Goals-Based Retirement Planning Is All About You

Instead of focusing on arbitrary market returns, in goals-based planning you focus on your personal needs and wants for your retirement.

A retired couple smile as they look at a map while out and about.
Cosmo P. DeStefano
By
published

Editor’s note: This is part two of a three-part series that takes a look at planning for retirement during the “fragile decade” — the five years before you retire plus the first five years of your retirement. Part one is In Retirement Planning, Consider the Entire Journey.

In part one of this series, we discussed how a prolonged downturn in the market during the fragile decade can derail withdrawal plans. The conventional approach to managing through market declines and loss years is to take the long view, keep investing and rely on long-term averages to eventually help the portfolio recover.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 Traditional ApproachGoals-Based Investing
PurposeMatching or beating a benchmark indexFunding personal spending goals
Performance evaluationCompared to a benchmarkProgress toward goals
Definition of riskVolatility (standard deviation)Coming up short of a goal
Aggressiveness in portfolioAs much as you can endure (risk tolerance)As little as you need (risk capacity)
Cosmo P. DeStefano
Cosmo P. DeStefano
CPA (retired), Financial Author and Strategist

Cosmo P. DeStefano is a retired CPA and tax partner who spent over three decades with one of the largest professional services firms in the world, PricewaterhouseCoopers. He has consulted with clients big and small, public and private, across a wide variety of industries, helping them solve intricately complex business and financial issues. Cosmo is also an award-winning author. His book “Wealth Your Way: A Simple Path To Financial Freedom” has garnered numerous accolades.

