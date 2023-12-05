Apple and Paramount May Be In Talks to Bundle Streaming Services
Apple and Paramount are eyeing bundling their streaming services at a discounted rate, the WSJ reports.
The latest tech and media companies to enter the streaming service bundle arena may be Apple and Paramount Global.
The two companies have discussed bundling their Apple TV+ and Paramount+ streaming services at a price point that would be less than if customers subscribed to both services separately, according to a December 1 Wall Street Journal report. The report, which cites people familiar with the matter, noted that the talks are in the early stage and so specifics such as pricing and availability are not yet known.
Apple and Paramount did not respond to Kiplinger's requests for comment.
The report comes amid a slew of activity in the streaming sector. Earlier this week, Verizon said it would launch a Netflix and Max streaming bundle for $10 per month. Last month, Instacart announced that its Instacart+ members can now get Peacock Premium for free.
It also comes as many of the major services have hiked prices, including both Apple and Paramount. In October, Apple announced a $3 increase to the monthly price of Apple TV+, bringing it to $9.99. In June, Paramount raised the monthly price of its ad-supported essentials plan by $1 to $5.99 monthly and its premium plan by $2 to $11.99, according to The Verge.
Rising costs have caused many consumers to cut ties with their streaming services, according to media reports. A November 20 report by Forbes, which cited information and insights from TransUnion, revealed that 53% of Millennials have canceled a streaming service over price increases.
In another report, by AlixPartners, streaming may become less overwhelming and less expensive next year. The report finds that about 70% of new streaming subscribers are likely to get their subscriptions from plans that combine a streaming subscription with cable TV, broadband or wireless plans — rather than from streaming services directly.
Viewing options
If you're looking for more places to get tv and movies online — and save some money in the process — there are a variety of free streaming services to choose from.
These include the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's NASA+ streaming service, a recently launched ad-free option that features Emmy-award winning live shows and original series.
Another free viewing option is Pluto TV, which offers live TV streaming.
