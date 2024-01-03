Streaming Services Are Scrambling To Keep Your Business — Report
Streaming subscribers are increasingly walking away from pricey services, according to a new report.
About 25% of U.S. subscribers to major streaming services have had enough with their pricey plans and canceled at least three services over the last two years, according to a new report.
These subscribers are becoming increasingly more choosey about which services are worth keeping — or not, according to a January 2 Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, which is based on data from subscription-analytics provider Antenna.
The report noted that about 25% of U.S. streaming subscribers have canceled at least three of the major streaming services in the last two years. This includes heavy hitters such as Apple TV+, Discovery+, Disney+, Hulu, Max, Netflix, Paramount+ and Peacock. This compares to about 15% two years ago, WSJ said.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Those findings align with a report earlier this year from AlixPartners showing that streaming may become less overwhelming and expensive as subscribers opt for streaming bundles — or plans that combine a streaming subscription with cable TV, broadband or wireless plans — rather than from streaming services directly.
One of the major reasons for the increased churn is that major streamers are hiking prices. In the last year, Apple TV+, Discovery+, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix each boosted prices. Amazon Prime Video also began charging $2.99 per month this year to watch its programing without commercials.
Streamers have also recently been promoting lower priced ad-based services, with some jumping on the bundling bandwagon, in an effort to attract and/or retain customers. Last month, Verizon announced a Netflix-Max bundle for $10 a month. Also, the WSJ reported on December 1 that Apple and Paramount may be in talks to bundle streaming services.
According to the Antenna data, one in four streaming subscribers will cancel a premium service but return to it within four months while one in three will do so within seven months, the WSJ reported.
Controling streaming costs
Regardless of how the streaming pricing wars and bundling plans shake out, Kiplinger's guide to streaming services offers some ideas on how to save cash now.
You can also subscribe to free streaming services, such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) new NASA+ streaming service. NASA says it will put “space on demand and at your fingertips.”
Related Content
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Tumble for Second Straight Session of 2024
Economic data and the minutes from the latest Fed meeting failed to light a bid under equities.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Insulin Now Available for $35 a Month for Many Americans
Insulin price caps from Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi take effect this month.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Insulin Now Available for $35 a Month for Many Americans
Insulin price caps from Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi take effect this month.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Drugmakers to Hike Prices on 500 Drugs Soon — Report
Big drugmakers plan to raise prices on more than 500 drugs this month, according to a Reuters report.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Rising Prices: We're Getting Less For Our Money, Report Finds
Prices are rising even as product packaging is shrinking, a recent report shows.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Benefits: Why You Might Soon Get Texts About Your Health Insurance
The government is pilot testing a benefits service that uses text messaging to send critical service updates to those who opt in.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Medicare Advantage: Kroger Teams Up With Soda Health
The list of Medicare Advantage plan partnerships continues to grow with the latest offering from Kroger and Soda Health.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Scams: Sending Checks For The Holidays? You May Want To Reconsider
'Check washing' scams are becoming more common, the Postal Inspection Service says. Here's what to know.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
CFPB Shuts Down Medical Debt Collection Agency Over Several Violations
CFPB shuts down medical collection agency over violations including trying to collect unverified debts.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Walmart Adds Buy Now, Pay Later Option at Self-Checkout Kiosks
Walmart is expanding its partnership with Affirm to bring Buy Now, Pay Later to self-checkout at stores.
By Joey Solitro Published