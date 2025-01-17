What Is Your 'Enough Is Enough' Number for Retirement?

The idea of having a “magic number” for retirement savings — $1 million, $1.5 million or even $2 million — has been popularized by surveys and headlines. However, these figures often fail to reflect individual circumstances and personal goals. Instead of chasing an arbitrary number, retirees and pre-retirees should focus on determining their “enough is enough” number — the amount of money required to sustain the lifestyle they desire.

This approach offers a sense of stability and certainty, which is key to creating a retirement plan that truly works for you. With the right preparation, careful planning and attention to detail, you can feel confident in your ability to meet your needs and live comfortably in retirement.

Shifting the focus from big numbers to personal needs

Surveys by Northwestern Mutual and Charles Schwab suggest that Americans need between $1.4 million and $1.8 million to retire comfortably. Northwestern Mutual’s April 2023 survey revealed that Americans believe they’ll need $1.46 million — a 15% increase from the previous year and a 53% rise from the $951,000 target reported in 2020. Similarly, Charles Schwab’s August 2023 survey pegged the target at $1.8 million, a steady increase from $1.7 million the year before.

While these figures may provide a general benchmark, they don’t account for the wide range of personal financial situations. Instead of focusing on a one-size-fits-all number, consider these structured questions:

What are your essential monthly expenses in retirement?

How much income will you receive from reliable sources like Social Security or pensions?

What discretionary spending do you envision (e.g., travel, hobbies)?

What legacy or charitable goals do you want to achieve?

By breaking the process into manageable steps, you can avoid feeling overwhelmed and work toward a plan that reflects your specific needs and values.

Why a universal 'magic number' falls short

The ranges suggested by surveys don’t always reflect the reality for most people. For some, a higher figure may be necessary due to their lifestyle or location, while for others, it may be entirely too high. Retirement planning is more than chasing a headline-grabbing number — it’s about creating a plan that fits your unique circumstances and aligns with your financial and personal goals.

For example, individuals with guaranteed income sources like Social Security and pensions may need less in savings to supplement their income, especially if they live modestly. Others, who rely heavily on their savings to maintain a higher-cost lifestyle, might need to aim for the upper end of these suggested ranges.

The psychological aspect: Knowing when you have enough

Surveys like those from Northwestern Mutual and Charles Schwab can sometimes create unnecessary stress, leading people to question whether they’ll ever be financially prepared for retirement. This anxiety often stems from not having a clear plan or an understanding of personal needs.

Establishing your “enough is enough” number helps reduce uncertainty. Knowing exactly where you stand financially allows you to focus on what truly matters — enjoying retirement without the lingering stress of “what if.” This clarity is especially comforting for individuals who value security and reliable outcomes.

Building your 'enough is enough' number

To identify your personal number, follow these methodical steps:

Assess your spending. Review your current expenses and categorize them into fixed costs (e.g., housing, insurance) and discretionary costs (e.g., dining out, travel).

Review your current expenses and categorize them into fixed costs (e.g., housing, insurance) and discretionary costs (e.g., dining out, travel). Account for income. Calculate how much you’ll receive from guaranteed sources like Social Security, pensions or annuities. These predictable income streams are the cornerstone of your plan.

Calculate how much you’ll receive from guaranteed sources like Social Security, pensions or annuities. These predictable income streams are the cornerstone of your plan. Calculate the gap. Subtract your guaranteed income from your estimated expenses. The remaining amount represents what you’ll need from your savings or investments.

Subtract your guaranteed income from your estimated expenses. The remaining amount represents what you’ll need from your savings or investments. Plan for longevity and inflation. Use conservative inflation estimates and assume a 25- to 30-year retirement. This ensures your plan is realistic and protects against unforeseen changes.

Use conservative inflation estimates and assume a 25- to 30-year retirement. This ensures your plan is realistic and protects against unforeseen changes. Work with a professional. A retirement planning specialist can help refine these calculations and offer tools to test your plan against potential risks, such as market downturns or unexpected medical expenses.

The bottom line

Surveys about retirement savings can give broad estimates, but they don’t tell the whole story. Retirement readiness is about aligning your financial resources with your desired lifestyle. Some individuals may prioritize a simple life focused on family and community, while others may aim for travel and new experiences.

Knowing your enough-is-enough number ensures your financial resources are aligned with these priorities, giving you the confidence to make informed decisions and adapt as needed. Determining your number is a deeply personal process, but it doesn’t have to

be overwhelming. By following a clear, structured approach, you can create a retirement plan that balances stability and flexibility, offering both financial security and the freedom to enjoy life on your terms.

Dan Dunkin contributed to this article.

The appearances in Kiplinger were obtained through a PR program. The columnist received assistance from a public relations firm in preparing this piece for submission to Kiplinger.com. Kiplinger was not compensated in any way.

