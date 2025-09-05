Want a Financial Adviser Who Shares Your Faith? Look for One With a CKA Designation
Financial professionals with a Certified Kingdom Advisor certification are committed to integrating biblical principles with sound financial advice.
When it comes to financial planning, many families want more than just financial advice; they want wise guidance that aligns with their values. That's where the Certified Kingdom Advisor® (CKA®) designation comes in.
This credential is more than a title — it's a calling.
The CKA, offered by Kingdom Advisors, is a nationally recognized certification for financial professionals committed to integrating biblical principles with sound financial advice.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
For Christians, it signals their adviser doesn't just share their worldview but is also trained to apply it thoughtfully to their financial decisions.
The Kiplinger Building Wealth program, which will soon be renamed Adviser Intel (with all the same expert content), handpicks financial advisers and business owners from around the world to share retirement, estate planning and tax strategies to preserve and grow your wealth. These experts, who never pay for inclusion on the site, include professional wealth managers, fiduciary financial planners, CPAs and lawyers. Most of them have certifications including CFP®, ChFC®, IAR, AIF®, CDFA® and more, and their stellar records can be checked through the SEC or FINRA.
What does it take to become a CKA?
Becoming a CKA requires rigorous qualifications across four key areas:
1. Education and training. Candidates must complete a college-level curriculum covering such topics as the theology of money, stewardship and generosity.
They'll also learn about biblical perspectives on core planning areas: retirement, taxes, investments, risk management and estate planning. This training emphasizes a biblical worldview on wealth, contentment and legacy.
2. Industry experience. To ensure technical competence, CKA candidates must hold a respected financial credential, such as the CFP®, CPA, ChFC® or JD.
If they don't hold one of these credentials, they must have at least 10 years of financial planning experience.
3. Personal character and faith alignment. CKA candidates must provide a pastoral reference, two client testimonials and an affirmation of Kingdom Advisors' Statement of Faith and Code of Ethics.
The designation is rooted in the values of integrity, servant leadership and Christ-centered counsel.
4. Examination and ongoing accountability. After passing a comprehensive proctored exam, advisers must complete continuing education and uphold ethical standards each year to maintain their credential.
Why we encourage the CKA
At Peak Retirement Planning, we believe money is a tool to glorify God. Psalm 24:1 reminds us, "The earth is the Lord's and the fullness thereof."
Money is a good gift given by God that can be leveraged for much good. But it can't provide lasting happiness as an end in itself. That eternal perspective guides how we counsel our clients.
The training is not just theoretical; it equips us to serve clients with biblical wisdom on giving, legacy planning and contentment — issues that are central to the lives of many Christian families.
Looking for expert tips to grow and preserve your wealth? Sign up for Building Wealth (soon to be called Adviser Intel), our free, twice-weekly newsletter.
The CKA community and study groups also help us stay rooted in these values as we grow professionally and spiritually.
We don't view the CKA as a badge. It's a blueprint for doing our work with excellence, integrity and purpose.
Why clients value the CKA
Clients often come to us seeking more than spreadsheets and projections. They want to work with someone who:
- Shares their faith-based view of wealth and stewardship
- Understands generosity and contentment are as important as growth
- Can offer biblically grounded counsel on legacy and giving
Many Christian investors feel a great call to honor God with the wealth and resources that He has blessed them with, and they want to work with a team that understands the goal is not merely to grow the account value as large as possible.
These investors understand tomorrow is not guaranteed, and their earthly possessions won't follow them into eternity. Rather than just build "bigger barns," they want to use their time, talents and treasures to glorify their Creator.
The CKA designation gives families the confidence their adviser is held to a high standard, both ethically and spiritually. They can also know their adviser is equipped to guide them in ways that honor their values.
Our clients enjoy working with a team that steps back to consider such questions as, "Where are we going?" and "Why are we going there?" in addition to implementing strategies that answer the "what" and "how" questions.
For clients who want to align their financial lives with their faith, the Certified Kingdom Advisor credential offers exactly that: clarity, confidence and counsel from a biblical perspective.
The appearances in Kiplinger were obtained through a PR program. The columnist received assistance from a public relations firm in preparing this piece for submission to Kiplinger.com. Kiplinger was not compensated in any way.
Related Content
- Three Charitable Giving Strategies for High-Net-Worth Individuals
- Integrity, Generosity and Wealth: A Faith-Based Approach to Business
- Five Opportunities if You're in the 2% Club in Retirement
- Have $1M+ Saved? Consider a Financial Planning One-Stop Shop
- Want to Hire a Financial Planning Firm? Five Questions to Ask
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Joe F. Schmitz Jr. is the founder and CEO of Peak Retirement Planning, Inc. He built a firm that focuses on serving those in "The 2% Club" by providing their 5 Pillars of Pension Planning, which includes tax-efficient strategies, investment management, income planning, health care planning and estate planning. Joe is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional and Chartered Financial Consultant®. Known as a thought leader in the industry, he is featured in TV news segments and is the author of the best-selling books I Hate Taxes (request a free copy) and Midwestern Millionaire (request a free copy).
-
-
S&P 500 Hits New High on Jobs Friday Eve: Stock Market Today
The S&P 500 hit a new all-time closing high and most of the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up the day before a critical jobs report.
-
New $6,000 'Senior Bonus' Deduction: What It Means for Taxpayers Over Age 65
Tax Changes If you’re an older adult, a new bonus tax deduction could provide a valuable tax benefit. Here's how it works.
-
S&P 500 Hits New High on Jobs Friday Eve: Stock Market Today
The S&P 500 hit a new all-time closing high and most of the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up the day before a critical jobs report.
-
SPACs, SMRs and How to Invest in the Nuclear Insurgency
Big nuclear deployments are in process, but small modular reactors could be a better way to meet rapidly rising electric power demand.
-
Is a 'Working Retirement' the Key to Happiness for Men?
You may want to reconsider your retirement game plan if you're a man.
-
10 Ways to Stay Safe From Grandparent Scams and Other Fraud, Courtesy of a Financial Planner
Scams are increasingly hard to detect, and anyone can be fooled, from older people to educated professionals. Here are 10 ways to avoid becoming a victim.
-
This Is How the Student Loan Bubble Is Primed to Pop, From a Student Funding Expert
Fueled by easy money, inflated tuition and high default rates, the student loan bubble mirrors the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis. We could be headed for a potential financial collapse. What can we do?
-
Big Tech Names Rise Above Broad Weakness: Stock Market Today
Some familiar names enjoyed solid rallies on the resolution of outstanding questions, but macro uncertainty hangs over the broader market.
-
Klarna IPO: Should You Buy KLAR Stock?
The Klarna IPO is expected to be one of the biggest offerings of the year, with the buy-now-pay-later firm expected to start trading next week.
-
Alphabet Stock Pops After Google Antitrust Ruling: What to Know
GOOGL stock is soaring Wednesday after a judge ruled that Alphabet does not have to divest its Chrome browser.