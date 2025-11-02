I'm a Financial Planner: These Are the Seven Tiers of Retirement Well-Being
Let's apply Maslow's hierarchy of needs to financial planning to create a guide to ranking financial priorities, from securing income and protection to building retirement savings and planning for your legacy and luxuries.
In the field of psychology, Abraham Maslow's hierarchy of needs has long been used to explain what motivates human behavior — from basic survival to self-actualization.
What if that same concept were applied to financial planning? For individuals navigating retirement or preparing for it, understanding which financial needs matter most — and in what order — can be a game changer.
Here's a practical take on how to construct your financial life, starting with the essentials and working up to long-term legacy goals.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Kiplinger's Adviser Intel, formerly known as Building Wealth, is a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.
1. Income: The foundation of financial stability
Income is the base of any financial hierarchy. Without a steady earnings stream —through employment, business or investment returns — it's difficult to meet even basic financial needs.
Before thinking about tax strategies or estate planning, the first goal must be to generate reliable income that covers essential living expenses.
In retirement, this often shifts from earned income to passive income sources such as pensions, Social Security, annuities and investment withdrawals. Ensuring stable and sufficient income is the bedrock of financial security.
2. Protection: Guarding against the unexpected
Protection includes life insurance, disability coverage, long-term care planning and basic legal documents such as a will and power of attorney.
These tools help ensure that if something unexpected happens — an illness, accident or death — financial hardship doesn't follow.
Protection planning might not be flashy, but it's critical; without it, even a solid income can be derailed.
For retirees, this means having adequate health coverage and considering whether long-term care insurance or other tools are appropriate.
3. Emergency reserves: Preparing for life's curveballs
An emergency fund serves as a financial shock absorber. For those still working, this typically means three to six months of expenses set aside in cash or liquid accounts.
For retirees, it might look more like a buffer within an investment account or designated cash reserves to cover unexpected health care costs, home repairs or market downturns.
Having a reserve prevents reliance on high-interest debt or making premature withdrawals from retirement accounts when unexpected expenses arise.
4. Debt management: Eliminating financial drag
Not all debt is created equal. While a low-interest mortgage might be manageable, high-interest consumer debt — particularly from credit cards — can quickly sabotage financial progress.
Eliminating toxic debt is crucial before building toward long-term goals.
In retirement, carrying high-interest debt can put added strain on those living on a fixed income. Prioritizing debt reduction increases financial flexibility and reduces risk.
5. Retirement savings: Creating future optionality
Contributing to IRAs, 401(k)s or other tax-advantaged accounts builds future optionality — the ability to choose how and when to retire without financial pressure. The earlier this step begins, the more powerful compounding can be.
Saving for retirement often competes with other priorities, such as college funding or lifestyle upgrades.
Looking for expert tips to grow and preserve your wealth? Sign up for Adviser Intel (formerly known as Building Wealth), our free, twice-weekly newsletter.
But retirement is one of the only major life expenses that can't be financed. You can borrow for college, not for retirement.
6. Estate and tax planning: Optimizing what you've built
Your next step is to ensure that wealth is protected, transferred efficiently and taxed appropriately through up-to-date estate planning documents, thoughtful beneficiary designations and strategies to reduce taxes.
For retirees, this might involve Roth conversions, strategic withdrawals or gifting strategies.
Estate planning isn't just about leaving a legacy — it's also about ensuring your wishes are carried out smoothly and effectively.
7. College planning and other luxuries
The "nice-to-haves" sit at the top of the pyramid. For many, that includes saving for children's or grandchildren's education.
While education is important, college funding is a luxury in the context of financial planning — it's a goal with many solutions (loans, scholarships, grants), and one that shouldn't take precedence over personal retirement security.
Other "top-tier" goals might include dream vacations, second homes or charitable giving. These are important and meaningful — but ideally addressed only after the core needs have been met.
Final thoughts: Financial planning with purpose
Personal finance is personal. Everyone's hierarchy might look slightly different based on values, goals and circumstances.
But the general framework remains a useful guide: Cover the essentials, guard against risk, save for the future, then build toward legacy and lifestyle goals.
When viewed this way, financial planning becomes less about chasing the next best strategy and more about aligning money with what matters most — security, peace of mind and the freedom to live well.
Related Content
- Retirement Income Strategies for the Long Haul
- Timing Is Everything for Roth Conversions: An Expert's Guide to the Right Strategy
- Five Retirement Planning Traps You Can't Afford to Fall Into, From a Wealth Adviser
- Your Golden Years Just Got a Tax Break, But There's a Catch
- The Big Red Bucket Theory: A Financial Adviser's Simple Way to Visualize Your Retirement Plan
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
In March 2010, Andrew Rosen joined Diversified, bringing with him nine years of financial industry experience. As a financial planner, Andrew forges lifelong relationships with clients, coaching them through all stages of life. He has obtained his Series 6, 7 and 63, along with property/casualty and health/life insurance licenses. Andrew consistently delivers high-level, concierge service to all clients.
-
-
Four Spa Retreats for Well-Heeled Retirees
We hand-picked these U.S. spa retreats for their serenity, amenities and dedication to the comfort of older travelers. All are located in the Continental U.S.
-
Four Military Benefits That Have Helped My Family
Military life can be challenging for servicemembers and their families, but they're offered some significant financial benefits to help cushion the blow.
-
Four Spa Retreats for Well-Heeled Retirees
We hand-picked these U.S. spa retreats for their serenity, amenities and dedication to the comfort of older travelers. All are located in the Continental U.S.
-
Four Military Benefits That Have Helped My Family
Military life can be challenging for servicemembers and their families, but they're offered some significant financial benefits to help cushion the blow.
-
Why More Americans Are Redefining Retirement, Just Like I Did
Retirement readiness requires more than just money. You have a lot of decisions to make about what kind of life you want to live and how to make it happen.
-
3 Major Changes Investors Must Prepare for in 2026
A possible stock market bubble. Trump accounts. Tokenized stocks. These are just three developments investors need to be aware of in the coming months.
-
A Compelling Case for Why Property Investing Reigns Supreme, From a Real Estate Investing Pro
Investment data show real estate's superior risk-adjusted returns and unprecedented tax advantages through strategies like 1031 exchanges and opportunity zones.
-
Stocks Close Out Strong Month With Solid Amazon Earnings: Stock Market Today
Amazon lifted its spending forecast as its artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives create "a massive opportunity."
-
Eight Spooky Retirement Stats That Will Scare the Bejesus Out of You
Think you have retirement planning down to a science? Consider these scary statistics.
-
Are You Retired? Here's How to Drop the Guilt and Spend Your Nest Egg
Transitioning from a lifetime of diligent saving to enjoying your wealth in retirement tends to be riddled with guilt, but it doesn't have to be that way.