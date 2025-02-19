How to Support Your Parents Without Derailing Your Finances
Putting your aging parents' financial house in order can give you a clearer picture of where they need support and how to balance that with your own plans.
It’s natural to want to support our parents in their later years, just as they supported us during our formative years. Genuine sentiment aside, doing so has proven to be a real challenge for many, especially those in their 40s. This group, often referred to as the “sandwich generation,” is caught between juggling the financial responsibilities of caring for their aging parents as well as their own children.
A 2022 study by the Pew Research Center revealed that more than half in this age group (54%) have a living parent age 65 or older and are either raising a child younger than 18 or financially supporting an adult child.
Many families are already struggling to save sufficiently for their own retirements. According to the 2022 Survey of Consumer Finances, the most recent data from the Federal Reserve, the average retirement savings for all families in the United States was $333,940, while the median savings was significantly lower at just $87,000.
Despite those challenges, it is important to note that helping your parents doesn’t have to mean jeopardizing your own financial plan. Assistance can take many forms and involve different levels of commitment. Here are three important areas where you can support your parents while working to safeguard your own financial plans.
1. Estate planning
Encourage your parents to have an up-to-date estate plan. This includes individual wills, trust documents, durable powers of attorney and medical directives. All documents should be properly signed and executed. Ask your parents to provide you with a copy of each document so you can review them together and keep them as a backup copy in case theirs go missing, especially in a time of need.
As a general rule of thumb, estate plan documents should be reviewed for accuracy and completeness every three to five years, particularly as assets or relationships evolve. Additionally, remind your parents to review and update their retirement account beneficiary designations for accounts like IRAs and 401(k)s.
2. Cash flow planning
Many older adults worry about making their financial ends meet each month. Out-of-pocket medical expenses not covered by Medicare or supplemental health insurance can quickly overwhelm many households. For many individuals 65 years or older, one of their primary sources of income is Social Security, and it may not be sufficient to offset expenses.
I suggest working with your parents to get a real-time assessment of their household cash flow. The objective should be to reduce discretionary expenses where possible and maximize cash flow from available sources. It is important to also keep in mind any potential tax implications. A simple Excel spreadsheet can help you and your parents track income and expenses, or you can use more advanced tools like Quicken or Credit Karma.
If possible, I also encourage your parents to build and maintain an emergency savings account with a balance equal to three to six months of their average monthly household expenses. This account should remain in liquid cash to ensure funds are available to pay for unplanned expenses.
3. Tax planning
Having a competent and proactive tax professional can help your parents. This professional can assist your parents in managing tax obligations, such as making required minimum distributions (RMDs), setting up qualified charitable distributions (QCDs) or gifting cash and other assets to family members.
Given the increasingly complicated tax landscape, it’s best to consult directly with a tax expert to assess your parents’ tax situation. This isn’t an area to navigate alone.
Supporting aging parents is a common and evolving discussion I have with many of my younger clients. It’s rarely a one-time discussion, as needs and options evolve over time. Working with a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) professional is a great way to help ensure that you understand your options and can make confident decisions that positively impact both your parents and your own family.
Vincent Birardi is based in Halbert Hargrove’s Long Beach headquarters and brings more than 25 years of experience in financial services to his wealth advisory relationships with clients — along with a passion for identifying solutions that will enable them to fulfill their life goals. What he values most about his role is helping to bring clarity and peace of mind to clients and their families. Prior to joining the firm in 2018, Vincent held management roles with PIMCO and Morgan Stanley. He was awarded the ACCREDITED INVESTMENT FIDUCIARY™ designation by the University of Pittsburgh-affiliated Center for Fiduciary Studies and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Gain to Start the Short Week
Stocks struggled for direction Tuesday, though Intel made a beeline higher on M&A buzz.
By Karee Venema Published
Social Security Is DOGE's New Target: What You Need to Know
Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency has set its sights on Social Security. Here is why you shouldn't panic.
By Donna Fuscaldo Published
Can a Gold IRA Counter Sticky Inflation for Retirement?
Gold is soaring. Here's how to add a gold IRA or ETF to your portfolio in order to hedge against inflation and volatility. But retirees should tread carefully.
By Javier Simon Published
Retirees Get a Raise in Their Social Security Benefits
The 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will begin with benefits payable to retired Social Security beneficiaries when their January 2025 payments arrive.
By Donna LeValley Last updated
Here's How Estate Planning Can Make Your Retirement Easier
These estate and legacy planning tools and strategies can help lower your taxes, protect your wealth and more, leaving you to relax during your golden years.
By Cliff Ambrose, FRC℠, CAS® Published
Why 'Standard' Digital Background Checks Can Be So Unreliable
Missing online data, as well as stringent federal and state privacy rules, make it difficult to discover a prospective employee's or tenant's criminal past.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published
What to Do When Your ETF Closes
Not all ETFs succeed. Here's what to look out for and what to do if a fund you own closes.
By Kim Clark Published
How Amazon Stock Became a Member of the 100,000% Return Club
Amazon's wide moat is one reason it has generated a 100,000%-plus return for investors over the long haul.
By Louis Navellier Published