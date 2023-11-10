Amazon Launches Virtual Healthcare Service for $9 a Month

Amazon's One Medical unit has launched an on-demand virtual healthcare service for Prime members for $9 per month or $99 annually.

The One Medical membership allows Prime members to add up to five additional members for $6 per month or $66 annually. The service includes video chats with licensed providers as well as an in-app "Treat Me Now" feature to address common concerns such as cold and flu symptoms, skin issues, allergies and urinary tract infections, Amazon said.

There are no additional costs for the virtual care, but members who schedule in-person visits at one of One Medical’s primary care offices must pay out of pocket or use their insurance , Amazon said, adding that One Medical has hundreds of primary care offices nationwide.

Here’s how you can sign up:

First, you need to be an Amazon Prime member . If you already are, you can move to the next step. If not, sign up to become a Prime member .

. If you already are, you can move to the next step. If not, . Prime members go to Amazon Health: One Medical Membership to add a Prime One Medical membership. You can add up to five additional memberships for family members.

to add a Prime One Medical membership. You can add up to five additional memberships for family members. Members can choose to pay $9 per month or $99 annually. Additional members will cost $6 per month or $66 annually.

After signing up, you will be directed to One Medical where you can download the One Medical app , create an account, add family members and start booking appointments.

Amazon’s healthcare ambitions

The new service follows the tech giant's launch of several healthcare services in the last year.

Last month, Amazon Pharmacy announced drone delivery service in College Station, Texas, that allows customers to get their prescription medications delivered to their doors within 60 minutes of placing the order.

In August, Amazon Pharmacy announced that it will now automatically apply manufacturer-sponsored coupons to more than 15 of the most prescribed insulin and diabetes care brand-name products .

And in January, Amazon Pharmacy launched RxPass , allowing members to get as many eligible medications as they need for a flat fee of just $5 per month.