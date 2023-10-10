Instacart to Accept Some Medicare Advantage Plans
Alignment Healthcare to offer Medicare Advantage plans next year that include Instacart grocery benefits.
Healthcare tech firm Alignment Healthcare said it plans to offer Instacart as a benefit of certain Medicare Advantage (MA) plans next year in 13 counties across California and Nevada, pending regulatory approval.
In California, Alignment will offer three co-branded plans from its portfolio in Los Angeles, Marin, Orange, San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Clara and Stanislaus counties. It said it will offer the Alignment Health Platinum + Instacart HMO plan to eligible Nevadans in Carson City and Clark, Douglas, Nye, Storey and Washoe counties.
Medicare-eligible adults will be able to select a plan during the annual open enrollment period that starts on October 15 and runs through December 7. Plan benefits begin in January, Alignment said.
Members with a qualifying chronic condition who enroll in one of the new plans will have access to:
Quarterly grocery allowances via Instacart
- $50 to $100 quarterly grocery allowances through Instacart
- A complimentary Instacart+ membership with free delivery on all orders over $35
- A live customer support line to assist with Instacart account set up and order placements
- A curated Alignment Health Virtual Storefront on Instacart for members to shop Alignment’s recommended items
The agreement is Instacart's Health initiative's first with an MA plan, Alignment said in a statement.
In Alignment's recently conducted annual Social Threats to Aging Well in America survey, food insecurity and lack of transportation access ranked among the top social barriers impacting senior health.
“Our agreement with Instacart brings nutritious food directly to the doorsteps of our chronically ill members, helping to address two of the biggest hurdles today’s seniors face,” said Dawn Maroney, Alignment president of markets and Alignment Health Plan president and CEO. “Knowing some of our members reside in food deserts, opening access to nutritious food is even more important."
Instacart Health launched last year in coordination with the White House’s Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, which Instacart’s CEO participated in.
“We recognize seniors face unique challenges, and Instacart helps overcome barriers to access, including mobility and transportation, by delivering groceries and over-the-counter goods directly from the retailers they trust,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, Instacart Health vice president and general manager.
For help in choosing a Medicare plan and exploring your options, visit Medicare.gov.
