The 10 Best Travel Hacks Every Active Retiree Should Know

Traveling as an active senior can be incredibly rewarding, offering you the chance to explore new destinations, stay physically fit, and create lasting memories. But what if you could do all that without draining your wallet?

For many older adults, staying on a budget is a real concern, especially with fears of not having enough savings for retirement. A 2025 AARP national poll found that while 70% of seniors plan to travel, 45% cite cost as the biggest barrier.

Although this may be true, with careful and creative planning, you can still enjoy exciting adventures on a budget. Here are the 10 best budget-friendly travel hacks tailored for active older people looking to make the most of their journeys.

From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. CLICK FOR FREE ISSUE Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

1. Make the most of senior discounts

You may be surprised to find that many airlines, hotels, tour operators and attractions offer senior discounts, typically for those over 55. When booking, be sure to inquire about these deals, as they’re not always advertised.

Richard Krieger, Director at Sky Vacations , recommends that older people leverage loyalty programs. “If you’re a member of frequent flyer programs, the AARP, hotel loyalty programs or credit card rewards, let your travel planner know. You may receive upgrades, discounts or other perks.” Just ask.

Major carriers such as Delta, American and United feature specific programs geared toward older customers, often providing savings ranging from 5% to 15% off regular fares . Chains like Marriott or Choice Hotels offer discounts of up to 15% for seniors.

National parks and museums frequently have reduced rates for older people. For example, the Senior Lifetime Pass — a lifetime pass to every site in the national park system — costs only $80. It's available to U.S. citizens and permanent residents age 62 and older. There's also a Senior Annual Pass for $20 per year.

2. Travel during the off-season

Timing your trips during off-peak times can help save money. Plus, you’ll avoid large crowds, which is ideal for active retirees or anyone with mobility issues who prefers calm and quiet over bustling destinations. In fact, airfares and accommodations can often be 20%-40% cheaper in the off-season.

Use tools like Google Flights or Skyscanner to track discounts and set alerts for your desired destinations.

“While not a strict rule,” says Krieger, “mid-week flights — especially on Tuesdays and Wednesdays — are often the most affordable.”

3. Opt for budget-friendly destinations

Active retirees choose destinations that mix low cost with opportunities for physical activity, such as free walking tours, bike riding, or exploring nature. Staying just outside the city center often offers better rates and a more authentic experience, without the crowds.

Alternatively, consider pitching a tent in designated camping areas to avoid the high cost of staying at a resort. Krieger also recommends staying in Poshtels — modern hostels that often rival 3-star hotels with private rooms, bathrooms and cafés. “Some even offer happy hours or breakfast, making them an excellent alternative to pricier hotels.”

4. Consider prolonged travel

Staying longer in one place instead of bouncing between destinations can help lower transportation costs and allow you to explore on your own schedule.

Rent an apartment or home through Airbnb or Vrbo for a month instead of a week. After all, you’re retired. Plus, it's not uncommon for monthly rentals to come with a 20-50% discount. You’ll save on food (if you cook yourself) and accommodations while having more time to enjoy the sights.

5. Use technology to find the best deals

Use apps and websites to uncover budget-friendly travel options tailored to your active lifestyle.

Kayak and Momondo compare flights, hotels and car rentals to find the cheapest options. Download offline maps on Google Maps or Maps.me to navigate walking routes without incurring data costs. And use rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft to save on the cost of a taxi. Public transportation can also be more reasonable than renting a car.

6. Pack light

Packing light saves money on baggage fees and makes it easier to stay active, whether hiking, cycling, flying or exploring cities on foot.

Invest in a good pair of walking shoes, a compact daypack and quick-dry clothing.

Stick to carry-on luggage to avoid checked bag fees, which can cost as much as $60 per bag on most airlines. If your bags are oversized or overweight, you can pay up to $200 per bag.

Ilir Salihi, Founder at IncomeInsider, says he’s paid over $120 for a checked bag on several flights. You can always find a local laundromat to wash dirty clothes.

7. Choose free or low-cost activities

Many cities offer free guided or self-guided walking tours. Apps like GPSmyCity provide downloadable routes for offline use. You can also research local trails through sites like AllTrails , which includes a list of difficulty levels.

Cities like Amsterdam or Montreal have affordable bike-sharing programs, often under $10 per day.

Or, you can look for community events like outdoor movies or art fairs, often free in public parks.

8. Save on food

Eating well on a budget is key for active retirees who need a little extra energy for their adventures. Take advantage of happy hours and senior discounts at restaurants that often offer smaller portions, perfect for lighter appetites.

Many hotels offer free breakfast. Find a local eatery rather than a fancy restaurant or grab a bite at a food truck. And, carry snacks like nuts or energy bars for long days of activity to avoid pricey tourist-trap eateries.

9. Consider group travel

Group tours designed for active retirees, like those offered by Road Scholar or ElderTreks, often combine discounts with the social benefits of meeting like-minded seniors. Group rates often offer lower costs for accommodations, transport and guided activities than solo excursions. Make reservations ahead of time for early-bird discounts.

Kendra Guild, VP North America at Solos Holidays , says, “Look for group operators that don’t charge single supplements or have hidden fees. These extra charges often appear late in the booking process — after travelers have already committed emotionally and financially to a trip."

10. Prioritize travel Insurance

Although it may seem like an added cost, senior travel insurance can actually save you money by covering unexpected medical expenses or trip cancellations.

Grant Winter, compliance expert at Good to Go Travel Insurance, says: “In all cases, when buying your travel insurance, it’s essential that you declare any pre-existing medical conditions." He notes that failing to disclose conditions can result in a policy being invalidated or a claim not being fully paid.

Other clever ways to save

Volunteer for conservation projects like trail maintenance, wildlife monitoring or beach cleanups. These opportunities often provide free accommodations and meals in exchange for your work.

Join caravans of active seniors who travel together in RVs or camper vans to explore destinations while sharing costs. Think of it as a DIY road trip. GoRVing reports that when traveling in a travel trailer, the average cost per day is about 48% less than the average daily cost of a comparable four-person air/hotel vacation.

reports that when traveling in a travel trailer, the average cost per day is about 48% less than the average daily cost of a comparable four-person air/hotel vacation. Barter your skills and experience, like photography, storytelling or fitness coaching, for free or discounted access to experiences like guided hikes, bike tours or sailing lessons. Use platforms like Workaway .

. Tap into a local University. Some universities rent out dorm rooms when schools are out of session. You may share a bathroom and will likely dine out, but staying in a dorm can save you significantly on local hotel costs.

Swap your home with others who prioritize fitness-friendly locations, like houses near bike trails or state parks. Platforms like HomeExchange offer filters for “active” or “outdoor” homes, allowing you to stay for free.

Travel doesn't have to be prohibitively expensive

Traveling as an active older person doesn’t have to put a strain on your wallet. By taking advantage of discounts, choosing affordable destinations and packing light, you can enjoy many adventures that keep you moving and engaged on a budget. Happy travels!