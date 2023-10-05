Meijer Launches Medicare Advantage Plan for Michigan

Supermarket chain operator Meijer is entering the health insurance space with the launch of a Medicare Advantage (MA) plan through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

The Medicare Plus Blue PPO + plan will be available to seniors during Medicare's annual open enrollment period, which begins October 15 and runs through December 7. Plan benefits take effect on January 1, 2024, Meijer said in a statement.

Benefits include zero $0 monthly premium, $0 annual deductible, $0 primary care visits and $0 copay on many generic prescription drugs. They also include a $660 in-store allowance that can be used to purchase wellness-related items such as vitamins and bandages, Meijer said.

A number of other supermarkets have also launched MA plans this year. These include Kroger Health and Select Health , which teamed up in August to launch MA plans in select regions.

“We provide a wide range of high-quality wellness products and services, and being a part of this new Medicare Plus Blue PPO plan reinforces our commitment in being a one-stop wellness destination that can support our customers in all facets of their health journey," said Jackie Morse, group vice president of Pharmacy & Health at Meijer.

“So many of our Medicare Advantage members already love shopping at Meijer,” said Krischa Winright, MA president at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. “Partnering with Meijer, another respected Michigan-based business, will enable us to meet more of our members where they want to be, making the most of the resources they’re most likely already using and lowering their out-of-pocket costs in the process.”

MA plans vary by provider

Medicare pays private companies that it approves to cover Medicare benefits under MA plans , also referred to as “Part C.” There are various MA plans , which cover Medicare hospital insurance (Part A) and medical insurance (Part B).

To find out the types of plans available in your area, visit Medicare.gov or call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). TTY users should call 1-877-486-2048.