Laid Off With a Severance Package? Here’s How to Make a Plan

5. Evaluate Group Insurances.

Group insurances like life, health and disability are important for your personal financial planning. Employer group life and disability insurance may be portable — you can take it with you if you leave, but usually not at the group rate — it may cost more. Try paying for those insurances monthly instead of annually, until you can attain coverage through a new employer or purchase your own policy elsewhere. I usually recommend clients purchase their life and disability insurance privately so their coverage is not dependent on employment. In some cases, it is cheaper to purchase insurance outside of the group plan.

A severance may include provisions for health insurance. If not, COBRA or a private plan are options. It’s wise to price out a private plan to compare to the company’s plan. I have found the employer plan is not always the best and cheapest coverage.

Putting It All Together

Losing a job is a difficult time, and your head may be spinning in 10 different directions as you try to sort it all out. If you are offered a severance package, proceed carefully and thoughtfully.

Stay organized, gather up all the company booklets on each plan and discuss with your friends, family, colleagues, human resources and your financial team. You have one shot to get the most of out of a severance package, so you’ll want to get it right the first time.

