the case reviews take from 20 minutes to 60 minutes to complete), payment is made by check.
If you have gold jewelry that isn’t valuable as an antique or a designer piece, consider selling it for scrap. Keep in mind that most gold jewelry isn't pure, say 14-karat or 18-karat, so you’ll need to calculate the melt value to get a better sense of its worth as scrap. The melt value reflects the actual amount of gold in the jewelry; a dealer will offer you a percentage of that value. Quotes will vary widely, so get several.
The same goes for silver. Maybe you inherited a few sterling trays you never use. Assuming the trays hold no particular value to collectors, sell them for scrap rather than trying to sell them at a consignment store or online. Check with several metals dealers, both online and at storefront locations, to get quotes. Expect to receive about 85% to 90% of your silver’s melt value.
If you or your family members have brand-name clothing, accessories or shoes that are in good condition but no longer being used, turn them into quick cash by selling them on consignment. Research the consignment shops in your area to find the right match for the types and styles of clothing you have to sell. Most consignment stores will price items at one-third of their retail value, and you’ll likely get 50% of the price at which your items eventually sell.
You might be able to get more for your used clothes by selling them online. For example, you can earn up to 80% of the resale value of women’s and kids’ clothing, shoes and handbags at fashion resale site thredUP.com. If you have high-end men’s and women’s clothing, jewelry, watches and accessories, try your luck with luxury consignment site The RealReal. You earn up to 85% of the resale value in cash. Another option for designer clothing and accessories: Tradesy, which pays a 19.8% commission of the resale value of items $50 or more. You receive earnings via PayPal, debit card or a bank account. (Note: Several of these sites require that you register before you can enter and explore.)
A new site in this space, Poshmark, takes it all -- clothing for women, men and children, plus handbags, shoes, jewelry and makeup. You keep 80% of the sale, and Poshmark keeps 20%.
Or skip the middle-man and sell your used clothing on eBay, which will require more effort on your part but could result in a bigger return.
Babysitting can be a fun way to put money in your pocket if you like kids. Hourly rates vary by city (and demands of services). In smaller towns and cities, such as Palatine, Ill., and Schaumburg, Ill., the going rate is $10 to $15 an hour; in big cities such as New York and Washington, expect to earn $10 to $40 an hour as a babysitter or nanny. Advertise your services on community bulletin boards, the public library or houses of worship. You can also place a listing or search for jobs on sites such as Care.com and Sittercity, which notes the average hourly rate for babysitters in the U.S. is just under $14.
If you have an attic, garage or storage unit filled with furniture you’re not using, unload those items for cash by selling them on Craigslist. (You might even end up saving the monthly cost of your storage unit.) You can list large items (free) on your local Craigslist classifieds, and buyers will come to you — if you're comfortable with that (some people I know who sell on Craigslist meet the buyers at a neutral, very public location, including police stations, just to play it safe). Just be sure to insist on cash to avoid bounced checks. Take good photos, share key details and provide a concise description of what you’re selling.
If you don’t want the hassle of selling items yourself, take furniture and home accessories you no longer want to an upscale consignment store that gets a lot of traffic so that you can get top dollar for your items. Expect to split the profit 50/50 with the store.
For online furniture consignment, try sites such as Chairish, which lets you sell your used or vintage furniture and home decor and earn up to 70% of the resale value, or AptDeco (only available in the New York City area), which helps you sell used home furnishings. AptDeco retains between 19% and 38% of the sale price. Listings for both sites are free.
Perhaps you collected baseball cards (or stamps, coins or Beanie Babies) when you were young, and now they’re just collecting dust. But they might be worth hundreds or thousands of dollars. One place to get top dollar for your collectibles and small items of value is eBay. Click on the “register” link in the top left corner of the homepage to create an account. Then visit the site’s “Seller Center” to learn how to sell. (Or check out our slide show with 9 Secrets to Making More Money on Your eBay Auction.) You can list 50 items every month for free, and you’ll pay a 10% fee (lower in some cases) on each item when it sells. Research prices for merchandise similar to what you plan to sell, so that you can price your wares competitively.
For more tips on how and where to sell valuable items, see 6 Things You Should Know About Collectibles.
