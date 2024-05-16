Nearly 50% of Workers Are Thinking of Quitting Their Jobs, Study Shows. Are You?

Nearly half of all workers are thinking of quitting their jobs in 2024, according to new research from Microsoft and LinkedIn. Here's why.

Magnifying glass over Jobs section of newspaper classifieds
(Image credit: zimmytws)
Kathryn Pomroy
By
published

Nearly half (46%) of working professionals say they are considering quitting their jobs this year, according to a new study from Microsoft and LinkedIn, which surveyed more than 30,000 people in 31 countries between February and March 2024. 

The trend is reminiscent of the “Great Resignation” of 2021 during year two of the pandemic, in which 40% of working professionals left their jobs.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Kathryn Pomroy
Kathryn Pomroy
Contributor

For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8