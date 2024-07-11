Try Swimply, the Airbnb of Pools, and Rent a Luxury Pool This Summer

With Swimply, you can live it up at a luxury pool while escaping the heat and going for a swim.

Luxury pool with lounge chairs and hedges.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Erin Bendig
By
published

Is your neighborhood or community pool far too crowded to enjoy? Maybe you want to take a dip in privacy or you’re planning a pool party for your grandkids. You can actually rent a luxury pool this summer by using Swimply  — the Airbnb of Pools.

Rent a pool with Swimply

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Erin Bendig
Erin Bendig
Personal Finance Writer

Erin pairs personal experience with research and is passionate about sharing personal finance advice with others. Previously, she was a freelancer focusing on the credit card side of finance, but has branched out since then to cover other aspects of personal finance. Erin is well-versed in traditional media with reporting, interviewing and research, as well as using graphic design and video and audio storytelling to share with her readers.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8