Insurer Touts Medicare Advantage Plan Features for 2024

Independence Blue Cross (IBX) is beefing up its 2024 Medicare Advantage (MA) lineup with features including plans with reduced premiums as well as those with increased allowances for dental, vision, hearing and over-the-counter items.

The announcement from the Philadelphia-based insurer - a licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) Association and the largest health insurer in southeastern Pennsylvania - comes ahead of the Medicare annual open enrollment start date on October 15 .

IBX said its lineup for the enrollment period includes its Personal Choice 65 PPO plans and Keystone 65 HMO plans. Highlights of the plans include:

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Multiple zero-premium plan options including two zero-dollar Personal Choice 65 PPO plans

Part B giveback to reduce monthly premium payments

Dental coverage including a zero-dollar copay for routine exams and cleanings on all plans. Some plans also include a dental allowance for dentures, fillings and crowns

including a zero-dollar copay for routine exams and cleanings on all plans. Some plans also include a dental allowance for dentures, fillings and crowns Zero-dollar copay for routine vision and hearing exams with an allowance for eyewear and unlimited hearing aid fitting and evaluations every year

Zero-dollar copay for in-network primary care visits on some plans with no referrals or deductibles

The largest choice of doctors and hospitals in the Philadelphia region with a traveler network on PPO plans across most U.S. states

Up to $125 per quarter for over-the-counter items

Kortney Cruz, senior vice president of IBX Government Markets, said that the insurer has served the Philadelphia area for 85 years. “Those who have Medicare Advantage plans with us are more than members, they’re part of the Independence family. As such, we make sure they have the tools they need to live a healthy life.”

Here's how to enroll

To enroll in one of IBX’s MA or Medicare Supplement plans, call 1-877-393-6733 (TTY/TDD: 711). Current members should call the number on the back of their member ID cards to speak with an agent about 2024 plan options. An on-demand virtual webinar about 2024 plan benefits is also available at ibxmedicare.com/2024webinar .

A number of other companies have launched MA plans this year. These include Kroger Health and Select Health , which teamed up in August to launch MA plans in select regions.