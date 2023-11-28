You Still Have Time to Score These Holiday Deals

Several deals from various retailers are sticking around after Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Save 50%
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Erin Bendig
By Erin Bendig
published

And just like that, Black Friday and Cyber Monday came and went. However, several deals from various retailers are sticking around a bit longer. So, if you missed your chance to score top deals over the past several days, or you simply forgot to purchase a gift for someone on your list — you’re in luck. You still have a chance to shop for holiday gifts without having to pay full price. 

Ongoing discounts are offered on a variety of products, including appliances, electronics, clothing and home goods. Additionally, even streaming services are offering discounts for customers. Notably, you can score Disney Plus and Hulu for $2.99 a month for 12 months, or sign-up for Paramount Plus for just $1.99.

While shopping, keep in mind that just because an item is on sale, doesn't necessarily mean you should buy it. Many Black Friday retailers trick shoppers, so make sure you follow these holiday shopping strategies to keep yourself in check

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/xrd7fjmf8g1657008683.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

Here’s a list of holiday deals still available from several big-name retailers. 

Costco deals

Streaming deals

Target deals

Amazon deals

Walmart deals

Related Content

Erin Bendig
Erin Bendig
Personal Finance Writer

Erin pairs personal experience with research and is passionate about sharing personal finance advice with others. Previously, she was a freelancer focusing on the credit card side of finance, but has branched out since then to cover other aspects of personal finance. Erin is well-versed in traditional media with reporting, interviewing and research, as well as using graphic design and video and audio storytelling to share with her readers.


Latest