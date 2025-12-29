Stocks That Could Take Off in the New Year

American stocks have performed well over the past three years, with annualized returns greatly exceeding the long-term average of 10.5%. That is true of both the S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq. The big question now is: What are the best bets in 2026?
"At the end of every year, I get the question of whether investors should buy stocks that have dropped or should I stick with my winners," says Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at research company CFRA. "It depends on what happened the prior year."