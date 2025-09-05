Want a Financial Adviser Who Shares Your Faith? Look for One With a CKA Designation

When it comes to financial planning, many families want more than just financial advice; they want wise guidance that aligns with their values. That's where the Certified Kingdom Advisor® (CKA®) designation comes in.

This credential is more than a title — it's a calling.

The CKA, offered by Kingdom Advisors, is a nationally recognized certification for financial professionals committed to integrating biblical principles with sound financial advice.

For Christians, it signals their adviser doesn't just share their worldview but is also trained to apply it thoughtfully to their financial decisions.

What does it take to become a CKA?

Becoming a CKA requires rigorous qualifications across four key areas:

1. Education and training. Candidates must complete a college-level curriculum covering such topics as the theology of money, stewardship and generosity.

They'll also learn about biblical perspectives on core planning areas: retirement, taxes, investments, risk management and estate planning. This training emphasizes a biblical worldview on wealth, contentment and legacy.

2. Industry experience. To ensure technical competence, CKA candidates must hold a respected financial credential, such as the CFP®, CPA, ChFC® or JD.

If they don't hold one of these credentials, they must have at least 10 years of financial planning experience.

3. Personal character and faith alignment. CKA candidates must provide a pastoral reference, two client testimonials and an affirmation of Kingdom Advisors' Statement of Faith and Code of Ethics.

The designation is rooted in the values of integrity, servant leadership and Christ-centered counsel.

4. Examination and ongoing accountability. After passing a comprehensive proctored exam, advisers must complete continuing education and uphold ethical standards each year to maintain their credential.

Why we encourage the CKA

At Peak Retirement Planning, we believe money is a tool to glorify God. Psalm 24:1 reminds us, "The earth is the Lord's and the fullness thereof."

Money is a good gift given by God that can be leveraged for much good. But it can't provide lasting happiness as an end in itself. That eternal perspective guides how we counsel our clients.

The training is not just theoretical; it equips us to serve clients with biblical wisdom on giving, legacy planning and contentment — issues that are central to the lives of many Christian families.

The CKA community and study groups also help us stay rooted in these values as we grow professionally and spiritually.

We don't view the CKA as a badge. It's a blueprint for doing our work with excellence, integrity and purpose.

Why clients value the CKA

Clients often come to us seeking more than spreadsheets and projections. They want to work with someone who:

Shares their faith-based view of wealth and stewardship

Understands generosity and contentment are as important as growth

Can offer biblically grounded counsel on legacy and giving

Many Christian investors feel a great call to honor God with the wealth and resources that He has blessed them with, and they want to work with a team that understands the goal is not merely to grow the account value as large as possible.

These investors understand tomorrow is not guaranteed, and their earthly possessions won't follow them into eternity. Rather than just build "bigger barns," they want to use their time, talents and treasures to glorify their Creator.

The CKA designation gives families the confidence their adviser is held to a high standard, both ethically and spiritually. They can also know their adviser is equipped to guide them in ways that honor their values.

Our clients enjoy working with a team that steps back to consider such questions as, "Where are we going?" and "Why are we going there?" in addition to implementing strategies that answer the "what" and "how" questions.

For clients who want to align their financial lives with their faith, the Certified Kingdom Advisor credential offers exactly that: clarity, confidence and counsel from a biblical perspective.

