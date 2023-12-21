Kroger Eyes Adding Senior Physicals To Your Grocery Cart
Kroger is pilot testing a plan to shift some of its in-store clinics to primary care centers for seniors.
Kroger is the latest retailer to test the healthcare waters, focusing on seniors, by partnering with a managed care provider that offers Medicare Advantage among other healthcare plans.
The grocery giant is teaming up with provider Better Health Group to shift eight of its Atlanta-based, in-store clinics — known as The Little Clinic — to primary care physician clinics for seniors.
Better Health said in a statement that it will manage all aspects of the primary healthcare needs of seniors with Medicare, including those enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans. Kroger has found that about 60% of seniors who enter its clinics are lacking a primary care doctor, it said. The clinic will function as a physician's office, focused on the unique needs of seniors, including diagnoses as well as preventive care, it added.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Depending on how successful the launch is, Kroger will roll out the program in other markets in 2024, according to a December 18 Fierce Healthcare report.
“There’s a huge opportunity just in general to serve patients and provide longitudinal care,” Jim Kirby, Kroger Health’s chief commercial officer, said in the Fierce Healthcare report.
"Medicare wants 100% of its payments, by 2030, to be under some sort of value-based care agreement,” he said. “The writing is on the wall for all of healthcare. We wanted to be ahead of the game. Instead of acquiring a primary care company, like others are doing, we decided to look at our own assets and we can convert some of these clinics over and do value-based care within our in-store model."
A growing trend
The grocery chain has made a number of moves to expand its healthcare offerings in recent years. Earlier this month, Kroger announced a partnership with Soda Health to provide customers with nutrition and pharmacy services. In August, Kroger added to its Medicare Advantage plan offerings by teaming up with Select Health.
But Kroger is just one on a long list of retailers adding healthcare, including telehealth, services to its offerings. Telehealth has been gaining momentum for both online as well as brick-and-mortar stores as a way to provide consultations and prescriptions to customers, as Kiplinger previously reported.
Other recent healthcare developments from major brands include:
- Costco, which in September launched outpatient healthcare services for members starting at $29.
- Walgreens began offering virtual healthcare starting at $33 last month.
- Amazon in November also launched virtual healthcare services for Prime members starting at $9/month.
Kroger Health operates nearly 2,300 pharmacies across 35 states and 225 Little Clinics in nine states in those pharmacy locations. For more information on a variety of healthcare services, including how to get free flu shots, check out its My Health Portal.
Jamie Feldman is a journalist, essayist and content creator. After building a byline as a lifestyle editor for HuffPost, her articles and editorials have since appeared in Cosmopolitan, Betches, Nylon, Bustle, Parade, and Well+Good. Her journey out of credit card debt, which she chronicles on TikTok, has amassed a loyal social media following. Her story has been featured in Fortune, Business Insider and on The Today Show, NBC Nightly News, CBS News, and NPR. She is currently producing a podcast on the same topic and living in Brooklyn, New York.
-
-
India’s Blistering Growth is One to Watch: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter With India’s GDP, population and infrastructure growing fast, the future looks bright for investment.
By Rodrigo Sermeño Published
-
Venmo Urged To Protect Users From Scams — Again
Lawmakers called out Venmo and Cash App, once again, over scams and their ability 'to keep customers' money safe.'
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Venmo Urged To Protect Users From Scams — Again
Lawmakers called out Venmo and Cash App, once again, over scams and their ability 'to keep customers' money safe.'
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Comcast Discloses Breach Affecting About 36 Million Accounts
Comcast confirmed a breach exposing the personal information of 36 million U.S. Xfinity account holders.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Google Pay To Add Buy Now, Pay Later Options
Google Pay has partnered with Affirm and Zip to add Buy Now, Pay Later features next year.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Low Gas Prices Are This Season's Gift That Keeps On Giving
AAA predicts gas prices will fall even lower in the coming days as the travel season heats up.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
The FCC Might Eliminate Your Cable Service Junk Fees
The FCC has passed a rule to banjunk fees charged by cable operators and now awaits public comment.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Medicare: Dozens of Drugmakers Raised Prices Faster Than Inflation
Medicare: Biden administration slams pharmaceutical companies for steep price hikes on certain prescription drugs.
By Esther D’Amico Last updated
-
Southwest Airlines Fined $140 Million for 2022 Holiday Failures
Southwest Airlines will pay a total of more than $750 million, most of which will go toward passenger refunds, reimbursements, rapid rewards or future compensation.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Social Security On Monthly 'Watch' Till Overpayment Issue Is Fixed
The Social Security Administration must meet with a Senate panel monthly until the agency's $23 billion overpayment issue is resolved.
By Jamie Feldman Published