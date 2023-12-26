Medicare Advantage: Kroger Teams Up With Soda Health

The list of groceries, pharmacies and others entering the Medicare Advantage space or adding to their existing offerings continues to grow as Kroger adds another plan.

Kroger announced a partnership with healthcare technology company Soda Health earlier this month to offer participating Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and employer benefits program enrollees pharmacy benefits, nutrition services and more at Kroger pharmacies.

Earlier this year, Kroger and Select Health announced a plan to launch Medicare Advantage plans in select regions of the country starting in January 2024.

Other recently announced Medicare Advantage partnerships include:

Medicare.gov offers guidance on plans

Medicare pays private companies that it approves to offer Medicare benefits under Medicare Advantage plans , also referred to as “Part C.”

For details on the types of plans available in your area, visit Medicare.gov or call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). TTY users should call 1-877-486-2048.