NASA's New, Free Streaming Service To Take Off This Week
NASA+ will be ad-free and feature Emmy-award winning live shows and original series. It launches on November 8 and — did we mention that it's free?
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has announced that it is launching more than just rockets these days. On Wednesday, November 8, its new streaming service, NASA+ is set to take off.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, NASA said the ad-free, no-cost and family-friendly streaming service will feature Emmy-award winning live shows and original series. The service "embeds you into our missions through new original video series and puts the universe at your fingertips," the agency said.
The official announcement comes about three months after NASA on its website teased out the release of the service. It will be available on most major platforms including the NASA App on iOS and Android devices, streaming media players including Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV, and on the web across both desktop and mobile devices.
The agency also said it is revamping its flagship NASA and science websites and upgrading the NASA App. Additional agency websites and multimedia libraries will also be connected to the platform.
“We’re putting space on demand and at your fingertips with NASA’s new streaming platform,” Marc Etkind, NASA associate administrator of the Office of Communications, said in a statement. “Transforming our digital presence will help us better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space, inspires through discovery and innovates for the benefit of humanity.”
Finally, a free streaming app
News of a free streaming services comes when people need it most.
In the last three months, consumers have been hit with price hikes at many of the major streaming services including, Apple TV, Netflix, Discovery Plus, Disney Plus and Hulu.
If you’re searching for a round-up of deals and ways to save, check out our handy guide to streaming services.
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
