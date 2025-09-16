Optimize, Grow, Retain: The Power of Annual Client Reviews

For many advisers, annual client reviews can seem like just one more item to check off a lengthy to-do list.

But annual client reviews are more than just routine check-ins — they're a strategic opportunity to deliver value, build trust and uncover new opportunities.

For clients, these reviews help ensure their financial plans can remain aligned with life changes and market conditions.

these reviews help ensure their financial plans can remain aligned with life changes and market conditions. For advisers, they provide a chance to strengthen relationships, introduce new strategies and help grow their business.

By making annual reviews a cornerstone of your practice, you can help position yourself as a trusted partner in your clients' financial journeys while also helping to drive revenue for your firm.

Core benefits of reviews

Effective annual reviews should benefit both clients and advisers. They provide a structured opportunity to reassess financial goals, address evolving needs and uncover new opportunities. Here's how these reviews can help deliver value:

1. Strengthening client relationships

Build trust. Regular reviews demonstrate your commitment to understanding and addressing your clients' evolving needs.

2. Identifying opportunities for growth

Reassess financial plans. Annual reviews allow you to help uncover gaps or misalignments in your clients' strategies.

Key areas to address

Annual reviews are typically most effective when they focus on the areas that matter most to clients. By addressing these key topics, advisers can help ensure their clients' financial plans remain relevant and effective.

1. Annuity optimization

Annuities are long-term tools that can become outdated due to changes in interest rates, inflation or personal circumstances. Regular reviews help ensure they remain aligned with clients' goals.

Evaluate needs. Assess whether existing annuities still meet the client's financial objectives.

2. Aligning investment risk with tolerance

Risk tolerance often shifts over time, especially as clients approach retirement or experience life changes. Annual reviews provide an opportunity to realign portfolios with clients' comfort levels.

Reassess risk profiles. Adjust portfolios to reflect changes in risk tolerance.

3. Tax-efficient strategies

Tax laws and financial situations change frequently, creating opportunities for advisers to help clients reduce their tax burdens.

Review tax situations. Identify strategies like tax-loss harvesting or Roth IRA conversions.

4. Enhancing retirement plans and income streams

Retirement readiness is a top priority for most clients. Annual reviews ensure their plans remain on track.

Assess income strategies. Evaluate Social Security, annuities and other income sources to ensure they meet retirement needs.

Goals to establish

A well-structured annual review helps ensure the meeting is productive and client-focused. By setting clear objectives, you can optimize the value of these sessions.

Evaluate financial goals. Revisit the client's short- and long-term objectives and make changes to address shifting goals.

Ways to bolster your business

Annual reviews are also a powerful tool for advisers and can help grow any practice. By leveraging these meetings, you can uncover new revenue and strengthen client retention.

1. Generate new revenue streams

Identify gaps in financial plans that can be addressed with new products or services.

Leverage reviews to potentially introduce solutions like annuity rewrites or tax-advantaged accounts.

2. Enhance client retention and referrals

Regular engagement builds trust and loyalty, leading to long-term client relationships.

Satisfied clients are more likely to refer friends and family, driving organic growth for your firm.

Tips to take away

To make the most of annual reviews, consider these practical tips:

Be proactive. Don't wait for clients to request a review — initiate the conversation.

Turning reviews into results

Annual client reviews are a win-win for advisers and clients. By prioritizing regular, meaningful engagement, financial professionals can position themselves as trusted partners in their clients' financial journeys while also enhancing their firm's bottom line.

Make annual reviews a cornerstone of your practice, and you'll not only help your clients pursue their goals but also set your business up for long-term success.

Advisors Excel's mission is simple yet profound: to help good advisers become great business owners while enabling their clients to enjoy the retirement of their dreams.

Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Any references to protection, safety or lifetime income, generally refer to fixed insurance products, never securities or investments. Insurance guarantees are backed by the financial strength and claims paying abilities of the issuing carrier.

Our firm is not affiliated with the U.S. government or any governmental agency. Neither the firm nor its agents or representatives may give tax or legal advice. Individuals should consult with a qualified professional for guidance before making any purchasing decisions. 8/25 — 4733037

