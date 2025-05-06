How a Retirement Housing Navigator Can Help You Make That Pivotal Move

As we grow older, change doesn’t come easily. The routines we've built over decades become anchors — comforting, familiar, and hard to leave behind. Yet for Gen Xers and baby boomers, pivotal housing transitions such as downsizing or shifting to 55+ and senior living communities are often on the horizon.

Both options carry financial and emotional challenges. Fortunately, a host of dedicated professionals — retirement housing navigators — stand ready to guide you through these complex decisions, offering clarity amid the morass of choices.

What is a retirement housing navigator?

“Retirement housing navigator” is an umbrella term for professionals who simplify one of life’s most daunting transitions. They are also known as geriatric care managers, aging life care managers, or senior placement facilitators. Some are affiliated with financial advisory firms or local agencies, while others are licensed real estate professionals who specialize in downsizing and senior living transitions.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

No matter the title, these experts provide tailored guidance through planning, research, and even on-site visits — helping ensure that every decision aligns with your personal needs and lifestyle goals.

Why would you want to work with a retirement housing navigator?

A skilled navigator can help you reimagine your next chapter. Their expertise goes beyond recommending housing options; they clarify your vision, establish realistic goals, and accompany you on facility tours to ensure transparent pricing and service quality.

“As with any kind of move, there’s often a fear of change and the difficulty of imagining what one gains when considering a move,” explains Meg Stoltzfus, a retirement coach and housing navigator at Financial Council in Towson, MD.

To ease the transition, she advises clients to conduct a series of experiments by staying overnight (there may be a fee) in a few of these communities and ask yourself: Would I feel at home here?

Key questions include:

Do you have personal connections in the community?

Are the residents content?

How responsive and engaging is the staff?

Is the location convenient for visits from friends and family?

These thoughtful queries help balance both emotional and practical considerations.

What expertise and qualifications do retirement housing navigators have?

Navigators offer a range of expertise, backed by certifications and extensive experience. For instance, realtors can earn the Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES®) designation from the National Association of Realtors, which equips them to meet the unique challenges faced by older adults — from selling or downsizing their homes to identifying alternative housing solutions.

Linda Kody, a veteran realtor from North Andover, Mass., pursued her SRES certification in 2018 after realizing that her own needs, as she grew older, mirrored those of her clients. Today, she partners with both 55+ individuals and their families to chart the “next best step.”

Another program for realtors is the one offered by the Seniors Real Estate Institute. Some firms like Capital Senior Solutions serve the Washington, D.C. area, focusing on both 55+ communities and senior housing needs.

Beyond real estate, professionals such as Certified Senior Advisors or Aging Life Care Experts bring specialized knowledge in gerontology, social work, and nursing. These experts can connect clients to networks that include elder law attorneys, health professionals, and social service providers. The highest-level certifications in this field are reserved for those with advanced expertise and extensive hands-on experience in elder care.

How do you work with a retirement housing navigator?

Start by tapping into your community. Reach out to your local Council on Aging, neighbors, or even your trusted financial advisor or CPA. From there, clearly delineate your priorities.

Begin by listing what matters most:

Location preferences and proximity to loved ones

Desired amenities and social opportunities

Long-term community prospects, such as staying within a Life Care Community

Develop a simple pros-and-cons chart along with a ballpark budget. Clarify your “must-haves” and “nice-to-haves” before meeting with your navigator. With these parameters in hand, your navigator will handle the research, filtering a variety of tailored housing options to suit your lifestyle.

What is a Life Care Community?

A Life Care Community is a comprehensive, often multi-phase living option designed to cater to residents’ evolving needs over time. Residents typically begin in an independent setting and may seamlessly transition to assisted living or skilled nursing care within the same community, ensuring continuity of care and comfort as they age.

What is the cost of working with a retirement housing navigator?

One of the most appealing aspects of using a navigator is that — often — you won’t pay out of pocket. Many navigators receive compensation directly from placement agencies or senior living facilities. For instance, organizations such as A Place for Mom, Caring.com, or Senior Living Navigator operate on a commission basis. Other retirement housing navigators, like Stoltzfus, integrate their services into broader financial planning packages offered by wealth management firms.

Before you commit to a similar package, however, ask for clear details on how compensation is structured to ensure there’s no conflict of interest in the recommendations.

Can my realtor help me with a downsizing strategy?

Absolutely. Many older homeowners find that a large suburban home no longer meets their evolving needs. With adult children gone, rising maintenance costs, and shifting neighborhood demographics, it might be time to re-evaluate what “home” means.

Experienced realtors like Kody guide clients through every step — from deciding if selling a full house versus undertaking a major cleanout is best, to coordinating with local professionals for repairs, staging, and landscaping. These ongoing relationships help ensure a smoother transition by connecting you with trusted local vendors.

“Although few people like the idea of moving, we encourage our younger retirees to experiment with different housing choices and locations,” notes Stoltzfus. “Spend some time in Florida or the Carolinas, explore vibrant communities, and weigh factors like affordability, location, and lifestyle fit. It’s all about finding the right community for you.”

A strategy for smart transitions

Moving can be daunting at any age, but it becomes even more so as life evolves. The right housing navigator can transform an emotional trial into a strategic and empowering opportunity for growth.

Kody encapsulated an essential lesson from her SRES training: “Empathy, listening, and patience are key. Moving is an emotional process, especially in retirement.” Stoltzfus adds, “You have to weigh practicality and cost vs amenities and extra services. Depending on where you live, a pool and pickleball court may be a priority, but you may not care if the facility doesn’t have a resident-run TV studio or Japanese Zen Garden.”

Ultimately, working with a retirement housing navigator can help you tailor your next move to your unique lifestyle — and step more confidently into a future that reflects your aspirations and values.