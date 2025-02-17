How Financial Professionals Can Empower Their Female Clients

Supporting women in their financial journeys is both a responsibility and an opportunity for financial professionals. Women face distinct hurdles — from pay gaps to longer life expectancies — that demand tailored financial strategies.

By addressing these obstacles and empowering female investors, financial advisers can create meaningful impacts on their clients’ lives and financial well-being. Here’s how you can step up your game to better serve the women who rely on you for guidance.

1. Understand the unique challenges

Women’s financial realities often differ due to societal and economic factors. Recognizing these disparities is the first step to offering better advice and solutions.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

These challenges make proactive and personalized planning a necessity — not a luxury.

2. Take action with tailored strategies

Empowering women starts with giving them the tools, knowledge and confidence to take control of their finances. Help clients move forward with these actionable approaches:

Encourage financial independence

Keep money in their name. Every woman should have financial accounts and credit lines in her name. This helps ensure autonomy and builds individual credit history.

Every woman should have financial accounts and credit lines in her name. This helps ensure autonomy and builds individual credit history. Balance joint and personal finances. Even in partnerships, encourage clients to hold separate funds alongside shared accounts. This improves financial flexibility and confidence.

Promote intentional planning

Create written financial plans. A clear road map helps clients define long-term goals and stay on track through market changes or life events.

A clear road map helps clients define long-term goals and stay on track through market changes or life events. Prioritize retirement savings. Encourage women to “pay themselves first” by regularly maxing out contributions to IRAs or 401(k) accounts. This not only builds wealth but can also offer tax advantages.

Build confidence through education

Demystify investments. Help clients understand their assets, fees and performance benchmarks. Clear explanations can replace fear with engagement.

Help clients understand their assets, fees and performance benchmarks. Clear explanations can replace fear with engagement. Offer learning opportunities. Share workshops, book recommendations or resources. An informed client is more empowered to make smart decisions.

These strategies go beyond money management — they create confidence and control.

3. Be a partner, not just an adviser

To truly empower female clients, financial professionals need to take a supportive, relationship-first approach.

Foster open conversations

Ask the right questions. “What are your long-term goals?” or “What keeps you up at night financially?” These questions uncover not just objectives but also fears and priorities.

“What are your long-term goals?” or “What keeps you up at night financially?” These questions uncover not just objectives but also fears and priorities. Normalize disagreements. Financial strategies within relationships can face conflict. Help couples work through these and align on shared goals.

Offer personalized guidance

Build trust. Clients should feel confident and comfortable with you as an adviser. Your willingness to listen and adapt is key.

Clients should feel confident and comfortable with you as an adviser. Your willingness to listen and adapt is key. Plan for life’s curveballs. Whether it’s divorce, illness or widowhood, having a flexible backup plan helps ensure clients stay on course toward their goals.

Support legacy and wealth transfer planning

Optimize estate plans. Work with clients to preserve future wealth for their loved ones while maintaining their own financial stability.

Work with clients to preserve future wealth for their loved ones while maintaining their own financial stability. Encourage discussions. Help women take ownership of family estate planning to help ensure clarity and alignment.

With communication and guidance, you can help women feel more in control and ready to face the future.

The power to empower

Empowering female investors is more than a professional responsibility — it’s an opportunity to address financial inequities and foster confidence in underserved clients. By understanding their unique challenges, offering actionable strategies and being a partner, you can make a tangible difference not only in your clients’ lives but in the financial world at large.

Financial independence isn’t just the goal; it’s the foundation for women to write their next chapter. With your support, they can take those steps confidently and securely.

2/25-4190751 Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Any references to protection, safety or lifetime income, generally refer to fixed insurance products, never securities or investments. Insurance guarantees are backed by the financial strength and claims paying abilities of the issuing carrier. For financial professional use only.

Interested in more information for financial professionals? Sign up for Kiplinger’s new newsletter, Adviser Angle.

Related Content

Disclaimer This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.