Six Unique Airbnbs To Stay In: Treehouses, UFOs and More

Are you tired of traveling and staying in the same mundane hotel rooms? If you’re looking for a new experience or a bit of whimsy on your next vacation, consider branching out of your comfort zone and thinking outside of the box with your lodgings. There’s plenty to choose from on Airbnb — you'd be surprised how many quirky stays you'll find. We’ve compiled several of the most unique (and awesome) Airbnbs you can stay in on your next vacation.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

You can sleep in the upper Redwood canopy in this pinecone-shaped treehouse, featuring 360-degree views of the forest's upper canopy and two triangle-shaped see-through floor panels that give the sensation of floating amid the trees. You will need to navigate the step ladder to ascend and descend the property, which is located in the Redwood forests of Bonny Doon, California. This one-of-a-kind accommodation is suitable for a couple — it has one queen bed and one bathroom. One downside: the bathroom is located at ground level in a mini treehouse structure, and while it offers running water for the sink and shower, there’s no plumbed toilet — it’s a compostable one. The cost? $799 a night. And if you're on the East Coast, check out this secluded treehouse, just minutes from downtown Atlanta.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

This Kellogg Doolittle House is a marvel of the organic architecture movement and is easily one of the most beautiful homes available to rent on Airbnb. Architect Ken Kellogg (a former protégé of Frank Lloyd Wright) and master craftsman John Vugrin built this stunning home directly into the natural landscape of Joshua Tree, California. According to the listing, “the kitchen and living room stretch softly around an unmoved, million-year-old rock formation, while the glass panels peek into a sprawl of sunrise and sunset views.” The three bedrooms and bathrooms are also crafted to highlight the stunning landscape. It’s “the most unsung great residence in America by one of architecture’s least-known major talents,” according to The New York Times. You’ll have to be willing to shell out a good bit of cash to stay in this work of art, however. There is a three-night minimum stay, which will cost $18,000. But if you can afford it, it’s worth it — the home has a five-star rating with reviews praising it as an architectural masterpiece.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

(Image credit: Airbnb)

This one isn’t for the faint of heart, but for the real adventure seekers who want an experience unlike any other. Stay in the snow igloo — yes, a real room in an ice dome. Located in Pelkosenniemi, Finland, you can sleep in a real igloo the hosts make every winter. And while this may seem absurd for those who don’t like the cold weather (it’s always negative degrees inside the igloo), those who don’t mind bundling up can explore the wilderness like never before, and if lucky, get a great view of the northern lights. According to the listing, there’s a “warm apartment available 24h in case of cold feet.” The Igloo is also closely located to the Lucky Ranch Saloon where visitors can order food, use the bathroom and warm up. A one-night stay in December costs $186.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

History buffs will appreciate this one. You can stay in a missile base/bunker property, complete with an underground launch control center and utility tunnel leading to an 186 feet deep missile silo. Included with your stay is an in-depth tour of the property’s history from the owner, Gary, who lives on the lower level of the former launch control center. And guests praise Gary’s insight into what it took to operate one of these sites. One review reads, ”Gary’s knowledge and life experience is the stuff of movies, and our chats were riveting.” You’ll also be surprised at how comfortable the space is, guests have referred to it as “homey” and “cozy” — not exactly what you’d expect from a missile silo. The property is located in Roswell, New Mexico, is suitable for four guests and costs $588 a night.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

Did you know you can stay in a UFO? Complete with alien-themed decor and a telescope to hunt for ETs, this home in Francisco Zarco (Valle de Guadalupe), Mexico is a must-stay for sci-fi lovers. The space features minimalist futuristic interiors and a 360-degree view of the Valley of Guadalupe. It sleeps four people and costs $364 a night.

(Image credit: Airbnb)

Come and dream in one of the most whimsical, unique private housing complexes in Naucalpan de Juárez, Mexico — Quetzalcoatl’s Nest. Meaning “plumed serpent,” the structure is actually shaped like a snake, spanning 65,000 square feet, with botanical gardens, lakes and mineral caves. Stay in the belly of the snake in this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath condo with beautiful organic architecture built by Javier Senosiain and feel like you’re living in a fairy tale. There's a two-night minimum to stay here, which will cost $1,110 before taxes.