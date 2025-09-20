I'm a Retirement Coach: Eight Surprising Signs You're Ready to Retire

Retirement doesn't usually announce itself with a loud fanfare. More often, it's like a long road trip — you pass signs along the way that quietly tell you where you are and what's coming next.

It's rarely one big event; it's more like a collection of signals — financial, emotional and personal — that, when taken together, tell you it might be time to take the next exit and start your next chapter.

Kiplinger's Adviser Intel, formerly known as Building Wealth, is a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.

From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. CLICK FOR FREE ISSUE Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Here are eight surprising signposts to watch for — and why paying attention to them matters.

1. Mission accomplished: You've met your financial goals

After years of saving, investing and staying disciplined, you've reached the number you once thought was far off on the horizon. Maybe it's $2 million in a diversified portfolio or simply "enough" as you and your financial adviser define it.

You've tested your plan, run the scenarios and have the risk capacity that allows you to feel confident that you can handle the bumps in the market.



This is the green light on your financial dashboard. Once you've reached it, the question is no longer "Can I?" but "Why not?"

2. Feeling left out

Your spouse or closest friends are retired — and you're still checking email at 7 a.m. while they're planning a Tuesday morning round of golf or a weekend trip to a friend's lake house.

At first, you're glad for them — but over time, you feel something else: The faint sting of being left behind.



This isn't about envy; it's about connection. If the people who matter most to you are living life at a different pace, that gap can grow wider with time. Sometimes the clearest signpost isn't financial — it's relational.

3. The kids are launched

For years, you worried: Would they land good jobs? Find stable partners? Get off the family phone plan?

Now they've got careers and lives of their own. You're no longer carrying their financial weight — and your projected expenses have dropped.



With that responsibility lifted, the road ahead looks clearer. It might not be time to downsize yet, but it could be time to reclaim space for your own passions, travel or pursuits long deferred.

4. The technology tipping point

New tools that once sparked curiosity now spark dread. The pace of change — AI, platforms, apps — feels less like opportunity and more like overload.



In a retirement-planning focus group I attended in Chicago years ago, several experienced IBM workers admitted candidly, "We just can't keep up." That honesty was liberating.

If your energy is better spent learning new hobbies than learning new log-ins, the signpost is clear: Your talents might be better directed elsewhere.

5. The bad-boss factor

The No. 1 reason people leave a job hasn't changed in decades: the boss. If you're still working hard but no longer respected, supported or inspired, the calculus shifts.

Think of it like a stop sign at a quiet intersection. You could roll through and keep going, but maybe that stop is telling you something important: Pause, reassess, and choose a different direction.

6. You're stuck — but still have energy

Maybe you've advanced as far as you can in your organization. You might even be offered a retirement package. While others hesitate, you feel ready to pivot — consulting, freelancing, starting a business or pursuing something entirely new. You've "still got game."



This isn't about slowing down. It's about recognizing that the road you're on has ended, and it's time to merge onto another.

7. A health event or family priority

A serious medical diagnosis — yours or your spouse's — changes everything. Suddenly, what seemed urgent at work feels trivial compared with the urgency of time and health.

Maybe you're called to care for a parent or partner — or even an adult child — and that priority overshadows everything else.

Looking for expert tips to grow and preserve your wealth? Sign up for Adviser Intel (formerly known as Building Wealth), our free, twice-weekly newsletter.

These events are like flashing hazard lights: impossible to ignore, demanding a change of speed and focus.

8. A deepening sense of mortality

Sometimes the trigger is smaller: Your doctor finds a heart murmur during your annual wellness visit, or you're reminded of your family's medical history. You start to feel your own mortality more keenly.

Questions surface:

How do I want to be remembered?

What regrets do I still carry?

What gives me a sense of accomplishment?

These reflections can feel heavy, but they often bring clarity. Retirement becomes less about leaving a job and more about embracing a new stage of meaning and purpose.

A coaching exercise: Reconnecting with age 17

When I coach clients, I often ask them to look back to age 17. Remember when your whole life stretched ahead, and people told you the future was bright? Who were you then? What dreams inspired you? What activities seemed effortless?



Now ask yourself: Which dreams still matter? Which ones deserve a second chance? Retirement can be the time to pick up those threads and weave them into your next chapter.

False signals to avoid

Not every windfall is a true signpost.

If Aunt Sadie leaves you $100,000, it feels like a blessing. But in a 30-year retirement, it won't carry you far.

A single event doesn't equal readiness. True signposts are consistent signals that align your finances, relationships, health and priorities.

The bottom line

Retirement readiness is rarely a single destination; it's a series of signs along the way. You might notice them gradually — like mile markers on a highway — or all at once, like an exit sign that suddenly appears after miles of driving.



The real skill is learning to pay attention. Once the signals are clear, you're no longer asking, "Am I ready to retire?"

Instead, you're reinventing yourself in retirement and asking, "Am I ready to live the next part of my journey with purpose?"

That's the most important signpost of all.

Related Content

Disclaimer This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.