You could be sitting on an untapped source of cash if you haven’t bothered to redeem your credit card rewards points lately. One-third of all rewards -- everything from airline miles to cash back -- worth a total of $16 billion go unredeemed each year, according to a study by marketing research firm Colloquy. Per household, that averages out to $205 worth of rewards a year that aren’t redeemed.
The next-best thing to getting cash for points is a general-purpose gift card, something I stumbled on recently as I was looking at my NASA Federal Credit Union credit card statement online. I’d actually racked up enough rewards points to land a $50 Costco gift card. At American Express, for example, 5,000 Membership Rewards points earn you a $25 AmEx gift card that’s good in more than a million places. You can get more bang for your points by selecting a retailer-specific gift card from AmEx, such as The Cheesecake Factory, for example, where you’ll score a $50 gift card for 5,882 AmEx points.
Stop letting your used books collect dust on a book shelf, and start selling them online. BookScouter.com makes it easy for you to get the best price for your books. Simply type in the ISBN, which you can find on Amazon.com, from your book, and BookScouter.com scans prices from more than 30 book-buying sites to show you which ones are offering the most. For example, the highest price offered recently for a copy of American Dirt (bought new for about $16.79 at Amazon), was $5.27 from sellbackyourbook.com.
BookScouter.com is also a good place to find out who’s doling out the best prices for used college textbooks. For example, we plugged in the ISBN for the textbook International Environmental Law and Policy ($241 new at Amazon) and found sellbackyyourbook.com would buy it for $105.28. For more information, see Get the Best Price When Selling Back Textbooks.
Why not get a little exercise while you earn anywhere from $10 to $30 for about an hour’s work? Working folks will pay plenty for you to take mutts W.C. or Moonshadow on a daily stroll while they’re (the owners, not the pets) at the office. Or consider pet-sitting for people while they’re on vacation for a daily fee of $50 or more. Advertise your services in veterinarians’ offices, on Craigslist or on sites such as Care.com.
You can also team up with an existing dog-walking operation that handles client recruitment and scheduling. To find one, ask other dog walkers you encounter whether they're part of a group or check Craigslist.
Marking similar territory is Rover.com, a website for those of you looking to be pet caregivers (and, as well, a site for pet owners to find you). Rover offers dog boarding services, pet- and/or house-sitting services, doggy day care and even drop-in services where caregivers stop by your crib for quick potty services (for the dog) and a mini-playdate. Rover has some stringent guidelines for the folks it hires (only taking on less than 20 percent of potential sitters, the company says). The Olympia, Wash.-based firm has services in more than 34,000 communities in North America. Rover says sitters it backs via its website can earn up to $1,000 a month (sitters set their own rates; Rover takes a 20% bite).
Plenty of media, corporate and nonprofit websites are looking for freelancers to write, edit or design content for an average of $30 to $70 per hour, according to the web site Freelancewriting.com. Freelancewriting.com and Freelance Writing Jobs provide a long list of freelance writing opportunities culled from several top sites, along with advice and tips for freelance writers. Freelancer.com offers a wide variety of freelancing jobs in categories such as design, media and architecture or writing and content. For $14.99 a month, you can join Mediabistro’s MB Unlimited to post your qualifications and get support for your endeavors. Krop is a useful site for developers and designers, but it, too, posts jobs for copywriters and copy editors.
If you fancy yourself a skilled photographer, you can also earn extra cash by selling photos to stock art sites such as iStock by Getty Images and Shutterstock. At both sites, you must apply to be a contributor by submitting samples of your photos, illustrations, videos or audio. If approved, you’ll earn royalties when your files are downloaded by paying clients. iStock royalty rates start at 15% for photos and 20% for videos and illustrations (if you sign as an exclusive contributor to iStock, you can earn between 25% and $45%). Shutterstock pays between $0.25 and $0.38 per still image and $0.81 and $2.85 per on-demand image.
If you have a knack for creating anything from baked goods to intricate art designs, you can profit from your talent.
It happened to Stacy Brown, founder of the Auburn, Ala.-based Chicken Salad Chick restaurant chain. Brown’s personal quest to create the perfect chicken salad morphed into a small side business where she was selling her creation from her house – until the health department informed her she couldn’t sell food from her home kitchen. Voila. A restaurant was born from whence a chain sprung (sprung chicken?). For more about Brown’s story, see Small-Business Success Story: Chicken Salad Chick.
