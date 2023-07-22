Laid Off Near Retirement? How to Prepare for What’s Next

Previous Next 3/4

3. Audit and update all your accounts.

Now is a great time to handle the financial housekeeping many of us unconsciously set aside when we are busy working.

To take advantage of the unstructured time while you have it, get a bird’s-eye view of your post-retirement income, including Social Security benefits, pension benefits, employer retirement plans and other investment vehicles. With some calculations, you should be able to determine the minimum amount of money you need to invest to keep your plans on track.

From there, review your various financial accounts — whether it be checking and savings accounts, IRAs, 401(k)s, life insurance plans or other investment vehicles — to ensure all the beneficiaries named are up to date and reflect who you want to pass those funds to when you are no longer living. For example, if you’re divorced and remarried, you probably wouldn’t want your former spouse to inherit your assets over your current spouse, just because you never updated your beneficiary forms.

Next, take care to tackle any administrative work you’ve been putting off and update your legal and estate planning documents with your estate planning attorney. These include your will, health care directive and power of attorney. Should you experience an unexpected decline in physical and mental capabilities, updating these documents is crucial to receiving the end-of-life care best suited to your personal situation.

If there are no further gaps (or they are easy to manage), you may discover that you have the opportunity to pursue a passion project rather than another job. And if you played your cards right, this may even be a chance to start the business you’ve always dreamed about.