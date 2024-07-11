Try Swimply, the Airbnb of Pools, and Rent a Luxury Pool This Summer
With Swimply, you can live it up at a luxury pool while escaping the heat and going for a swim.
Is your neighborhood or community pool far too crowded to enjoy? Maybe you want to take a dip in privacy or you’re planning a pool party for your grandkids. You can actually rent a luxury pool this summer by using Swimply — the Airbnb of Pools.
Rent a pool with Swimply
Swimply, founded in 2018, is an online marketplace for pool rentals and is available across many large U.S. cities, as well as in Canada and Australia. Similar to Airbnb, you’ll enter your location and desired date, and then browse available listings in that area for the specified time frame. Added filters also let you narrow down your options based on size, amenities and price range. Once you find a property you like and the booking is approved by the owner, you’ll receive the property's address and any additional information concerning your reservation. Unlike Airbnb, however, rentals aren’t made on a daily basis, but on an hourly basis.
Swimply is a good option if you’re looking to cool off with a solo swim or host a pool party with friends and family — without having to shell out for a nightly hotel rate (for a pool you'll have to share with other guests, anyway). Another benefit: you can even search for pet-friendly pool rentals, so your dogs can cool off by taking a swim as well. Listings range from simple, basic pools, to properties with BBQ grills, hot tubs, waterfalls and kiddie pools. And while the main draw of the site is, obviously, its pools, you can also browse tennis courts and pickleball courts if that’s more your vibe. Just be aware that prices will vary depending on the listing.
How much does Swimply cost?
Since hosts set their own hourly rates, the cost of pools on Swimply varies from listing to listing. Prices can range anywhere from just $20 an hour, to several hundred dollars an hour, depending on location and amenities. However, a quick search in the Atlanta area shows many highly rated listings around $30 to $60 an hour.
Available listings
Here are a few pictures and profiles of currently available listings in various locations to give you an idea of what properties are out there and how much they cost.
Resort Style pool and event space
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Price: $35 per hour
- Location: Rochelle Park, New Jersey
- Price: $58.50 per hour
- Location: Huntington, New York
- Price: $90 per hour
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Price: $80 per hour
Private Bal Harbour waterfront pool/hot tub
- Location: Bal Harbour, Florida
- Price: $150 per hour
Make money by renting out your pool
Maybe you have a private pool, but you don’t use it as much as you should. You could make money on that. And no, you don’t have to rent out your entire home, either. You can rent out your personal pool by the hour on Swimply, all you have to do is create an account, list your space, set an hourly rate and establish your house rules. Approve guests at your discretion and get paid within 24 hours after a completed reservation.
Hosts earn between 70% - 85% of the total booking price (excluding guest fees) from each reservation. And the Swimply Protection Guarantee protects all bookings done via Swimply for up to $2 million for general liability claims and $10,000 of property protection per occurrence.
Not only is listing your pool on Swimply an easy way to help cover your standard pool maintenance costs, but it can also become a new revenue stream for you and your family. Some hosts make over $10,000 a month by simply sharing their pool with you when they aren't using it.
Erin pairs personal experience with research and is passionate about sharing personal finance advice with others. Previously, she was a freelancer focusing on the credit card side of finance, but has branched out since then to cover other aspects of personal finance. Erin is well-versed in traditional media with reporting, interviewing and research, as well as using graphic design and video and audio storytelling to share with her readers.
