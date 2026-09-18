How Advisers Can Help Women Take the Reins of Their Retirement

Financial advisers have a powerful opportunity to earn deeper trust and create longer relationships by embracing the unique financial realities of their female clients.

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Women are stepping into the retirement conversation with more power and purpose than ever.

They control a growing share of household wealth, typically outlive their spouses and increasingly hold full authority over the financial decisions that shape their later years.

For advisers, this isn't just a demographic shift. It's one of the most meaningful opportunities in the profession.

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Women bring real strengths to the table. They tend to save diligently, take measured risks, plan for the people they love and stay the course when markets get loud.

As an adviser, your job isn't to fix them. It's to meet their readiness with experience, curiosity and genuine support. Then you can help them turn a lifetime of resilience into a lasting strategy.

Three forces that shape the planning conversation

Women's retirement math is shaped by three structural realities. Understanding them isn't about dwelling on setbacks. It's about spotting where thoughtful planning creates the biggest wins.

The pay gap has a compounding effect. Women working full-time still earn about 81 cents for every dollar a man earns, which amounts to roughly $542,800 in lost earnings over a 40-year career — and more than $1 million for many women of color. That ripples through Social Security, pensions and every retirement account.

About Adviser Intel

The author of this article is a participant in Kiplinger's Adviser Intel program, a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.

The opportunity: Catch-up contributions, tax-efficient savings and income strategies designed to help close the gap on purpose.

Caregiving reshapes the earnings curve. Nearly half of all women who left their jobs in 2025 did so to care for children or aging parents (or both). That pause can mean lost income, halted contributions and zeros in the Social Security calculation.

Yet these same women are extraordinary planners. Show them how to rebuild momentum after a career break, and you become indispensable.

Longevity multiplies everything. Women generally live longer and are more likely to manage money solo later in life. Longevity is a gift, and it raises the stakes on long-term care costs, estimated at $171,000 for women over the course of retirement vs $98,000 for men, as of 2025.

Stress-testing a plan to age 95 or 100 isn't an uncomfortable question. It's a powerful one.

Life doesn't move in a straight line

Even the strongest plan needs room to adapt. A few transitions can reshape a woman's finances, and advisers who anticipate them are far better positioned to help.

Gray divorce. Divorce rates for couples over 50 have roughly doubled since the 1990s. Income often drops while fixed expenses hold steady.

The key moment is before the decree is signed, when you can help a client understand spousal benefits, pension sharing and separate property. These are proactive conversations, not reactive ones.

The sandwich generation squeeze. Many women support adult children and aging parents at once. Your most valuable contribution is often a simple, compassionate reframe: Children can borrow for education or a first home. No one borrows for retirement.

Helping a client hold that boundary, without judgment, is genuinely impactful work.

The confidence gap. Some women hesitate to engage with the math, shaped by decades of social norms and a fear of missteps. The good news? Confidence is built, not born. Small steps compound just like savings do.

Move your clients forward

A few straightforward approaches can help turn readiness into action for your clients:

  • Encourage small, consistent learning. Fifteen minutes a week with a podcast or a well-chosen article gradually shifts how a client relates to her finances.
  • Make fears specific. Vague anxiety overwhelms. Named, concrete worries become solvable problems.
  • Create a low-noise environment. Retirement is a decades-long strategy. Clients who understand that don't react to every headline.
  • Automate where possible. Removing willpower from savings decisions is one of the most practical moves in your toolkit.
  • Make the relationship feel safe. A client who feels respected, heard and free to ask questions stays engaged. That's not just a warmth metric. It drives retention and referrals.

Transform their approach

While an independent do-it-yourself attitude is possible for many women entering retirement, the stakes in the planning process can be high, and a well-coordinated adviser and team deliver value that is hard to replicate.

A personalized strategy accounts for the specifics of real life: Career breaks, catch-up windows, spousal preservation and longevity projections tailored to the client in front of you. Templates don't serve this market well.

Technical depth is where integrated teams can shine. Tax-efficient income structuring, Social Security claiming and legacy planning aren't separate conversations. They're interconnected, and coordinating across them produces a meaningfully better outcome.

Looking for expert tips to grow and preserve your wealth? Sign up for Adviser Intel, our free, twice-weekly newsletter.

Emotional steadiness is the most undervalued layer. During divorce, widowhood or a major caregiving transition, clients need someone who can hold the long view calmly while everything else feels uncertain. That steady, objective presence is one of the most important things you can offer.

Practical next steps

A few places to sharpen your approach as an adviser:

  • Audit your discovery process. Does it systematically address caregiving history, career-break gaps and longevity concerns? Build those questions in as standard practice, not a special track.
  • Build a transitions playbook. Gray divorce and sandwich generation pressures rarely come with advance notice. Equip your team with a clear, thoughtful process before the call comes in.
  • Lower the entry barrier. A 15- to 30-minute strategy conversation can help deliver more clarity than weeks of private worrying. Make that easy to access.

The time is now

Women are ready to take the reins of their financial futures, and they're doing it with strength, savvy and a clear sense of what matters. The barriers are real, but they're context, not destiny. What comes next is written by the choices made today.

The adviser who meets that readiness with experience, genuine curiosity and real support won't just help women reach financial sovereignty. You'll earn the trust, the loyalty and the referrals that follow for years to come.

Related Content

Since 2005, Advisors Excel has had a mission to help "good financial advisors become great business owners so they can help people enjoy an amazing retirement."

Advisors Excel's mission is simple yet profound: to help good advisers become great business owners while enabling their clients to enjoy the retirement of their dreams.

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Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

Jammie Serrano
Jammie Serrano
Vice President of Advisor Development, Advisors Excel

Jammie Serrano has climbed her way to the top in financial services since 2001. She holds her Insurance license as well as Series 65 and is John C. Maxwell Leadership Speaker, Trainer and Coach Certified. As a VP of Advisor Development for Advisors Excel, she coaches some of the most successful advisors in the industry. Key topics she focuses on are business planning, sales process, marketing, team culture and leadership. Although she is a licensed advisor and meets with clients, her passion is helping other advisors grow a successful business that will have a positive impact on the communities they serve. She runs a program called Inspiring Women, within Advisors Excel, that includes over 250 female advisors.