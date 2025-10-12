Five Retirement Planning Traps You Can't Afford to Fall Into, From a Wealth Adviser
To help ensure you reach your savings goals and enjoy financial security in your golden years, be aware of these common pitfalls. The key is to be proactive, informed and flexible.
Retirement is one of life's biggest milestones, and preparing for it requires foresight, discipline and adaptability. Yet many individuals fall into avoidable traps that can jeopardize their financial security.
In fact, nearly half of Americans expect to retire with less than $500,000, according to the Schroders 2025 U.S. Retirement Survey, despite estimating they'll need about $1.28 million for a comfortable retirement. This gap underscores the critical importance of thoughtful financial planning.
These are five common retirement planning traps you can fall into — along with practical ways to help avoid them and keep your savings on track.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Kiplinger's Adviser Intel, formerly known as Building Wealth, is a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.
1. Not having a retirement plan
The mistake: Entering retirement without a clear financial plan. Many underestimate how much they'll need, overlook inflation, or fail to account for rising health-care costs.
Why it's harmful: Without a plan, you increase the risk of outliving your savings or facing unnecessary financial stress during your later years.
Alarmingly, 47% of Americans don't have a written financial plan, according to research from Allianz — and confidence in meeting long-term financial goals has dropped to 70%, down from 83% in 2020. Without a plan to follow, even diligent savers can fall behind.
Ways to avoid it:
- Start planning early. Use a retirement calculator to estimate future needs
- Put it in writing. Outline income sources, expenses, goals and contingencies
- Work with a certified financial planner® professional to refine your strategy and monitor your plan over time
2. Spending instead of rolling over retirement accounts
The mistake: Taking a payout from a 401(k) or other account when changing jobs, instead of rolling the funds into a new plan.
Why it's harmful: Cashing out early can result in steep tax penalties and derail your long-term growth. If you're under 59.5, you may only keep 70% of the funds after taxes and penalties.
Ways to avoid it:
- It's generally prudent to opt for a direct rollover into an IRA or your new employer's retirement plan
- Avoid having the funds sent directly to you — this generally triggers withholding
- Consult a financial adviser to help ensure the rollover is completed properly
3. Over-reliance on tax-deferred accounts
The mistake: Saving almost exclusively in tax-deferred accounts such as traditional IRAs and 401(k)s.
Why it's harmful: While these accounts offer tax advantages during accumulation, withdrawals in retirement are taxed as ordinary income. This can result in higher tax bills and limit flexibility once you're retired.
Ways to avoid it:
- Diversify your tax exposure by contributing to Roth IRAs and taxable brokerage accounts
- Consider Roth conversions during low-income years in an effort to reduce potential future liabilities
- Work with a tax professional to develop a long-term strategy
4. Failing to diversify investments
The mistake: Concentrating too much on one asset class or leaning heavily on market-sensitive investments.
Why it's harmful: A lack of diversification increases risk. Market downturns can severely impact retirement income, especially if you need to make withdrawals when values are down.
Ways to avoid it:
- Diversify across asset classes, including stocks, bonds, real estate and alternative investments
- Use horizontal diversification — spread investments across different types of assets, not just different accounts
- Rebalance your portfolio regularly to keep your portfolio aligned with your risk tolerance
5. Being complacent or resistant to change
The mistake: Sticking with outdated strategies or avoiding making necessary adjustments out of fear or inertia.
Why it's harmful: Retirement is a transition from building wealth to generating income. Failing to adapt can lead to inefficient withdrawals, missed opportunities and financial stress.
Looking for expert tips to grow and preserve your wealth? Sign up for Adviser Intel (formerly known as Building Wealth), our free, twice-weekly newsletter.
Nearly 25% of pre-retirees are already contemplating delaying retirement, and some retirees are considering returning to work, according to F&G's third annual retirement survey — clear signs that failing to adjust can have real-life consequences.
Ways to avoid it:
- Review your plan annually and adjust based on market conditions, health and lifestyle changes
- Stay informed on new financial tools, tax laws and investment options
- Don't hesitate to seek professional guidance when facing complex decisions
Help secure your future
Avoiding these common pitfalls can help improve your financial circumstances in retirement. The key is to be proactive, informed and flexible.
Whether you're just starting to save or are already enjoying retirement, it's never too late to refine your strategy.
Most importantly, having a financial professional in your corner to help guide you every step of the way can help alleviate any fears or stress.
Related Content
- Here's Why You Shouldn't Put All Your Money Into Roth IRAs
- I'm Not Worried About Saving for Retirement; I'll Just Work Forever. What Can Go Wrong?
- Your State Wants to Help You Save for Retirement. Here's How
- 10 Common Investing Mistakes That Can Easily Be Avoided
- I'm a Financial Planner: Here Are Five Smart Moves for DIY Investors
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Vincent Birardi is based in Halbert Hargrove’s Long Beach headquarters and brings more than 25 years of experience in financial services to his wealth advisory relationships with clients — along with a passion for identifying solutions that will enable them to fulfill their life goals. What he values most about his role is helping to bring clarity and peace of mind to clients and their families. Prior to joining the firm in 2018, Vincent held management roles with PIMCO and Morgan Stanley. He was awarded the ACCREDITED INVESTMENT FIDUCIARY™ designation by the University of Pittsburgh-affiliated Center for Fiduciary Studies and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional.
-
-
Your 401(k) Can Now Include Alternative Assets, But Should It?
Many employer-sponsored plans offer limited investment options, which can stunt growth. But participants considering alternatives might need some sound advice to get the most from their accounts.
-
Credit Cards That Actually Reward Your Loyalty
If you have bank or investment accounts with your credit card issuer, you may qualify for extra cash back, waived fees and other benefits.
-
Your 401(k) Can Now Include Alternative Assets, But Should It? A Financial Adviser Weighs In
Many employer-sponsored plans offer limited investment options, which can stunt growth. But participants considering alternatives might need some sound advice to get the most from their accounts.
-
The 10 Most Valuable Vacation Destinations for Retirees in 2026
Whether traveling within the U.S. or internationally, retirees can find a perfect blend of relaxation and excitement in these destinations, all while staying within budget.
-
Will Taxes Shred Your 401(k) or IRA During Your Retirement? It's Very Likely
Conventional wisdom dictates that you save in a 401(k) now and pay taxes later, but turning that rule on its head could leave you far better off. A financial planner explains why.
-
More Retirees Are Renting: Should You? A Financial Adviser Weighs In
In some ways, renting is cheaper, more flexible and easier, but unless you understand the implications for your taxes and health costs, it might not be for you.
-
Dow Dives 878 Points on Trump's China Warning: Stock Market Today
The main indexes erased early gains after President Trump said China is becoming "hostile" and threatened to cancel a meeting with President Xi.
-
The Ultimate Cruise Packing List for Retirees
Ready to set sail on your dream cruise? Here’s a no-fuss packing list tailored for older travelers to keep your trip stress-free.
-
I'm a Real Estate Investing Pro: This 1031 Exchange Strategy Can Triple Your Cash Flow
Savvy investors can use 1031 exchanges to unlock value by moving capital across markets in a play called geographic arbitrage. These tax implications can make or break the strategy.
-
I'm an Insurance Pro: Everyone Needs to Prepare for Earthquakes, Even if You Don't Live Near a Fault Line
Here are my tips for what to do before, during and after an earthquake. The more prepared you are, the more you'll be able to keep your wits about you if it happens.