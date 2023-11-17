Walgreens Launches Virtual Health Care Starting At $33
Walgreens has entered the telehealth space with a plan that let's you chat with a doctor or nurse for $33 or have a virtual visit starting at $36.
Another retailer has entered the telehealth market with the launch of Walgreens Vrtual Healthcare, a service that offers chat visits for $33 and video visits from $36 to $75 to be paid out-of-pocket.
Currently available in nine states, you can consult with a doctor or nurse practitioner about common ailments such as acne, seasonal allergies, urinary tract infections, birth control and emergency contraception, and quickly receive a diagnosis and prescription, Walgreens said. Most visits are available to patients 18 to 64 years old.
Insurance for the virtual visits will not be accepted at this time but it can be used to cover prescription costs, Walgreens said. The plan, however, is to eventually accept insurance, flexible spending accounts and healthcare savings accounts, the retailer added.
At present the service is being offered in California, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Illinois, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas. Walgreens said it intends to roll it out to other states shortly. Urgent care service is not yet available in Michigan, it added.
Telehealth gains momentum
Other newcomers to the telehealth space include Amazon and Costco.
Earlier this month, Amazon’s One Medical unit launched an on-demand virtual health care service priced at $9 per month or $99 annually for Prime members, with no additional costs for receiving care. Prime members can also add up to five additional members for $6 per month or $66 annually.
And in late September, Costco announced a partnership with healthcare marketplace Sesame. Costco members can receive discounted pricing on a range of services, including virtual primary care for $29 and virtual mental health therapy for $79.
How it works
To get started using Walgreens Virtual Healthcare, you'll need to visit the company's dedicated website, complete an online intake form and make a payment. From there, you'll be connected with a clinician and can begin a chat.
Walgreens said that if you need treatment, you can either arrange to pick up your prescription in a store or have it delivered.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
