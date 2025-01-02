Four Financial Steps That Can Help the Sandwich Generation Cope
People who are caring for kids and aging parents at the same time can take a hit mentally and financially, so make sure you're tapping into all available help.
The “sandwich generation” refers to middle-aged adults who are challenged with supporting their own children and aging parents financially, physically or both. Many individuals, particularly members of Gen X, may be experiencing this phenomenon. In fact, a 2022 study from the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found that there may be up to 2.5 million people in this situation in the United States.
Being stuck in the middle like this can place a lot of strain on your time, your finances and your mental health. It also may have an impact on your financial and personal plans for the future. As with most parts of life, being prepared, having a well-designed financial plan and understanding what resources are available to you can help.
1. Evaluate your financial plan
As a caregiver for your parents while still caring for your own children, you may experience an increased financial burden. You may be juggling additional expenses for medical care for your mom or dad or moving an aging parent into your home, while at the same time helping your children save for college or supporting them as they enter young adulthood.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
When presented with this situation, I recommend taking time to re-evaluate your financial plan, preferably with a financial adviser, to analyze your goals and how they may be impacted.
For example, you may think that quitting your job is your only option. But this should be avoided, if possible, as it would mean halting the progress you are making toward your own retirement goals. And there are other alternatives, such as going part-time or working remotely. You could also consider hiring a home health aide or adult day care to fill in the gaps. In addition, your employer may grant you a paid or unpaid leave of absence that would at least allow you to return to your job when your situation changes.
With reduced income or increased expenses, it is also important that you monitor your budget and ensure you are still investing in your financial future. Even if your budget may be tighter, try to continue contributing to your retirement funds and avoid pulling from these to pay for added expenses.
2. Tap into available resources
There are some government resources available to caregivers, but most require that you or the person you are caring for is on Medicaid or is a veteran. If your loved one has long-term care insurance, there may be some coverage for care services, so you should check with their insurance agent.
Several tax benefits may also apply. For example, you may be able to claim a sick or older loved one as a dependent on your income taxes. This can qualify you for the Credit for Other Dependents, which offers a maximum of $500 per dependent. Those who spend on caregiving for a relative who lives in their home can also claim up to $3,000 in costs. A tax expert can help walk you through the specifics and figure out whether you might qualify.
It’s also worth speaking to a benefits representative at your employer, as they may be able to point you in the direction of resources and policies to support child and eldercare.
3. Communicate with your children and relatives
When it comes to caregiving, communication is key. These changes can be difficult for everyone in your family, so it’s important to be sympathetic to any concerns they may have.
It’s important to remember that you don’t have to go it alone. Adult siblings or relatives can and should be tapped for assistance, which may require some honest conversations. There are many ways others can help, even if you are the primary caregiver — whether it’s splitting duties entirely, providing financial help if they can’t be there physically or having someone step in every so often so you can have a break.
Additionally, a parent who now has the added responsibility of caring for an older loved one may not be able to physically and financially support their child at the same level as they once did. It’s important to be open about this, particularly to teenage and young adult children, about any changes they can expect.
4. Take care of yourself
Living in the sandwich generation and caring for multiple family members can be extremely taxing, both mentally and physically. It’s important to ask for help when you need it and to leverage a “team” of loved ones and professionals. From a financial perspective, an adviser and tax professional can help you make appropriate moves regarding your finances through this challenging period.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Leila is Regional President, Senior Managing Director at MAI Capital Management, based in Charlotte, N.C. She has over 30 years of experience in financial services working extensively with high-net-worth individuals and families. Leila joined MAI after the acquisition of Queens Oak Advisors, where she served as the Managing Partner and Director of Client Service.
-
-
Will 2025 Be a Good Year to Sell Your House?
Explore whether 2025 is the right time to sell your home. Learn about trends in mortgage rates, home prices, buyer demographics and economic factors shaping the housing market.
By Carla Ayers Published
-
New Year Brings New Jersey Gas Tax Increase: What to Know
State Tax As congestion taxes heat up between states, New Jersey commuters will pay more at the pump in 2025.
By Kate Schubel Last updated
-
Investing Moves to Make at the Start of the Year
After another big year for stocks in 2024, investors may want to diversify in 2025. Here are five portfolio moves to make at the start of the year.
By Jeff Reeves Published
-
Where to Retire 2025: Puerto Rico
Thinking of retiring in Puerto Rico? Beach-loving retirees can look to the Caribbean for a scenic and sunny U.S. island to call their new home.
By Brian O'Connell Published
-
Retire Early in 2026: Is This the Year You Take the Leap?
A guide to help you retire early in 2026, with a month-to-month list of achievable goals. What are you waiting for?
By Jacob Schroeder Published
-
Three Easy But High-Impact Moves for Retirees
Keeping finances in order is a chore, especially in retirement, but these three simple and impactful moves will help you now (and your heirs in the future).
By Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA® Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks End a Strong Year With a Whimper
The S&P 500 notched its first back-to-back 20%+ annual returns since the late 1990s.
By Karee Venema Published
-
What Is the Social Security January Payment Schedule?
The exact date your first Social Security January benefit arrives depends on what day of the month you were born, generally. Payments follow the month that they are due, so your January check is for your December benefit.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Do You Agree With David Letterman's Opinion on Retirement?
The former talk show host called retirement a 'myth.'
By Alexandra Svokos Published
-
Do US Citizens Need a Visa for Europe? What to Know About ETIAS in 2025
Americans will soon need to apply for approval under ETIAS to travel to Europe.
By Alexandra Svokos Published