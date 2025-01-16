Seven Tips to Land Your First Client as a Financial Adviser or Entrepreneur

Whether someone is a financial adviser, planner or financial business owner, being new to the industry comes with its own set of challenges — especially when it comes to finding that first client. While you may have the right credentials and the passion for helping others with their money, you must also work to convince potential clients that you’re the right person for the job.

But unlike entrepreneurs who have a particular product to sell, you won’t be able to rely on your product's features and benefits to help persuade them. You’ll instead need to focus on what you can offer that no one else can. To help get you started, the financial leaders of Kiplinger Advisor Collective offer their best advice for securing your first client — and what worked best for them — no matter the niche you serve.

Build trust through demonstrated expertise and integrity

“Trust is key. Focus on building trust by demonstrating your values and integrity to clients. Start by leveraging your professional network and clearly communicating the value you bring. For me, offering free workshops on niche topics helped me demonstrate expertise and gain referrals.” — Ian Klinger , Liberty Point Advisors

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Offer valuable services for free

“The best way to get your first client is to offer free services of value. For example, if you are a wealth manager, offer potential clients free tax and estate planning advice or some useful insights about the current market situation. The idea is to give them value for their time so they can consider you seriously when they need a financial adviser.” — Zain Jaffer , Zain Ventures

Seek insights from an experienced coach

“Hire a coach who has successfully navigated the financial industry. Shadow them to gain firsthand insights and strategies that work. This approach reduces trial-and-error, accelerates your learning curve and equips you with the confidence and expertise to secure your first client efficiently. Time is your most valuable asset, so invest it wisely.” — Dr. Clemen Chiang , Spiking

Kiplinger Advisor Collective is the premier criteria-based professional organization for personal finance advisors, managers, and executives. Learn more >

Determine your ideal client and a way to help them

“First, think about who you want as your ideal client. Focus only on the client whom you can help the most and with whom you will enjoy working. Then, work hard to develop unique skills and a process to serve those clients. Look to established professionals working with those clients and learn the biggest problems they have with referral partners and how you can help their practice.” — John Goralka , The Goralka Law Firm

Reach out to those you know to earn referrals

“I focused on personal connections. I reached out to people I knew and offered value by sharing insights on topics like retirement planning, investment strategies or tax-efficient strategies. By positioning myself as a trusted adviser who genuinely cared about their financial well-being, I was able to create meaningful conversations that led to client referrals.” — Bob Chitrathorn , Wealth Planning By Bob Chitrathorn of Simplified Wealth Management

Practice empathy and personal connection

“To secure that first client, cultivating empathy and personal connection is a crucial step. This helps you build trust, enhances communication and can lead to long-term relationships. To implement empathy in practice, focus on active listening, regular check-ins and personalized interactions. Integrating empathy into client interactions will ensure sustained success through enduring relationships.” — Hari Prasad Josyula , DowJones

Focus on networking and education

“Build trust through networking and education. Hosting free workshops or webinars showcasing my expertise worked well for me. This approach positions you as a knowledgeable, approachable professional, making it easier for potential clients to feel confident in choosing you for their financial needs.” — Stephen Nalley , Black Briar Advisors

Related Content