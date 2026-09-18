How Advisers Can Help Women Take the Reins of Their Retirement

Women are stepping into the retirement conversation with more power and purpose than ever.
They control a growing share of household wealth, typically outlive their spouses and increasingly hold full authority over the financial decisions that shape their later years.
For advisers, this isn't just a demographic shift. It's one of the most meaningful opportunities in the profession.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Become a smarter, better informed investor. Subscribe from just
$107.88 $24.99, plus get up to 4 Special Issues
CLICK FOR FREE ISSUE
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Women bring real strengths to the table. They tend to save diligently, take measured risks, plan for the people they love and stay the course when markets get loud.
As an adviser, your job isn't to fix them. It's to meet their readiness with experience, curiosity and genuine support. Then you can help them turn a lifetime of resilience into a lasting strategy.
Three forces that shape the planning conversation
Women's retirement math is shaped by three structural realities. Understanding them isn't about dwelling on setbacks. It's about spotting where thoughtful planning creates the biggest wins.
The pay gap has a compounding effect. Women working full-time still earn about 81 cents for every dollar a man earns, which amounts to roughly $542,800 in lost earnings over a 40-year career — and more than $1 million for many women of color. That ripples through Social Security, pensions and every retirement account.
The opportunity: Catch-up contributions, tax-efficient savings and income strategies designed to help close the gap on purpose.
Caregiving reshapes the earnings curve. Nearly half of all women who left their jobs in 2025 did so to care for children or aging parents (or both). That pause can mean lost income, halted contributions and zeros in the Social Security calculation.
Yet these same women are extraordinary planners. Show them how to rebuild momentum after a career break, and you become indispensable.
Longevity multiplies everything. Women generally live longer and are more likely to manage money solo later in life. Longevity is a gift, and it raises the stakes on long-term care costs, estimated at $171,000 for women over the course of retirement vs $98,000 for men, as of 2025.
Stress-testing a plan to age 95 or 100 isn't an uncomfortable question. It's a powerful one.
Life doesn't move in a straight line
Even the strongest plan needs room to adapt. A few transitions can reshape a woman's finances, and advisers who anticipate them are far better positioned to help.
Gray divorce. Divorce rates for couples over 50 have roughly doubled since the 1990s. Income often drops while fixed expenses hold steady.
The key moment is before the decree is signed, when you can help a client understand spousal benefits, pension sharing and separate property. These are proactive conversations, not reactive ones.
The sandwich generation squeeze. Many women support adult children and aging parents at once. Your most valuable contribution is often a simple, compassionate reframe: Children can borrow for education or a first home. No one borrows for retirement.
Helping a client hold that boundary, without judgment, is genuinely impactful work.
The confidence gap. Some women hesitate to engage with the math, shaped by decades of social norms and a fear of missteps. The good news? Confidence is built, not born. Small steps compound just like savings do.
Move your clients forward
A few straightforward approaches can help turn readiness into action for your clients:
- Encourage small, consistent learning. Fifteen minutes a week with a podcast or a well-chosen article gradually shifts how a client relates to her finances.
- Make fears specific. Vague anxiety overwhelms. Named, concrete worries become solvable problems.
- Create a low-noise environment. Retirement is a decades-long strategy. Clients who understand that don't react to every headline.
- Automate where possible. Removing willpower from savings decisions is one of the most practical moves in your toolkit.
- Make the relationship feel safe. A client who feels respected, heard and free to ask questions stays engaged. That's not just a warmth metric. It drives retention and referrals.
Transform their approach
While an independent do-it-yourself attitude is possible for many women entering retirement, the stakes in the planning process can be high, and a well-coordinated adviser and team deliver value that is hard to replicate.
A personalized strategy accounts for the specifics of real life: Career breaks, catch-up windows, spousal preservation and longevity projections tailored to the client in front of you. Templates don't serve this market well.
Technical depth is where integrated teams can shine. Tax-efficient income structuring, Social Security claiming and legacy planning aren't separate conversations. They're interconnected, and coordinating across them produces a meaningfully better outcome.
Emotional steadiness is the most undervalued layer. During divorce, widowhood or a major caregiving transition, clients need someone who can hold the long view calmly while everything else feels uncertain. That steady, objective presence is one of the most important things you can offer.
Practical next steps
A few places to sharpen your approach as an adviser:
- Audit your discovery process. Does it systematically address caregiving history, career-break gaps and longevity concerns? Build those questions in as standard practice, not a special track.
- Build a transitions playbook. Gray divorce and sandwich generation pressures rarely come with advance notice. Equip your team with a clear, thoughtful process before the call comes in.
- Lower the entry barrier. A 15- to 30-minute strategy conversation can help deliver more clarity than weeks of private worrying. Make that easy to access.
The time is now
Women are ready to take the reins of their financial futures, and they're doing it with strength, savvy and a clear sense of what matters. The barriers are real, but they're context, not destiny. What comes next is written by the choices made today.
The adviser who meets that readiness with experience, genuine curiosity and real support won't just help women reach financial sovereignty. You'll earn the trust, the loyalty and the referrals that follow for years to come.
Related Content
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.