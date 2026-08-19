If you're a high-earning woman, you may be doing many things right.
You've built a successful career, accumulated meaningful assets and likely earn more today than at any other point in your life.
Yet, there is a surprising reality many successful women face: A big paycheck doesn't automatically translate into long-term financial security.
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The amount you save, how you invest and how you manage taxes will have a profound impact on the wealth you ultimately keep. Small inefficiencies that may seem insignificant today can compound into meaningful missed opportunities over time.
That challenge is particularly important for women, who generally live longer than men and often face higher lifetime healthcare costs. As a result, your assets may need to support a longer retirement and provide greater financial flexibility than you initially expected.
Many successful women accumulate less retirement wealth than their male counterparts despite high incomes. Vanguard's 2025 retirement data found that women have about 21% lower 401(k) balances than men despite saving at similar rates.
The real issue is not just how much you earn, but how well you turn that income into long-term wealth.
That is why intentional investing matters.
Intentional investors understand that every dollar has a job
Intentional investing can have an outsize impact on long-term financial security, especially for women who are in their peak earning years.
In addition to supercharging your savings, savvy investors should consider expected returns as well as risk, taxes, liquidity, diversification and how those investments fit within your overall financial plan.
Ask yourself:
- Do I have a diversified portfolio?
- Do I have a concentrated position in one investment that creates unnecessary risk?
- Am I holding investments in the most tax-efficient accounts?
- Does my asset allocation reflect my true time horizon and goals?
- Is my investment strategy aligned with the life I want to live in the next 10, 20 or 30 years?
The hidden cost of being conservative by default
If you're in your peak-earning years, retirement may still be 15, 20, even 25 years away. Yet, your portfolio could be positioned as though retirement is only a few years from now.
Over time, cash accumulates:
- A bonus gets deposited and never invested
- The proceeds from a stock sale sit in a money market account longer than intended
- An old 401(k) remains untouched for years
- Dividends and interest payments accumulate without being reinvested
In some cases, you may find yourself holding an increasingly large allocation to bonds simply because you've been told that bonds are "safer" than stocks.
Individually, each of these decisions may seem reasonable. Collectively, they can create a portfolio that is far more conservative than you realize.
The challenge is that the cost of being overly conservative is often invisible. Unlike a market decline, which immediately grabs your attention, the opportunity cost of holding too much cash or too many bonds unfolds slowly over time.
Every dollar that sits on the sidelines is a dollar that's not benefiting from the long-term growth potential of the stock market.
While cash and bonds play an important role in providing stability and liquidity, a portfolio that becomes overly weighted toward these assets may struggle to generate the growth needed to keep pace with inflation, rising healthcare costs, and a retirement that could last three decades or more.
In other words, avoiding market risk can sometimes create a different kind of risk: The risk that your money won't grow enough to support the future you envision.
Asset location: One of the most overlooked investing decisions
You've probably spent time deciding in what to invest. Far fewer investors spend time thinking about where those investments should be held.
Asset location is the art of placing investments in accounts where they are taxed most efficiently. For high-earning women in their peak earning years, this can be particularly important because they're often in the highest federal and state tax brackets of their careers.
Over a lifetime, the tax savings can be substantial, allowing more capital to remain invested and benefit from long-term compounding.
To understand why, it helps to think about investments in two broad categories.
Ordinary income investments generate income that's typically taxed at higher ordinary income tax rates. Examples include taxable bond interest, real estate investment trust (REIT) distributions and certain dividend-paying investments. For high-earning women in their peak earning years, that income may be taxed at some of the highest federal and state tax rates they will ever face.
Capital appreciation investments generate most of their return through growth in the stock price rather than current income. Stocks, stock mutual funds and many exchange-traded funds might produce relatively little taxable income. Instead, investors can defer paying taxes until they choose to sell. At that time the gains will be taxed at lower long-term capital gains tax rates.
While both types of investments can play an important role in a diversified portfolio, they're not always best held in the same type of account.
Income-producing investments that generate ordinary income are better suited for tax-deferred accounts such as traditional IRAs and 401(k)s. This income is not taxed until you withdraw it from the account, and it continues compounding.
Over time, that additional growth can make a meaningful difference in the value of a portfolio.
Taxable brokerage accounts, on the other hand, are better for holding investments such as stocks that generate most of their return through capital gains. Stocks can increase in value over time without creating an immediate tax bill. When the stock is eventually sold, the gains will be taxed at more favorable capital gains rates.
Coordinating a complex portfolio
If you're a high-earning woman, there's a good chance your wealth has been built through multiple channels rather than a single investment account. Assets are often spread across employer retirement plans, brokerage accounts, equity compensation, deferred compensation, real estate and business interests.
Each asset carries different tax treatment, liquidity constraints and risk profiles. Without coordination, portfolios can become unintentionally concentrated or inefficient.
I saw this firsthand with a client I'll call Carrie. Carrie was an executive at a Fortune 500 company earning well into the seven figures and had saved more than $4 million. When we evaluated all her investments, we discovered that a significant portion of her wealth was tied directly to her employer.
Carrie's financial future was more dependent on one company than she realized. She had stock options, restricted stock units (RSUs), deferred compensation and retirement accounts invested heavily in her employer's stock.
We developed a coordinated strategy that diversified her holdings over time, improved tax efficiency and aligned her portfolio more closely with her long-term goals rather than simply the accumulation of past decisions.
Diversifying away from her employer reduced her risk and gave her greater financial peace of mind. Carrie ultimately transitioned into a consulting role that she was passionate about and shared that knowing her financial plan and investments were working together gave her the confidence to live her dream.
The bigger picture
High-earning women face a retirement paradox in which they often need more savings due to longer lifespans, but retire with fewer assets than men.
The solution is not simply saving more. Every investment decision, tax strategy and portfolio allocation should work together to maximize the wealth you keep, the opportunities you preserve and the flexibility you create for the future.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.