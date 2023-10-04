Insurer Touts Medicare Advantage Plan Features for 2024
BCBS group's Medicare Advantage plans to offer more allowances for dental, vision, hearing and more next year.
Independence Blue Cross (IBX) is beefing up its 2024 Medicare Advantage (MA) lineup with features including plans with reduced premiums as well as those with increased allowances for dental, vision, hearing and over-the-counter items.
The announcement from the Philadelphia-based insurer - a licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) Association and the largest health insurer in southeastern Pennsylvania - comes ahead of the Medicare annual open enrollment start date on October 15.
IBX said its lineup for the enrollment period includes its Personal Choice 65 PPO plans and Keystone 65 HMO plans. Highlights of the plans include:
- Multiple zero-premium plan options including two zero-dollar Personal Choice 65 PPO plans
- Part B giveback to reduce monthly premium payments
- Dental coverage including a zero-dollar copay for routine exams and cleanings on all plans. Some plans also include a dental allowance for dentures, fillings and crowns
- Zero-dollar copay for routine vision and hearing exams with an allowance for eyewear and unlimited hearing aid fitting and evaluations every year
- Zero-dollar copay for in-network primary care visits on some plans with no referrals or deductibles
- The largest choice of doctors and hospitals in the Philadelphia region with a traveler network on PPO plans across most U.S. states
- Up to $125 per quarter for over-the-counter items
Kortney Cruz, senior vice president of IBX Government Markets, said that the insurer has served the Philadelphia area for 85 years. “Those who have Medicare Advantage plans with us are more than members, they’re part of the Independence family. As such, we make sure they have the tools they need to live a healthy life.”
Here's how to enroll
To enroll in one of IBX’s MA or Medicare Supplement plans, call 1-877-393-6733 (TTY/TDD: 711). Current members should call the number on the back of their member ID cards to speak with an agent about 2024 plan options. An on-demand virtual webinar about 2024 plan benefits is also available at ibxmedicare.com/2024webinar.
A number of other companies have launched MA plans this year. These include Kroger Health and Select Health, which teamed up in August to launch MA plans in select regions.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
