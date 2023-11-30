Instacart+ Users Can Now Get Peacock Streaming For Free

Instacart has teamed up with NBCUniversal's Peacock to offer the food delivery app's U.S.-based premium members the streaming service for free.

The companies, which jointly announced the deal on November 29, said that Peacock is the first and only streaming service included with Instacart's same-day delivery subscription.

The cost of Instacart's premium service, Instacart+, is $9.99 per month or $99 a year and includes unlimited free delivery on orders of more than $35. As a standalone, Peacock Premium costs $11.99 per month including an ad-free option.

The announcement follows a series of price hikes by major streaming services including Apple, Disney, Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery. It also follows the launch of a newbie to the streaming sector, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), which introduced a free streaming service, NASA+, earlier this month.

At Peacock, you can choose from more than 80,000 hours of content in its streaming library, including 8,000 hours of live sports, the companies said. Upcoming titles on Peacock include exclusive NFL games on December 23 and January 13, Seth McFarlane's Ted and Apples Never Fall starring Annette Bening and Sam Neill.

"Instacart+ helps deliver all of the snacks and beverages a Peacock viewer needs for a must-see TV night," Heather Rivera, Instacart vice president of Strategy, Partnerships and Corporate Development, said in a statement. "We're excited to marry the convenience of shopping with Instacart with Peacock's unparalleled content offerings. An hour saved on a trip to the store means an hour more of fan-favorite shows from Peacock."

"Peacock and Instacart are both fast-growing brands that aim to deliver a great experience and exceptional value to our customers," Annie Luo, Peacock executive vice president and head of Global Partnerships and Strategic Development, said in a statement. "With TV viewing and grocery delivery at their peak during the holiday season, it's the perfect time to launch this partnership and lean into big moments across NBCUniversal."

It's not too late to grab some holiday deals

Meanwhile, holiday deals are still being offered by some streaming services even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, as Kiplinger recently reported.

These include the Paramount Plus black Friday deal that runs through December 3 and offers a whopping 67% off subscriptions.

To take advantage of this limited-time deal, go to the Paramount Plus website and use the code BLACKFRIDAY.