Stocks That Could Take Off in the New Year

There are three areas of potential in the 2026 stock market.

Features

American stocks have performed well over the past three years, with annualized returns greatly exceeding the long-term average of 10.5%. That is true of both the S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq. The big question now is: What are the best bets in 2026?

"At the end of every year, I get the question of whether investors should buy stocks that have dropped or should I stick with my winners," says Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at research company CFRA. "It depends on what happened the prior year."

Broadly speaking, if the m