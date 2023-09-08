Need a Flu Shot? Get a Shopping Perk Too
CVS, Walgreens, Kroger and many other retailers are offering incentives for getting flu shots at their pharmacies.
As cold and flu season nears, CVS, Walgreens, Kroger and many other retailers have begun offering incentives to consumers who get a flu shot at their pharmacies.
These deals come as news that overall health care costs are expected to ease somewhat due to several factors including an increase in outpatient care including telehealth and virtual clinic services.
If you’re looking to skip the doctor's office to get vaccinated, you might be able to give your wallet a boost as well by visiting one of these stores.
Where to get perks with that free flu shot
CVS will email a $5 coupon redeemable for qualifying purchases of at least $20 at CVS and Longs Drugs locations through Dec. 31.
Walgreens customers with myWalgreens memberships can earn a $10 in Walgreens Cash reward on their next in-store purchase of $1 or more through Dec. 31
Kroger customers will see a $10 off the next grocery purchase reward in their Shopper’s Card accounts through Dec. 1.
Shoppers at Albertsons or its subsidiary Safeway who spend at least $40 can pick up a 10% off your next grocery purchase reward on qualifying items up to $200 through Dec. 31.
Winn Dixie is offering up to $20 in free groceries to get vaccinated at its stores. Under the deal, customers can receive $10 off with a flu or COVID-19 vaccination and another $10 off with any other vaccine on the same day.
Hy-Vee shoppers can earn a 20-cent Hy-Vee Fuel Saver + Perks reward that can be redeemed at any Hy-Vee Fast & Free or Dollar Fresh Market fuel location.
Giant Eagle is offering $5 in free rewards that will be loaded to the customer’s Giant Eagle Advantage Card within 24 hours of vaccination against the flu, COVID-19, pneumonia or shingles.
According to a recent survey conducted by CVS, about two-thirds of Americans over the age of 18 are expected to get a flu shot this season, including an estimated 74% of seniors. Other findings reveal that 75% of people will get their shot before November and 42% are likely to visit a retail pharmacy for their shot.
Flu shots are often free under many insurance plans, so be sure to bring your insurance card, the store’s loyalty card if applicable, and confirm the deal with your local store. In some cases, state, age and health-related restrictions may apply.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience.
