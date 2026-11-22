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If you're like most people nearing or in retirement, you've spent 20- to 30-plus years building your retirement savings. You've made sacrifices, saved diligently, invested consistently and watched your portfolio grow.
But how many of us think about preparing for the next chapter? There's a transition on the horizon that doesn't happen automatically when you punch out for the last time and enter retirement.
That transition should begin years before your final workday. The decisions you make in the five to 10 years before you retire, and in the first five years after, could shape your financial future more than any other period of your life.
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I call this stretch of time the retirement danger gap, and it deserves far more attention than most people give it. It's the bridge between two very different phases: Growing your wealth and living on it while making sure it lasts.
The ripple effect
The gap shows up in the decisions you make during these years and in how those decisions ripple through the rest of your retirement. Making them without a trusted professional by your side can be the difference between a retirement that thrives and one that struggles.
When you were still working, you had two advantages: Time and paychecks. If the market had a rough spot when you were 40 years old, you could shrug it off, knowing you had plenty of time to recover any losses.
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But fast-forward 15 to 20 years, and the math isn't as forgiving. You might not have decades for recovery, nor added pay and contributions to feed the rebound.
At this point in your life, five to 10 years before retirement, barring a massive windfall, the assets you have in your portfolio are likely the assets you'll be relying on in retirement.
That's why the retirement danger gap demands methods of thinking and planning that are different from the traditional approach.
A shift in focus
Five to 10 years before retirement, you should consider shifting your focus from accumulating wealth to protecting it, positioning it for retirement and creating income.
Several key decisions await during this period:
Repositioning investments for income rather than growth
Considering Roth conversion strategies and whether they're right for you to reduce your future tax burden
The retirement danger gap could be a vulnerable period of our lives, and with it comes a set of financial risks that don't apply the same way earlier in life. Understanding these risks is the first step to protecting yourself and your retirement.
Five key risks you need to know
1. Market risk
Outliving your money is one of the greatest fears among pre-retirees and retirees. Market risk is a major contributing factor to this fear. The roller coaster of Wall Street can be manageable at 30, 40 or even 50, but as we're nearing (or in) retirement, those ups and downs of the market can make for too much volatility in your portfolio.
Declines just before or just after retirement can have a lasting effect on your portfolio and your retirement — and even more significantly if you're taking an income from your retirement accounts at the same time the markets are in a decline.
Market drops are part of the ebb and flow of investing. If the portfolio has been set up with proper diversification and the understanding that there will be ups and downs, minor market fluctuations should not cause us to make major changes to the plan.
This is where the real planning begins. What will you do with your portfolio when you retire? How do you turn that into income?
Additionally, if you have several types of assets (taxable, tax-deferred and tax-free), which accounts should you tap first?
Most important, you'll want to ensure that your income streams are structured with the goal of lasting throughout retirement. You should have:
Guaranteed income that covers the essentials, such as bills and debt
An additional source of income for the fun money, such as travel, hobbies and spoiling the grandkids
A final source of income earmarked for healthcare, estate plans, inflation adjustments, etc.
I recommend a written retirement income plan that indicates the assets available for creating income, the order in which they will be used, the amounts that will be withdrawn and for how long. Use a worst-case scenario so you can stress-test the plan through age 100.
These decisions aren't one-time choices; they are ongoing and require adjustment throughout retirement.
3. Inflation risk
Regardless of who is in power politically, we are likely to experience some degree of inflation. What your money buys today is not what it will buy in 10, 15 or 20 years.
With an average inflation rate of about 3.3%, a $500,000 or $1 million portfolio loses purchasing power with every passing year, so we need to account for this when planning.
Long-term care is another key consideration to plan for in retirement. There's a good chance someone of retirement age will need some type of long-term care services. Whether that's having a home health aide come by a few times a week or being in a nursing home, all of it is considered long-term care, and it's not covered by Medicare.
This is why it's smart to earmark some assets for long-term care. We should plan with the goal of making our money last as long as we do.
5. Tax risk
This is possibly the most overlooked risk. For many retirees, taxes are the largest expense in retirement, so planning is essential. If most or all your assets are held in a traditional IRA, every penny of that money is taxable at the income tax rate when you withdraw it.
Roth conversions can help create tax-free funds for future use. Pay the tax now, at current tax rates, and help manage uncertainty around future tax rates.
Retirement confidence doesn't happen by accident. It comes as a result of thoughtful, proactive planning during the years when it matters most.
If you're in the retirement danger gap, it's time to review whether your plan is sustainable and supports your retirement goals.
Dan Dunkin contributed to this article.
The appearances in Kiplinger were obtained through a PR program. The columnist received assistance from a public relations firm in preparing this piece for submission to Kiplinger.com. Kiplinger was not compensated in any way.
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Financial Adviser and President, Safe Harbor Wealth
Gary Knode is a financial adviser and president of Safe Harbor Wealth, serving clients throughout South Carolina and beyond. The firm's mission is to help empower families to help preserve their legacies and retire with confidence. Gary holds a Certified Financial Fiduciary designation and a Series 65 securities license. He's a former Russian linguist for U.S. Army Intelligence and a North Central University alumnus.