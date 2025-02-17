How Financial Professionals Can Empower Their Female Clients
These three strategies can help advisers better serve women as they navigate unique financial challenges and build confidence.
Supporting women in their financial journeys is both a responsibility and an opportunity for financial professionals. Women face distinct hurdles — from pay gaps to longer life expectancies — that demand tailored financial strategies.
By addressing these obstacles and empowering female investors, financial advisers can create meaningful impacts on their clients’ lives and financial well-being. Here’s how you can step up your game to better serve the women who rely on you for guidance.
1. Understand the unique challenges
Women’s financial realities often differ due to societal and economic factors. Recognizing these disparities is the first step to offering better advice and solutions.
- The gender pay gap. Women working full time earn an average of 84 cents for every $1 earned by men. This reduces their ability to save, invest and build wealth.
- Longer lifespans. Women tend to outlive men by several years, meaning they’ll need to stretch their retirement savings further while facing higher health care costs.
- Single later in life. More than half of women age 65 and older are single, compared to 32% of men. This means women have less access to pooled resources and financial economies of scale.
- Time-starved roles. Women shoulder nearly 80% of unpaid domestic work, from caregiving to household management. This dual burden can leave little room for financial planning.
- Student loan debt. Women hold 64% of student loan debt, which delays saving, investing and pursuing financial independence.
These challenges make proactive and personalized planning a necessity — not a luxury.
2. Take action with tailored strategies
Empowering women starts with giving them the tools, knowledge and confidence to take control of their finances. Help clients move forward with these actionable approaches:
Encourage financial independence
- Keep money in their name. Every woman should have financial accounts and credit lines in her name. This helps ensure autonomy and builds individual credit history.
- Balance joint and personal finances. Even in partnerships, encourage clients to hold separate funds alongside shared accounts. This improves financial flexibility and confidence.
Promote intentional planning
- Create written financial plans. A clear road map helps clients define long-term goals and stay on track through market changes or life events.
- Prioritize retirement savings. Encourage women to “pay themselves first” by regularly maxing out contributions to IRAs or 401(k) accounts. This not only builds wealth but can also offer tax advantages.
Build confidence through education
- Demystify investments. Help clients understand their assets, fees and performance benchmarks. Clear explanations can replace fear with engagement.
- Offer learning opportunities. Share workshops, book recommendations or resources. An informed client is more empowered to make smart decisions.
These strategies go beyond money management — they create confidence and control.
3. Be a partner, not just an adviser
To truly empower female clients, financial professionals need to take a supportive, relationship-first approach.
Foster open conversations
- Ask the right questions. “What are your long-term goals?” or “What keeps you up at night financially?” These questions uncover not just objectives but also fears and priorities.
- Normalize disagreements. Financial strategies within relationships can face conflict. Help couples work through these and align on shared goals.
Offer personalized guidance
- Build trust. Clients should feel confident and comfortable with you as an adviser. Your willingness to listen and adapt is key.
- Plan for life’s curveballs. Whether it’s divorce, illness or widowhood, having a flexible backup plan helps ensure clients stay on course toward their goals.
Support legacy and wealth transfer planning
- Optimize estate plans. Work with clients to preserve future wealth for their loved ones while maintaining their own financial stability.
- Encourage discussions. Help women take ownership of family estate planning to help ensure clarity and alignment.
With communication and guidance, you can help women feel more in control and ready to face the future.
The power to empower
Empowering female investors is more than a professional responsibility — it’s an opportunity to address financial inequities and foster confidence in underserved clients. By understanding their unique challenges, offering actionable strategies and being a partner, you can make a tangible difference not only in your clients’ lives but in the financial world at large.
Financial independence isn’t just the goal; it’s the foundation for women to write their next chapter. With your support, they can take those steps confidently and securely.
Jake Klima has dedicated 18 years to the financial services industry, focusing on coaching elite financial advisers. In his leadership role at Advisors Excel, a market-leading financial services wholesaler, Jake partners with top-performing advisers to help them enhance their practices and build thriving businesses. Leading a coaching team of over 100 members, Jake emphasizes transforming advisory firms into scalable businesses that offer time freedom.
