12 Books That Taught Us About Finance Available on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon started as an online bookstore in 1994, and while it's grown exponentially in the last 30 years to include almost everything under the sun, books (and audiobooks) are still a key part of its offerings.

For Amazon Prime Day, I asked Kiplinger editors and writers to share some of their favorite money, personal finance, business and retirement-related books, as well as a little about why they like them. All the books mentioned are available on Amazon today, many at discounted prices.

For me, the Michael Lewis classic Liar's Poker: Rising Through the Wreckage on Wall Street was my introduction to the world of business books, as it read more like gripping literary fiction than whatever I thought business non-fiction was supposed to be. It's available on Amazon in various formats, as are his later books, including 2023's acclaimed Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon, about the surge and collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its chairman Sam Bankman-Fried (usually $19.99, the Kindle edition is available for $9.20).

The Millionaire Next Door and Rich Dad, Poor Dad

Two books changed my thinking about money. The Millionaire Next Door is about rejecting a heavy-consumption lifestyle in favor of more financial security. The authors, two academics, researched wealthy Americans and were surprised to find many of them lived relatively simply, consumed less than average, and saved and invested more, giving them financial independence (usually $18.95, the Kindle edition is available for $8)

Rich Dad, Poor Dad teaches principles of growing rich. The chief one is to spend less on liabilities and start buying income-producing assets, with the goal of getting out of the rat race (usually $9.99, the Kindle edition is available for $6.82).

-- Liz Whitehouse, copy chief, Kiplinger Newsletters

I second Millionaire Next Door. Best personal finance book I ever read.

-- Jim Patterson, managing editor, The Kiplinger Letter

I Will Teach You to Be Rich

One of my favorites is I Will Teach You to Be Rich by Ramit Sethi. The author’s take on guilt-free spending gave me a new and valuable perspective on budgeting and saving vs. living what you or your family decide is a “rich” life (usually $16.99, the Kindle edition is available for $5.99).

-- Kelley R. Taylor, senior tax editor, Kiplinger Digital

In This Economy?: How Money & Markets Really Work

I recently read and enjoyed In This Economy?: How Money & Markets Really Work by Kyla Scanlon. In similar fashion to her videos for the various social media platforms, her book breaks down some key complex economic concepts including the Fed and inflation in simple, easier-to-understand terms (usually $29, the Kindle edition is available for $13.99).

-- Karee Venema, senior investing editor, Kiplinger Digital

The Retirement Savings Time Bomb Ticks Louder

Ed Slott, one of the country's preeminent IRA experts, has a new book out. It's titled The Retirement Savings Time Bomb Ticks Louder. It really is a great source of advice on IRAs and other retirement plans (usually $17.72, the Kindle edition is available for $13.99).

-- Joy Taylor, editor, Kiplinger Tax Letter

The Real Estate Game and Money Out Loud

The Real Estate Game: The Intelligent Guide To Decision Making and Investment was a really helpful read on real estate investments, whether it's to actually make a profit or to make your own home. I find it provided helpful concepts and invoked confidence (usually $32, the hardcover edition is available for $18.39).

Money Out Loud: All the Financial Stuff No One Taught Us is a good buy for the young person in your life looking for basic financial literacy (usually $19.99, the Kindle edition is available for $8.99).

-- Alexandra Svokos, senior editor, Kiplinger digital

Ask Questions, Save Money, Make More

I can recommend Ask Questions, Save Money, Make More: How to Take Control of Your Financial Life, the first book by Matt Schulz, the chief credit analyst at LendingTree. The book has tips on managing credit card debt, lowering your mortgage bills, healthcare debt, and saving on shopping, travel and other expenses (usually $19.99, the Kindle edition is available for $9.99).

-- Gabriella Cruz-Martinez, tax writer, Kiplinger digital

The Savage Truth on Money

The Savage Truth on Money is particularly good at showing anyone at any age how to take responsibility for their financial future by using technology to improve decision-making, control spending and deal with debt. Savage gives practical ways to protect your assets and grow your savings. Unfortunately, as finances change with the wind, it is impossible to keep up with everything needed to survive in today’s financial landscape but this book gives you a good foundation to grow on (usually $16.95, the Kindle edition is available for $10).

-- Kathryn Pomroy, contributing writer, Kiplinger digital

A Random Walk Down Wall Street

You can't go wrong with A Random Walk Down Wall Street by Burton Malkiel (usually $21.99, the Kindle edition is available for $12.32).

-- Kim Clark, senior associate editor, Kiplinger Personal Finance Magazine