So you’re an excellent baker (according to all your friends). You can find clients for your baked goods by volunteering to provide treats for your children’s school functions or for church or other religious gatherings, or by selling them at a farmer’s market, flea market or local festivals.
If art and design are more your speed, consider selling your creations at local craft shows –- my 90-year-old mother does this with her intricate German scissor-cutting art – or on Etsy, DeviantArt or Zazzle. Etsy and Zazzle feature products such as jewelry, quote posters, vintage clothing and even pet supplies. DeviantArt, which has a large following associated with its popular Tumblr, mainly sells art prints.
If you're willing to be a human guinea pig, you can pad your pockets by participating in clinical research trials. Compensation depends on the nature of the trial and the amount of time involved, but payment can range from a few hundred dollars to $4,000 per study.
Legitimate studies are sponsored by medical institutions and pharmaceutical companies. You’ll be required to undergo a health screening to determine if you’re eligible to participate. Come-ons for clinical trials litter the Internet. Many are scams. The safe play is to peruse studies that are actively recruiting participants at ClinicalTrials.gov, a database run by the National Institutes of Health. Search by location to identify local trials.
The amount of sold-but-unredeemed -- or “closed loop,” to use retail industry parlance -- gift cards in the U.S. each year totals $1 billion, according to CEB Global. So grab the unwanted cards you have lying around your house, open the loop and turn them into cash by selling them online at sites such as Gift Card Granny and Cardpool. You won't get the full value of your card (up to 92% at best). But if you have no intention of using the card, it's like getting free money. If you want to sell in-person, Cardpool will direct you to stores or kiosks buying gift cards (I was directed to two Target stores’ electronics department near my home in Northern Virginia).
Consider amending recent years’ tax returns to claim missed deductions. For example, if you have a child in college, did you forget in any year to take advantage of the American Opportunity Tax Credit, worth up to $2,500 per student for each of the first four years of college? See The Most-Overlooked Tax Breaks and Deductions for more breaks that might be worth amending your return to claim in hindsight.
You generally have until three years after the deadline for filing your original federal tax return to file an amended return if you missed a tax break or need to make other changes.
Get cash in hand on the first of every month: Recruit a roommate to share living costs and/or rent. Just be sure to first consider 8 Reasons Roommates Fight About Money.
Not interested in a long-term houseguest? Websites including Airbnb make it easy to rent out a spare room, a wing of your house or a backyard cottage.
Beth Everett and her husband, Glenn, built a cottage in their backyard in 2014 for their son Jordan to live in when he’s home from college. But while the studio sat empty, visitors to Portland, Ore., began renting the cozy space through Airbnb for $99 a night.
Fox Lair, as it’s known, offers heated floors, a small sitting area decked out with guitars and bongos, and plenty of eclectic artwork. Everett estimated that in 2015 they earned about $9,000 from a steady stream of visitors, money she used to help pay for editing and cover designs for her self-published books, the Lee Harding mystery series. “It was the easiest money I ever made,” she says. “And it was fun.”
You can list your space free on Airbnb, then pay 3% to the site when you receive a successful booking.
Another option: Do you live in a resort town or busy metropolitan area? You can rent out your home on Vrbo (formerly Vacation Rental By Owner). Vrbo charges renter-members 8% of the booking fee on top of an annual subscription that costs around $500.
My wife and I rented out a single-family home via Vrbo in Asheville, N.C., in October 2018 to attend a family wedding. We pitched in with other relatives to cover the cost of the week-long stay. An upside (next to the stunning views and low cost): The owners were nearby when we had a slight plumbing problem and promptly responded.
These days, Avon isn’t the only direct-sales opportunity. You can start a side business selling anything from cookware to clothing to home decor to, yes, Tupperware. Popular possibilities include Mary Kay and the Pampered Chef. See our slide show 5 Great Ways to Make Money in Direct Sales.
With direct sales, start-up costs are usually low (figure $200 or less), your work schedule is flexible and earnings are commission-based (typically 25% to 30% of sales). Generally, you can increase your take by recruiting others to the sales team – if that makes you comfortable. When I lived and worked in Michigan, I was constantly hounded by friends and co-workers who were selling Amway, which is based in Grand Rapids. They were making good side money.
If you like to write, or think it would be fun to share your knowledge about a particular subject, start a blog. WordPress.org and Blogger.com offer free blogging platforms. Want to go bigger? Try GoDaddy.com for domain name registration, as well as website building, hosting and security. Turn to Google for Publishers for a free way to display ads on your site to earn money.
