Kroger Adds to Its Medicare Advantage Plan Offerings

Kroger Health and Select Health plan to team up to launch Medicare Advantage plans in select regions, with the aim of promoting health and wellness as well as offering customer savings on groceries and prescription drugs.

Beginning in January 2024, the co-branded plans will be offered to enrollees in Colorado, Idaho, Nevada and Utah, Select Health said in a statement . Kroger stores in these states include Smith’s, King Soopers, City Market and Fred Meyer.

“Working together with Kroger Health highlights our commitment to designing our health plans with the Medicare beneficiary in mind,” said Jason Worthen, Select Health vice president of government markets. “These new products are designed to be simple and directly support our mission to help people live the healthiest life possible.”

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Further details about the plans will be released in October, Select Health said.

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of Kroger, has more than 2,000 pharmacies and 200 clinics in 35 states. Last year, the company announced two co-branded Medicare plans with Priority Health , Michigan’s second-largest health plan provider. These co-branded plans – one a preferred-provider organization (PPO) and the other a health maintenance organization (HMO) – became available in certain areas of southeast Michigan in January.

Humana, USAA Life are among others offering plans

Both of the plans offer enrollees “benefit allowances” that can be used at Kroger stores to buy nutritious food as well as health and fitness items, according to the companies. They also offer a no-cost Boost membership that includes fuel points for every dollar spent, digital coupons and services such as next-day delivery.

Other co-branded Medicare Advantage plans that went into effect this year include one with Humana , which partnered with USAA Life Insurance. The companies said their plan is designed for veterans and complements healthcare benefits received through Veterans Affairs. The plan is, however, available for anyone eligible for Medicare in eight states, they said.

Walmart and UnitedHealth Group also signed a 10-year agreement last September to collaborate on health services including by providing multiple Medicare Advantage plans. Launched last January, the plans are available at 15 Walmart Health locations in Florida and Georgia. The companies said they intend to expand the plans into new geographies over time.