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With inflation rising, the war in Iran ongoing, and mortgage rates above 7%, there are plenty of reasons to feel pessimistic this holiday season. Still, retirees have reasons to be grateful this Thanksgiving.
From next year's upcoming Social Security benefit increase to tax breaks — including the $6,000 senior deduction — here are five reasons to give thanks.
5 ways retirees are benefiting
1. Social Security COLA raise with a smaller Medicare increase. Social Security payments in 2027 will get a 3.6% increase to reflect inflation; at the same time, Medicare Part B premiums will rise more slowly, by 3.2%. That means less of the Social Security benefits increase goes toward healthcare, which will be welcome news, given Medicare Part B premiums increased 9.7% last year.
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2. Despite the volatility, the stock market is keeping retirees' investment accounts growing. The stock market may swing wildly day to day, but it's been on a bull run for over four years, and retirees' 401(k)s have grown as a result. That is also true so far in 2026, with all three major indices up year-to-date.
Even after a bumpy third quarter, average 401(k) balances are near all-time highs of $152,500, up 5% from a year ago. With average balances of $260,300 in their 401(k)s and $286,700 in their IRAs, Baby Boomers have the largest nest eggs of any generation, according to Fidelity Investments.
3. The $6,000 tax deduction for older adults went into effect. If you are 65 or older and have a modified adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less, or $150,000 or less for married couples filing jointly, you can deduct $6,000 from your taxable income, or $12,000 if both spouses qualify (the tax break gradually phases out above those income limits).
Known as the enhanced deduction for seniors, it's part of the One Big Beautiful Bill and is something retirees were able to claim on top of their existing standard deduction — or even if they itemize — for the first time when they filed returns this past spring. For retirees well below the income thresholds, that effectively creates room to withdraw an extra $6,000 to $12,000 from a traditional 401(k)s or IRA without owing federal income tax on it or getting bumped into a higher bracket.
4. You can get a good return on safe investments like Treasuries. Interest rates are high and rising, which is good news for conservative-minded retirees who like to park their money in safe investments like Treasuries.
Right now, short-term Treasury bills yield between 4.1% and 4.6%, the benchmark 10-year note pays around 4.9%, and 20- and 30-year bonds offer 5.3%. Backed by the U.S. government, these Treasuries give retirees steady, virtually risk-free income — without the stress of stock market swings.
5. Medicare's negotiated drug prices went into effect. For the first time, Medicare negotiated directly with drug makers to lower prices on 10 drugs used to treat conditions ranging from heart failure to diabetes. The new prices took effect at the start of the year, and as a result, retirees can now save significant money.
How much? According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Januvia, a widely used diabetes drug, saw its 30-day list price drop 79%, from $527 to $113. Meanwhile, Eliquis, a blood thinner taken by nearly 4 million Medicare enrollees, saw its price fall 56%, from $521 to $231.
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Finding the wins this Thanksgiving
Between rising prices and scary headlines, it's easy to focus on what's going wrong. But with bigger Social Security checks, new tax breaks, rising yields and lower drug costs, retirees have plenty of wins to celebrate around the table this Thanksgiving.
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Donna Fuscaldo is the retirement writer at Kiplinger.com. A writer and editor focused on retirement savings, planning, travel and lifestyle, Donna brings over two decades of experience working with publications including AARP, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Investopedia and HerMoney.