If you have a camera and something unique to share, you can cash in on YouTube. A reasonable goal for amateur filmmakers is to score viral fame with a YouTube channel. That means making a series of videos, each of which can run a little longer than three minutes. Highlight a specific skill or theme -- say, cooking, standup comedy, fixing plumbing (which I tap often) or repairing older cars (ditto). Your videos will drive traffic to one another while you perfect your skill and earn “subscribers.” To generate views, reach out to media outlets and bloggers with a link to your videos.
If you’ve ever found yourself in need of a quick ride, you may have turned to Uber, the anytime, anywhere ride-hailing service that has gained enormous popularity over the last several years. But have you ever considered becoming an Uber driver? Requirements for being an Uber driver in most cities are: You must be at least 21 years old, own a four-door car that is 10 years old or newer, and pass background and driving checks. If you meet the requirements, you could earn cash by driving people around in your free time.
Uber at one time said drivers’ average earnings per hour are about $19; some observers have estimated it’s far less than that. And don’t forget to factor in the costs associated with using your own car, such as gas, maintenance, insurance and cleaning. Also, your earnings depend upon how much you work and how many rides you give, among other factors.
Uber’s biggest ride-share competitor is Lyft. Like Uber, Lyft has age, vehicle and background-check requirements for drivers.
We just told you about making extra dough by driving for the ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft. What about just renting out your car and leaving the driving to Gus? Or any other stranger. It’s possible on Getaround. From the renter’s end, they get a reliable car to rent – fees start at $5 an hour, and they can be rented hourly or daily – with no monthly dues or tons of paperwork. Insurance and 24/7 roadside assistance is included in the rental, which the renter finds, rents and unlocks via an app.
From your end, when you sign on with Getaround – you will be screened – you decide when your vehicle is available for rental, and you unlock your car and rent it out using Getaround’s smart-car technology. Getaround pays for a $1 million insurance policy on your rental, and drivers are screened.
If you buy into this ride-share plan to make money while your car is idle, Getaround says car-owners can make up to $1,000 a month renting out their mostly idle vehicle.
Surf over to Fiverr, an online community of freelancers of all stripes. There, you can advertise your proficiency in skills including writing and translation, video and animation, and advertising. As Fiverr’s name indicates, your services sell starting at $5 a pop, and you have the option of adding ancillary services to make more money. Fiverr keeps 20% of customer payments, meaning you earn $4 from every $5 in services you sell.
For more intensive jobs, try joining TaskRabbit, which is owned by Ikea. If you live in or near one of 53 regions served by the site in 2020, you can perform tasks such as waiting in line for someone, running errands, building shelves, assembling Ikea furniture or lifting heavy items. Set your own fees with TaskRabbit, which keeps 15% of the transaction. The company says it has an intensive vetting process.
So you teach, maybe full time, maybe part time. You’ve created some dynamic lesson plans and units, task cards, activities, Common Core resources, games, classroom décor and so much more that goes into teaching. How about selling it (or, if you’re looking for a classroom boost, buying classroom material others have created)? Welcome to Teachers Pay Teachers, a website dedicated to the craft. Since its inception in 2006 by a New York City school teacher, TpT says it has paid out more than $330 million to teachers willing to share. Note there are a host of guidelines, topmost which is you cannot sell on TpT material that is copyrighted to someone else. Original material sold on the site includes learning games teaching reading and math skills, writing tools, flash cards, books and more.
California first grade teacher Chery Akaba-McCumber told the Sacramento Bee newspaper she made $1,500 selling an educational game she created and sold on TpT for $2.25 – that’s 1,781 sales. “As you can see, it really adds up, even for such a relatively inexpensive item,” Akaba-McCumber said.
There are three types of memberships: TpT Membership and Basic Seller accounts, both free to join, and Premium Seller, which costs $60 a year. TpT retains between 20% and 45% of the sale price, plus transaction fees.
In the old comic strip Li’l Abner, the title character had the dream job of testing mattresses for the Stunned Ox mattress company by actually sleeping on them. How about you and I become taste-testers for giant food manufacturers such as Perdue or a market-research firm hired by the food and beverage industry to gauge consumer tastes, get free food and other perks?
Delmarva Sensory in Salisbury, Md., is one such company that hires taste-testers for Perdue, which has a major presence in Maryland. Delmarva requires potential testers to fill out an online application. If you’re accepted, there are four forms of testing: (1) Visiting a central location and tasting food and providing your feedback; (2) working in focus groups with a moderator; (3) testing products at home (and they give you enough for two people, I’m told); and (4) web surveys.
Testers evaluate everything from taste and packaging to how the product was prepared. You may even be testing product concepts still in development.
Once accepted by Delmarva Sensory, you log in to your account to choose dates and time slots for tests that you qualify for. Compensation is in the form of $20 e-giftcards (a more complex test can mean more compensation) or manufacturer coupons. The company also seeks children, dogs and cats (but no guinea pigs) for taste-testing.
Spice manufacturer McCormick Corp. also hires taste-testers for events in Hunt Valley, Md., near its corporate headquarters. McCormick is a little more stringent on frequency: Tastings of food, beverages, and snacks are done weekdays during day and evening hours, and participants can attend and evaluate up to four times a year. You must register at McCormick. Compensation depends upon the size and duration of the test, McCormick notes.
Market-research firm Focus & Testing of Los Angeles chooses taste-testers from its database for events in L.A. and other markets. Compensation ranges from $40 for a 20-minute test or as much as $100 for longer research projects.
No, not this kind. Street teams are guerilla marketers -- energetic, outgoing helpers who promote products, summer blockbusters, albums, events and more by handing out samples, interacting with people on the street, or dressing as mascots, representing products and companies as a “Brand Ambassador,” working trade shows, plugging upcoming movies by handing out hats or T-shirts at events, and more. To get a job earning $20 to $25 an hour, sign up with a company such as Street Team Promotion, which handles promotions in big cities nationwide. Make sure you get a contract that specifies when you’ll get paid.
Why the blank look on your car? It could be advertising stuff, other than the make and model and dealer of your ride. We’re talking legit ads you have applied to your vehicle that get you paid for. Hit up Carvertise, a Wilmington, Del.-based company that finds the advertisers and puts you in the driver’s seat, your car wrapped in ads unique to the market where you roam the streets.
The standard payment rate, says Carvertise, is $100 per month. Depending on where you wander, you could make a little more just by parking your car “in certain places at certain times,” to get eyeballs on your rolling billboard, no doubt. That’s another $30 per hour.
But beware of scams, Carvertise cautions. Some companies pitching putting ads on your car will ask you, the driver, for money or to write a check to someone. Those companies aren’t legit, Carvertise says.
What a home is to Airbnb a home’s driveway is to Pavemint, an online and app resource to make money off your driveway. How? Rent it out.
Pavemint is a peer-to-peer app that connects parking-space owners with parking-space seekers. Granted, this is probably more for big-city dwellers than small-town America, but many of us who have driven in or live in D.C., San Francisco or New York City may find Pavemint a blessing.
Pricing and profit aren’t standard; Pavemint’s Smart Pricing Algorithm, which measures meter and lot rates, parking supply and walkability of the slot you’re attempting to rent out, helps the homeowner (or business owner) set the rates.
As an example, during the L.A. Rams’ season opener in 2016, when parking was going for as much as $200 near Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Pavemint listed 92 nearby parking spaces ranging from $30 to $100, according to KPCC radio. By late 2017, Pavemint had more than 4,000 parking spots across the country, with parking-spot owners getting anywhere from $200 to $900 per month.
If you have hoity-toity amenities such as electrical vehicle chargers or security cameras (or both), so much the better for your Pavemint income, the company says.
Sniffspot, “the Airbnb for dog off-leash areas,” gives pet owners a place to let their charges run free. Essentially, you’re creating a dog park on your property -- and earning yourself some walking-around money in the process.
Sniffspot’s stringent procedures and safeguards include verification of pet vaccinations and flea prevention, screenings for aggressive dogs (they’ll be banned) and insurance against damage to your property (Sniffspot says it’s never had a claim filed).
All types of properties are welcome to be listed. The starting price is $4 an hour per dog, but property owners can set their own rates. Sniffspot collects the funds and keeps 12%, plus a 10% marketing surcharge for hosts who joined the site after July 26, 2018.
Oh, and in case you’re wondering, pet owners are responsible for cleaning up dog waste.